Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort honoured with TTM Editor’s Choice Best Resort for Sports & Fitness
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious “Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness” by the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to offering an unparalleled range of activities that combine luxury, exclusivity, and fitness within the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.
Hideaway stands out as a private sanctuary for those who seek an active, health-conscious lifestyle while enjoying the pinnacle of luxury. The resort’s location on the crescent-shaped island provides the perfect backdrop for a variety of fitness and sports activities, both on land and at sea.
Guests can engage in a range of land-based activities that cater to all fitness levels. The resort boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully equipped fitness centre and tennis courts. The recently renovated gym comes with modern equipment, a private room for Zumba or yoga and experienced instructors for any queries. The tennis courts, set against the exquisite turquoise lagoons have proven to be an ideal spot for tennis lovers, both beginners and advanced players. With expert instructors guiding or to play a match or two with, these courts have seen professional tennis players conducting workshops or playing a competitive match or two.
As one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, Hideaway offers an incredible golf putting green, where guests can experience a unique game on a tropical island. If this proves a little challenging, guests are welcome to join in on the golf simulator to practice a couple of rounds indoors before stepping on to the grass. Professional instructors are available to lend a helping hand and assist in anyway possible.
For those looking to combine fitness with adventure, cycling and jogging trails offer the perfect opportunity to explore the lush tropical landscape while staying active. Hideaway also offers beach volleyball, table tennis, and indoor badminton, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.
The crystal-clear waters surrounding our island offer a playground for water sports enthusiasts. Guests can experience the thrill of windsurfing, paddleboarding, and jet skiing, or explore the unique underwater world with our snorkelling and diving excursions. Because of the remote location of Hideaway, underwater experiences can be a unique, once in a life time opportunity as rare marine animals such as guitar sharks are spotted on our dives.
Catamaran sailing and private yacht charters provide a unique way to combine luxury with an active lifestyle, allowing guests to explore the vibrant marine life of the Maldives.
What truly sets Hideaway apart is its commitment to exclusivity and luxury. With 110 villas spread across an expansive island, guests enjoy unparalleled privacy and space, making it the ideal setting for a personalised fitness and wellness retreat. Each villa is designed with relaxation and rejuvenation in mind, offering private pools, direct beach access, and stunning ocean views. The vastness of the island, and the thick vegetation within, guests tend to feel like they are on a private island, away from the rest of the world.
Hideaway believes that true wellness is a holistic experience. In addition to sports and fitness offerings, guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Hideaway Spa. Wellness programmes, including yoga and meditation sessions, are designed to complement the physical activities, ensuring that guests leave feeling refreshed and revitalised. The resort offers multiple wellness practitioners throughout the years, to conduct special sessions such as sound baths, healing and multiple therapies for our guests.
This award from TTM is a recognition of Hideaway’s dedication to providing an exceptional sports and fitness experience in a luxurious, exclusive setting. The resort invites guests and fitness enthusiasts to discover why Hideaway is the ultimate destination for those seeking both adventure and tranquility in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Siyam World Maldives scores double win at TTM Awards 2024
Siyam World Maldives has just doubled down on its promise to deliver epic experiences by snagging not one, but two top honours at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024, held on the 22nd of August. Crowned Best Content Creator and Most Innovative Resort, this vibrant island playground continues to rewrite the rulebook on Maldivian getaways.
At Siyam World, there’s no such thing as a boring day. Dive into adventure with the world’s first underwater jet-pack, the Cudajet, or take a spin on the island’s new electric go-kart track. Want more? How about riding the waves in a Seabreacher, a semi-submersible watercraft that’s as thrilling as it sounds? And for those who prefer land-based fun, the resort’s horse ranch offers a Maldivian first—rides on majestic Marwari thoroughbreds and adorable ponies for the little ones.
But the fun doesn’t stop there. Siyam World is also home to the Maldives’ largest inflatable water park, perfect for families and friends to splash around. When you’re ready to unwind, retreat to your villa—each comes with its own private pool, and if you’re in an over-water villa, you’ll even have your own slide straight into the turquoise lagoon. Talk about making a splash!
