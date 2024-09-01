The Westin Maldives partners with world record freediver Christian Redl for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy moments

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has unveil a unique opportunity for Marriott Bonvoy members to bid on an exclusive freediving adventure with Christian Redl, the legendary twelve-time world record holder. This extraordinary experience, curated through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, offers a transformative journey into the heart of Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Beyond the immersive exploration of this vibrant underwater landscape, the collaboration aims to bolster ocean conservation efforts by working with the local community at Maalhos Island, and fostering a deeper connection between guests and the marine world.

Christian Redl, celebrated for his exceptional achievements in freediving, has spent over three decades pushing the limits of human endurance in some of the world’s most extreme environments, including under ice and caves. His impressive track record includes twelve world records, with his latest triumph being the record for the longest 24-hour underwater cycling, officially recognised by the German Record Institute (RID).

From October 25 to 28, 2024, the bid winner will enjoy a personalized three-night stay for two in the resort’s expansive Overwater Villa with Pool, where they can revel in the stunning vistas of the Indian Ocean. This experience includes a private freediving session with Christian Redl, providing a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world’s most celebrated freedivers. The experience is elevated with an exquisite dinner at The Pearl, the resort’s renowned Japanese restaurant, where guests will have the exclusive privilege of dining with Redl.

The package is designed to ensure guests’ overall well-being by encompassing The Westin’s signature wellness programs for guests to eat, sleep, move, feel, and play well. It includes a rejuvenating 60-minute spa treatment for two at Heavenly Spa by Westin, complemented by a choice of sunrise or sunset yoga sessions in serene surroundings. Guests can elevate their fitness journey with the resort’s signature runWESTIN program and the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio. Guests may borrow Hyperice, a Recharge and Recovery wellness gear to alleviate muscles stiffness and tension after their long journey and activities, inspiring them to pack light with Westin Hotels & Resort’s ‘Gear Lending’ program. This is complemented by restorative sleep in the award-winning Heavenly Bed and the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm, providing the perfect balance of movement and rejuvenation.

As the founder of the non-profit organisation 7Oceans, Redl has been a leading advocate for addressing critical ocean issues, such as coral bleaching, overfishing, ghost nets, deep sea exploration, shipwrecks, shark finning, and plastic waste pollution. In line with Redl’s commitment to ocean conservation, this collaboration extends beyond the resort to Maalhos Island, a neighboring community known for its impressive underwater biodiversity. He will lead a plastic pollution awareness session for Maalhos residents and students, and provide psychological dive training in partnership with the Maldives Freediving Association, offering the bid winner an opportunity to engage in these impactful activities. This initiative aims to strengthen local ocean connections and conservation efforts while enabling Maldivian freedivers to explore the mesmerizing underwater beauty of Baa Atoll’s captivating underwater beauty.

“We are immensely proud to partner with Christian Redl for this inspiring Marriott Bonvoy Moments,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing our guests with unique, meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impression. We are honoured to contribute to the ocean conservation and offer our guests with the opportunity to learn from one of the most inspiring freedivers in the world.”

Christian Redl commented, “Freediving is more than just a sport; it’s about forging a deep connection with the ocean and sharing that bond with others. I’m excited to partner with The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and look forward to raising awareness about ocean conservation in the beautiful Baa Atoll.”

Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for this exceptional experience. For more information, visit: moments.marriottbonvoy.com.