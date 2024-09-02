Awards
Ayada Maldives triumphs at TTM Awards 2024 with ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ title
Ayada Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This accolade reaffirms Ayada’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled natural beauty, world-class luxury, and unforgettable experiences to guests from around the globe.
Located in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives offers a stunning blend of white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical greenery. This award highlights the resort’s dedication to preserving and enhancing its natural surroundings, creating a sanctuary that not only delights the eye but also nourishes the soul.
Ayada Maldives has not only captured the hearts of its guests but has also established one of the most engaged social media presences in the industry. Now sharing it’s picturesque beauty with over 700k followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.
The resort’s captivating visuals and interactive content resonate with a global audience, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Ayada Maldives and its surroundings.
The TTM Awards are among the most esteemed recognitions in the Maldivian tourism industry, celebrating excellence and innovation across various sectors. Winning the ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ award solidifies Ayada Maldives as a leading destination for travellers seeking natural beauty and luxurious indulgence.
Ayada Maldives is a luxury resort situated in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, offering a quintessential Maldivian retreat. Featuring a selection of luxurious villas and suites, world-class dining options, and an array of recreational activities, Ayada Maldives provides a truly personalised experience for every guest. Recognised globally for its stunning natural beauty, outstanding hospitality, and vibrant social media presence, Ayada Maldives continues to set the standard for luxury travel in the Maldives.
Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort honoured with TTM Editor’s Choice Best Resort for Sports & Fitness
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious “Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness” by the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to offering an unparalleled range of activities that combine luxury, exclusivity, and fitness within the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.
Hideaway stands out as a private sanctuary for those who seek an active, health-conscious lifestyle while enjoying the pinnacle of luxury. The resort’s location on the crescent-shaped island provides the perfect backdrop for a variety of fitness and sports activities, both on land and at sea.
Guests can engage in a range of land-based activities that cater to all fitness levels. The resort boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully equipped fitness centre and tennis courts. The recently renovated gym comes with modern equipment, a private room for Zumba or yoga and experienced instructors for any queries. The tennis courts, set against the exquisite turquoise lagoons have proven to be an ideal spot for tennis lovers, both beginners and advanced players. With expert instructors guiding or to play a match or two with, these courts have seen professional tennis players conducting workshops or playing a competitive match or two.
As one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, Hideaway offers an incredible golf putting green, where guests can experience a unique game on a tropical island. If this proves a little challenging, guests are welcome to join in on the golf simulator to practice a couple of rounds indoors before stepping on to the grass. Professional instructors are available to lend a helping hand and assist in anyway possible.
For those looking to combine fitness with adventure, cycling and jogging trails offer the perfect opportunity to explore the lush tropical landscape while staying active. Hideaway also offers beach volleyball, table tennis, and indoor badminton, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.
The crystal-clear waters surrounding our island offer a playground for water sports enthusiasts. Guests can experience the thrill of windsurfing, paddleboarding, and jet skiing, or explore the unique underwater world with our snorkelling and diving excursions. Because of the remote location of Hideaway, underwater experiences can be a unique, once in a life time opportunity as rare marine animals such as guitar sharks are spotted on our dives.
Catamaran sailing and private yacht charters provide a unique way to combine luxury with an active lifestyle, allowing guests to explore the vibrant marine life of the Maldives.
What truly sets Hideaway apart is its commitment to exclusivity and luxury. With 110 villas spread across an expansive island, guests enjoy unparalleled privacy and space, making it the ideal setting for a personalised fitness and wellness retreat. Each villa is designed with relaxation and rejuvenation in mind, offering private pools, direct beach access, and stunning ocean views. The vastness of the island, and the thick vegetation within, guests tend to feel like they are on a private island, away from the rest of the world.
Hideaway believes that true wellness is a holistic experience. In addition to sports and fitness offerings, guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Hideaway Spa. Wellness programmes, including yoga and meditation sessions, are designed to complement the physical activities, ensuring that guests leave feeling refreshed and revitalised. The resort offers multiple wellness practitioners throughout the years, to conduct special sessions such as sound baths, healing and multiple therapies for our guests.
This award from TTM is a recognition of Hideaway’s dedication to providing an exceptional sports and fitness experience in a luxurious, exclusive setting. The resort invites guests and fitness enthusiasts to discover why Hideaway is the ultimate destination for those seeking both adventure and tranquility in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Siyam World Maldives scores double win at TTM Awards 2024
Siyam World Maldives has just doubled down on its promise to deliver epic experiences by snagging not one, but two top honours at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024, held on the 22nd of August. Crowned Best Content Creator and Most Innovative Resort, this vibrant island playground continues to rewrite the rulebook on Maldivian getaways.
At Siyam World, there’s no such thing as a boring day. Dive into adventure with the world’s first underwater jet-pack, the Cudajet, or take a spin on the island’s new electric go-kart track. Want more? How about riding the waves in a Seabreacher, a semi-submersible watercraft that’s as thrilling as it sounds? And for those who prefer land-based fun, the resort’s horse ranch offers a Maldivian first—rides on majestic Marwari thoroughbreds and adorable ponies for the little ones.
But the fun doesn’t stop there. Siyam World is also home to the Maldives’ largest inflatable water park, perfect for families and friends to splash around. When you’re ready to unwind, retreat to your villa—each comes with its own private pool, and if you’re in an over-water villa, you’ll even have your own slide straight into the turquoise lagoon. Talk about making a splash!
Hungry after all that excitement? The resort’s ‘WOW! All-Inclusive’ program has you covered, with a culinary journey across 18 diverse restaurants and bars. Whether you’re in the mood for fine dining or a laid-back beachside bite, Siyam World serves up flavours as bold as its experiences.
“The heartbeat of Siyam World is our endless drive to innovate and inspire,” said Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts. “We’re not just creating vacations; we’re crafting adventures that our guests will be talking about for years. Winning these awards is just the beginning and I’m so proud of the wonderful team that goes above and beyond every single day.”
The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 wasn’t just about shiny trophies—it was a night to remember, complete with a lavish dinner, live music, and endless networking opportunities. Part of the larger TTM Maldives event, which drew over 500 travel professionals and 100 hoteliers, this gala further solidified the Maldives as the ultimate global travel hotspot.
Awards
Avani+Fares Maldives: A dive paradise in Baa Atoll
Avani+Fares Maldives, nestled in the pristine Baa Atoll, has been crowned Best Dive Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the resort’s exceptional diving experiences and its dedication to preserving the Maldives’ renowned marine biodiversity.
Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is renowned for its pristine coral reefs, vibrant marine life, and crystal-clear waters. Avani+Fares Maldives offers guests unparalleled access to this underwater wonderland, with a variety of diving excursions tailored to suit all levels of experience.
From exploring manta ray cleaning stations to encountering majestic whale sharks, guests can immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of Baa Atoll’s marine ecosystem. The resort’s knowledgeable dive instructors provide expert guidance and ensure the safety and comfort of all divers.
In addition to its exceptional diving offerings, Avani+Fares Maldives provides a luxurious and relaxing retreat. Guests can enjoy spacious accommodations, gourmet dining options, and a variety of wellness facilities. The resort’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its eco-friendly practices and efforts to protect the local environment.
With its stunning location, world-class diving, and luxurious amenities, Avani+Fares Maldives is the ideal destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable experience in the Maldives.