Hungry after all that excitement? The resort’s ‘WOW! All-Inclusive’ program has you covered, with a culinary journey across 18 diverse restaurants and bars. Whether you’re in the mood for fine dining or a laid-back beachside bite, Siyam World serves up flavours as bold as its experiences.
“The heartbeat of Siyam World is our endless drive to innovate and inspire,” said Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts. “We’re not just creating vacations; we’re crafting adventures that our guests will be talking about for years. Winning these awards is just the beginning and I’m so proud of the wonderful team that goes above and beyond every single day.”
The TTM Awards & Gala 2024 wasn’t just about shiny trophies—it was a night to remember, complete with a lavish dinner, live music, and endless networking opportunities. Part of the larger TTM Maldives event, which drew over 500 travel professionals and 100 hoteliers, this gala further solidified the Maldives as the ultimate global travel hotspot.
Awards
Avani+Fares Maldives: A dive paradise in Baa Atoll
Avani+Fares Maldives, nestled in the pristine Baa Atoll, has been crowned Best Dive Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the resort’s exceptional diving experiences and its dedication to preserving the Maldives’ renowned marine biodiversity.
Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is renowned for its pristine coral reefs, vibrant marine life, and crystal-clear waters. Avani+Fares Maldives offers guests unparalleled access to this underwater wonderland, with a variety of diving excursions tailored to suit all levels of experience.
From exploring manta ray cleaning stations to encountering majestic whale sharks, guests can immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of Baa Atoll’s marine ecosystem. The resort’s knowledgeable dive instructors provide expert guidance and ensure the safety and comfort of all divers.
In addition to its exceptional diving offerings, Avani+Fares Maldives provides a luxurious and relaxing retreat. Guests can enjoy spacious accommodations, gourmet dining options, and a variety of wellness facilities. The resort’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its eco-friendly practices and efforts to protect the local environment.
With its stunning location, world-class diving, and luxurious amenities, Avani+Fares Maldives is the ideal destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable experience in the Maldives.
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives wins Best Surf Resort Award 2024
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been awarded “Best Surf Resort in the Maldives” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This honour highlights the resort’s world-class surfing experiences curated by partners and acclaimed surf travel operator Perfect Wave.
“We are thrilled to receive this award from Travel Trade Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“Our strategic partnership with Perfect Wave has allowed us to deliver exceptional surfing experiences, whether our guests are seasoned surfers seeking the thrill of the waves or beginners looking to learn in one of the world’s most stunning locations.”
Nestled in the South Malé Atoll, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is celebrated for its proximity to some of the best surfing breaks in the Maldives, including the iconic Kandooma Right. Known for its perfect waves and consistent swells, Kandooma Right has become a favourite destination for surfers of all skill levels. Perfect Wave, the resort’s exclusive surf partner, ensures guests receive a top-notch surfing experience through expert coaching, guided sessions, and seamless access to the best breaks in the region.
Perfect Wave’s dedicated surf program offers everything from group lessons to private coaching sessions, ensuring that every guest can ride the waves with confidence.
“Guests staying in the resort’s Beach Houses enjoy exclusive benefits, including direct beach access and front-row seats to Kandooma’s famous surf break known as ‘Kandooma Right’. After an exhilarating day on the water, surfers can unwind at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala with an especially designed Surfers Massage, or take full advantage the resort’s excellent restaurants and services,” adds Mark.
Beyond surfing, the resort offers a diverse range of activities, including scuba diving, snorkeling and water sports, as well as concerts with high profile artists in partnership with Music in Paradise, making it a dynamic destination for all types of travellers. This award further cements Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ reputation as a premier surf destination, combining adventure, relaxation, and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
The resort will soon be hosting a 10 day long Australian Music Festival from 1st to 10th September and is currently sold out.
Last year, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives received the accolade of Leading Diving Resort at the TTM Awards 2023.
Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
