Escape to a festive wonderland: Le Méridien, The Westin, and Sheraton Maldives unveil Holiday splendor

This holiday season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa are offering extraordinary festive experiences for travellers looking to ring in the new year with style. Whether you’re vacationing with family, friends, or a special someone, these resorts promise a magical celebration set against stunning white-sand beaches and sparkling lagoons.

From December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, each resort presents its unique festive charm. At Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, embrace the season with the Retro 70s-themed ‘La Fête,’ featuring vibrant activities and a dazzling New Year’s Eve Beach Party. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to join ‘Rhythms by the Sea,’ a lively Brazilian carnival celebration culminating in a grand Gala Dinner. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers heartwarming celebrations that honour family traditions and provide delightful dining experiences.

Book by September 30, 2024, to take advantage of exclusive Festive Early Bird offers, including special savings and bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Retro 70s Festive Escape

Celebrate the holiday season with a groovy flair at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa’s ‘La Fête,’ running from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. This eco-friendly five-star resort will transform into a vibrant tribute to the disco era. Guests are encouraged to dress in their most colourful attire and enjoy daily festivities that include wellness activities and recreational fun for all ages.

The season kicks off with a sparkling Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21, featuring festive cocktails, live entertainment, and a Christmas Choir. Guests can partake in masterclasses such as Barista, Chocolate, Sommelier, and Gin Experience. The Retro 70s New Year’s Eve Beach Party promises a spectacular celebration with gourmet food, flowing beverages, live entertainment, and a magnificent fireworks display.

Located on Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort combines European elegance with Maldivian beauty. It offers 141 chic villas, a marine conservation hub, a vibrant house reef, and the secluded Bodu Finolhu island for private gatherings. The ‘Festive in Paradise’ package includes daily meals, all-inclusive beverages, and complimentary activities like kayaking and snorkeling. Book by September 30 to receive a 10% discount on the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, with stays valid from December 23, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Access the resort via a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from Malé.

Visit the website at lemeridien-maldives.com or book your stay here.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Rhythms by the Sea

This festive season, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates with ‘Rhythms by the Sea,’ a vibrant Brazilian carnival-themed event starting December 20, 2024. The resort will feature lively parades, a guest DJ Luca Schreiner, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, complete with a spectacular fireworks display. Festivities continue daily through January 6, 2025, offering a colorful and joyous experience for all.

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort is known for its stunning marine life, including rare pink hydrozoan corals and seasonal manta rays and whale sharks. The resort features 69 overwater and beach villas and emphasizes well-being with The Westin’s signature Heavenly® Bed and a Kids Sleep Manual for restful nights.

Enhance your holiday with the ‘Festive Bliss’ package, which includes daily breakfast for two, USD 100 in food and beverage credits, and 20% off spa treatments. Book this package with a minimum four-night stay between December 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, to receive an additional 20,000 bonus points. Book by September 30 to enjoy a 10% discount on room rates. The resort is accessible via a 25-minute seaplane flight or a 20-minute domestic flight followed by a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

For more information, visit the website at westin-maldives.com or book your stay here.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Festive Early Bird Offer

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Malé Atoll, welcomes guests to celebrate the holidays with its ‘Festive Early Bird’ package. This five-star resort, featuring traditional thatched architecture and surrounded by pristine beaches and lagoons, is perfect for families, couples, and friends.

From December 7, 2024, the resort’s festive calendar includes activities such as the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Christmas Carols, Gingerbread House Decorating, and Santa Water Aerobics with DJ. Festivities continue from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, ensuring fun for all ages.

The ‘Festive Early Bird’ package includes a minimum four-night stay with daily buffet breakfasts, three-course à la carte lunches, and dinners at select venues. Guests receive a USD 60 dining credit, complimentary use of snorkeling gear, paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis equipment, plus 15% off spa treatments and 20% off Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners. Book by September 30 to benefit from these offers, with kids under 12 staying and dining free. A complimentary shared speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, just 15 minutes from Malé, makes this resort an ideal choice for a luxurious yet accessible Maldivian getaway. The package is valid from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025.

For more information, visit the website at sheratonmaldives.com or book your stay here.