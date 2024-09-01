Action
Kuramathi Maldives’ Rasdhoo Divers celebrates 11-year-old Ethan Evans for new world record in scuba diving
Rasdhoo Divers at Kuramathi Maldives has announced that 11-year-old Ethan Evans has set a new world record for the most scuba dives completed before the age of twelve. Hailing from Warden Villages, Ethan has exceeded the previous record of 102 dives and is now setting his sights on reaching 150 dives.
Ethan’s diving journey began at the tender age of nine, inspired by his father Paul Evans, a dedicated ocean conservationist. Paul’s commitment to cleaning up the seas, protecting shark species, and exploring the ocean floor in the Maldives deeply influenced Ethan. After earning his open water certification at ten, Ethan set out to break the diving record while also embracing his father’s mission. This summer, Ethan dedicated six weeks to diving in the Maldives, averaging two to three dives daily to achieve his goal. His confidence and calmness underwater, even when interacting with manta rays and sharks, have been remarkable.
Adil Khalid, an instructor from the Maldives at Rasdhoo Divers Kuramathi since 2004, has been crucial in Ethan’s development, guiding him from his initial dives to advanced training.
“Ethan’s confidence and calmness underwater are extraordinary,” said Adil. “Rasdhoo Divers Kuramathi has played a significant role in his journey.”
The team at Rasdhoo Divers Kuramathi also expressed gratitude for the support provided by Paul Evans.
“Adil’s expertise and dedication have been essential to Ethan’s progress. We also appreciate Paul Evans for making these diving adventures possible,” they noted.
As Ethan continues to work towards his goal of 150 dives, and dreams of becoming a diving guide in the Maldives, his story is an inspiring testament to the potential of young divers and the impact of unwavering support. Beyond setting records, Ethan is deeply committed to ocean conservation, participating in clean-up dives with his father to combat sea pollution.
Congratulations to Ethan Evans for setting a new world record and for his dedication to both diving and ocean conservation. Rasdhoo Divers Kuramathi is honoured to be part of his remarkable journey and looks forward to supporting Ethan in his future endeavours.
The Westin Maldives partners with world record freediver Christian Redl for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy moments
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has unveil a unique opportunity for Marriott Bonvoy members to bid on an exclusive freediving adventure with Christian Redl, the legendary twelve-time world record holder. This extraordinary experience, curated through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, offers a transformative journey into the heart of Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Beyond the immersive exploration of this vibrant underwater landscape, the collaboration aims to bolster ocean conservation efforts by working with the local community at Maalhos Island, and fostering a deeper connection between guests and the marine world.
Christian Redl, celebrated for his exceptional achievements in freediving, has spent over three decades pushing the limits of human endurance in some of the world’s most extreme environments, including under ice and caves. His impressive track record includes twelve world records, with his latest triumph being the record for the longest 24-hour underwater cycling, officially recognised by the German Record Institute (RID).
From October 25 to 28, 2024, the bid winner will enjoy a personalized three-night stay for two in the resort’s expansive Overwater Villa with Pool, where they can revel in the stunning vistas of the Indian Ocean. This experience includes a private freediving session with Christian Redl, providing a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world’s most celebrated freedivers. The experience is elevated with an exquisite dinner at The Pearl, the resort’s renowned Japanese restaurant, where guests will have the exclusive privilege of dining with Redl.
The package is designed to ensure guests’ overall well-being by encompassing The Westin’s signature wellness programs for guests to eat, sleep, move, feel, and play well. It includes a rejuvenating 60-minute spa treatment for two at Heavenly Spa by Westin, complemented by a choice of sunrise or sunset yoga sessions in serene surroundings. Guests can elevate their fitness journey with the resort’s signature runWESTIN program and the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio. Guests may borrow Hyperice, a Recharge and Recovery wellness gear to alleviate muscles stiffness and tension after their long journey and activities, inspiring them to pack light with Westin Hotels & Resort’s ‘Gear Lending’ program. This is complemented by restorative sleep in the award-winning Heavenly Bed and the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm, providing the perfect balance of movement and rejuvenation.
As the founder of the non-profit organisation 7Oceans, Redl has been a leading advocate for addressing critical ocean issues, such as coral bleaching, overfishing, ghost nets, deep sea exploration, shipwrecks, shark finning, and plastic waste pollution. In line with Redl’s commitment to ocean conservation, this collaboration extends beyond the resort to Maalhos Island, a neighboring community known for its impressive underwater biodiversity. He will lead a plastic pollution awareness session for Maalhos residents and students, and provide psychological dive training in partnership with the Maldives Freediving Association, offering the bid winner an opportunity to engage in these impactful activities. This initiative aims to strengthen local ocean connections and conservation efforts while enabling Maldivian freedivers to explore the mesmerizing underwater beauty of Baa Atoll’s captivating underwater beauty.
