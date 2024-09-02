Ayada Maldives triumphs at TTM Awards 2024 with ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ title

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious “Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness” by the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to offering an unparalleled range of activities that combine luxury, exclusivity, and fitness within the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.

Hideaway stands out as a private sanctuary for those who seek an active, health-conscious lifestyle while enjoying the pinnacle of luxury. The resort’s location on the crescent-shaped island provides the perfect backdrop for a variety of fitness and sports activities, both on land and at sea.

Guests can engage in a range of land-based activities that cater to all fitness levels. The resort boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully equipped fitness centre and tennis courts. The recently renovated gym comes with modern equipment, a private room for Zumba or yoga and experienced instructors for any queries. The tennis courts, set against the exquisite turquoise lagoons have proven to be an ideal spot for tennis lovers, both beginners and advanced players. With expert instructors guiding or to play a match or two with, these courts have seen professional tennis players conducting workshops or playing a competitive match or two.

As one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, Hideaway offers an incredible golf putting green, where guests can experience a unique game on a tropical island. If this proves a little challenging, guests are welcome to join in on the golf simulator to practice a couple of rounds indoors before stepping on to the grass. Professional instructors are available to lend a helping hand and assist in anyway possible.

For those looking to combine fitness with adventure, cycling and jogging trails offer the perfect opportunity to explore the lush tropical landscape while staying active. Hideaway also offers beach volleyball, table tennis, and indoor badminton, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The crystal-clear waters surrounding our island offer a playground for water sports enthusiasts. Guests can experience the thrill of windsurfing, paddleboarding, and jet skiing, or explore the unique underwater world with our snorkelling and diving excursions. Because of the remote location of Hideaway, underwater experiences can be a unique, once in a life time opportunity as rare marine animals such as guitar sharks are spotted on our dives.

Catamaran sailing and private yacht charters provide a unique way to combine luxury with an active lifestyle, allowing guests to explore the vibrant marine life of the Maldives.

What truly sets Hideaway apart is its commitment to exclusivity and luxury. With 110 villas spread across an expansive island, guests enjoy unparalleled privacy and space, making it the ideal setting for a personalised fitness and wellness retreat. Each villa is designed with relaxation and rejuvenation in mind, offering private pools, direct beach access, and stunning ocean views. The vastness of the island, and the thick vegetation within, guests tend to feel like they are on a private island, away from the rest of the world.

Hideaway believes that true wellness is a holistic experience. In addition to sports and fitness offerings, guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Hideaway Spa. Wellness programmes, including yoga and meditation sessions, are designed to complement the physical activities, ensuring that guests leave feeling refreshed and revitalised. The resort offers multiple wellness practitioners throughout the years, to conduct special sessions such as sound baths, healing and multiple therapies for our guests.

This award from TTM is a recognition of Hideaway’s dedication to providing an exceptional sports and fitness experience in a luxurious, exclusive setting. The resort invites guests and fitness enthusiasts to discover why Hideaway is the ultimate destination for those seeking both adventure and tranquility in the heart of the Maldives.