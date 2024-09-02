Fusion of culinary art and mixology: The Nautilus Maldives to host Chef Pietro Catalano

Heritance Aarah, a premier all-inclusive resort nestled in the Raa Atoll, a 40-minute scenic seaplane ride away from Male, offers an exceptional blend of opulence and tranquility. As a top-tier destination, it caters to those seeking a refined and peaceful retreat. Among its many distinguished culinary experiences, the floating breakfast stands out as a truly unique and indulgent way to begin your day.

Imagine starting your morning by lounging in your in-suite private lap pool, basking in the first rays of sunlight, while enjoying a breakfast spread that feels truly special. At Heritance Aarah, the floating breakfast experience pairs gourmet delights crafted by Culinary Olympians and award-winning culinary artists, coupled with stunning views, creating an immersive and serene way to enjoy your meal.

The American Floating Breakfast: A Hearty Start

For those who enjoy a traditional American breakfast, the American Floating Breakfast offers a delightful start to your day. Begin with a choice of freshly squeezed juices pineapple, orange, mixed fruit, or watermelon. Enjoy freshly baked viennoiseries and a charcuterie platter featuring assorted cheeses. Choose from a variety of cereals with almond or fresh milk, and select from a range of eggs, including omellets or fried eggs, paired with your choice of sausage and bacon. The breakfast also includes three slices of toast rye, sourdough, white, or multigrain served with butter, jams, and honey. Treat yourself to waffles topped with maple syrup, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, nuts, and berry compote. Complete your meal with freshly brewed coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. For an extra touch, a bottle of Champagne can be added to elevate the experience.

The Healthy Floating Breakfast: Nourishing Delights

For a lighter, health-conscious option, the Healthy Floating Breakfast offers a refreshing start to your day. Sip on invigorating fruit smoothies in banana, mango, or berry flavours, while enjoying a baker’s basket of chocolate croissants, fruit danish, and toast. Delight in Swiss muesli served with orange, banana, honey, and dried fruit. Indulge in smoked salmon accompanied by guacamole and capers or savour the classic Egg Benedict with poached eggs and chicken ham. Pancakes with berry coulis, whipped cream, and roasted nuts round out this wholesome breakfast. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee or hot chocolate, and if desired, add a bottle of Bollinger Champagne for a special touch.

The Sri Lankan Floating Breakfast: A Taste of Tradition

Embark on a flavourful journey with the Sri Lankan Floating Breakfast, celebrating authentic Sri Lankan cuisine. Start with young coconut and green herbal porridge (known as kola kenda) sweetened with jaggery. Enjoy traditional coconut roti or milk rice accompanied by fish ambulthiyal, dhal curry, seeni sambal, katta sambal, and pol sambal. A tempered boiled chickpea served in a half coconut shell adds an authentic touch. Relish coconut pancakes drizzled with kithul treacle, and finish with freshly carved tropical fruits. Complement your meal with tea, either with milk or plain ginger tea, and experience the essence of Sri Lanka in a serene floating setting.

The Russian Floating Breakfast: A Gourmet Journey

Immerse yourself in Russian culinary traditions with the Russian Floating Breakfast. Start with buckwheat porridge and a selection of fresh juices. Choose from poached, omelet, or fried eggs, paired with your choice of chicken or beef sausages and bacon. Enjoy rosti potatoes and rye bread topped with smoked salmon open sandwiches garnished with pickles, avocado, tomato, and jalapeno. Fresh fruit and pancakes with chocolate sauce complete this indulgent breakfast. Sip on tea or coffee while floating serenely over tranquil waters.

The Chinese Floating Breakfast: A Culinary Voyage

Experience the rich flavours of China with the Chinese Floating Breakfast. Begin with a selection of fresh juices and rice kanji, flavoured with soya sauce, Chinese black vinegar, spring onion, prawns, and fish. Delight in assorted dim sum with chili soya and sweet chili sauce and choose from fried or boiled eggs. Savour stir-fry egg noodles, sausages, bacon, and hash brown potatoes. Fresh fruits and a choice of tea or coffee add the final touches to this delightful floating breakfast, offering a charming culinary journey in a tranquil water setting.

The Indian Floating Breakfast: Spices and Flavors to Begin Your Day

For a vibrant and flavourful experience, the Indian Floating Breakfast offers a rich array of traditional dishes. Enjoy a mint sweet lassi alongside a selection of fresh juices. Indulge in dosas, poori, aloo paratha, and upma, complemented by sambar, aloo bhaji, red and green chutneys, coconut chutney, curd, pickle, and chili & onion. Fresh fruits and Indian masala tea complete this aromatic breakfast, providing an immersive culinary experience while you float serenely on the water.

In addition to its remarkable floating breakfast experiences, Heritance Aarah offers a diverse culinary experience. The resort boasts seven diverse restaurants and five bars, each offering a unique culinary experience. The resort’s all-day dine-around concept makes it the ultimate culinary destination in the Maldives. Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey with an extensive selection of global cuisines, from Asian delicacies and fusion dishes blending Sri Lankan and Maldivian flavors to vibrant street food from Tokyo and Bangkok, and sophisticated Mediterranean and French-inspired fare. This diverse offering is complemented by a premium collection of over 30 unique cocktails at each bar and over 80 premium spirits, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable dining experience throughout your stay.