“We are immensely proud to partner with Christian Redl for this inspiring Marriott Bonvoy Moments,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing our guests with unique, meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impression. We are honoured to contribute to the ocean conservation and offer our guests with the opportunity to learn from one of the most inspiring freedivers in the world.”
Christian Redl commented, “Freediving is more than just a sport; it’s about forging a deep connection with the ocean and sharing that bond with others. I’m excited to partner with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and look forward to raising awareness about ocean conservation in the beautiful Baa Atoll.”
Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for this exceptional experience. For more information, visit: moments.marriottbonvoy.com.
The 2024 Surfing Champions Trophy opens at Four Seasons Maldives
The beautiful island of Vabou Huraa last night played host as Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa introduced the all-star field of surfers who’ll be battling it out for this year’s Surfing Champions Trophy.
Didier Jardin, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, welcomed the assembled dignitaries, families and friends of competitors, event staff and VIP hotel guests to the picturesque setting, a short walk over the water from Kuda Huraa.
Esteemed guests in attendance included Maldives Ministry of Tourism representatives State Minister Honourable Dr. Abdulla Niyaz, Deputy Minister Honourable Yamin Ahmed, and Director General Aishath Ali. They were joined by Mohamed Arzan from the Maldives Surfing Association, and Hussain Nizam and Hassan Rasheed from the Maldives Bodyboarding Association.
After his welcome, Didier invited Ross Phillips from Tropicsurf to the stage to introduce the field of competitors, including five-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Carissa Moore, two-time event winner Taj Burrow, and number one ranked Maldivian surfer Ahmed ‘Ammaday’ Agil. Ross left smiles on every face with his incredibly researched, heartfelt words.
Ross then announced the arrival of a beautiful run of swell that could easily produce the best waves the event has ever seen, before guests enjoyed an incredible banquet and an evening of live music, as the anticipation continues to build ahead of an exciting week to come.
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy runs from August 29 to September 5.
Hideaway Beach Resort to host World Padel Pro luxury experience with Padel player Hernan Flores
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is set to host the International Training Campus: World Padel Pro Luxury Experience, from November 21st to 23rd, 2024. This exclusive event presents a rare opportunity for Padel enthusiasts to train under the guidance of one of the sport’s top professionals, Hernán Flores.
Hernán Flores, a top-ranked player and esteemed coach on the World Padel Tour (WPT), has triumphed over some of the sport’s most formidable players, including Sanyo Gutiérrez, Paquito Navarro, and Fernando Belasteguin. With over 150 tournament victories to his name, Flores has demonstrated unparalleled versatility and skill across various competitions and championships.
Throughout his illustrious career, Flores has trained numerous top players, including Juan Lebron, Juani Mieres, Pablo Lima, and Adrian Allemandi. His expertise and insights into the strategies and techniques used by the world’s best players will be invaluable to participants of all skill levels.
This exciting event is designed for players of all levels to enhance their abilities and take their game to new heights. Participants will be equipped with new tools and insights, contributing to the exponential growth of padel worldwide. Training sessions will encompass various aspects of the game, including technique, tactics, physical conditioning, and mental preparation.
For any guest who wants to swing some shots of the game, against the exquisite turquoise background of the Hideaway lagoon, this will be an ample opportunity to get booking. A perfect chance to get some tips from the expert, to improve their games.
Due to the high demand and limited availability of the Padel court, early registration is strongly recommended. Don’t miss this unique chance to learn from the best and elevate your padel game. For any interested parties to indulge in a game of Padel this year, this event is a must-attend.
After an active day, the Hideaway Spa is one not to be missed with its wide variety of therapies, and massages offered by the professionals at the resort. From sound healing, to yoga, beneficial massages and treatments, the Hideaway Spa will prove to be a great spot to unwind at after a day out in the sun getting the padel experiences with Hernan.
Located in the north of Maldives, Hideaway is the ultimate destination for a serene, luxury holiday. Hidden away in the north of Maldives, the resort is ideal for serene, private holidays. With 110 private villas and multi-bedroom residences, Hideaway has an array of dining options for it’s guests, from globally themed buffets, to Teppanyaki, Asian-fusion and then some. For sports enthusiasts, the large island is the perfect holiday destination with ample sports facilities including a fully equipped gym, Padel, 2 Tennis courts, Golf simulator for practicing your shots before heading on to the Golf Putting Green, and 2 indoor badminton courts as well. It is also an honour to mention that Hideaway has recently been awarded with TTM Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness Resort.
