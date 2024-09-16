Featured
Escape to a festive wonderland: Le Méridien, The Westin, and Sheraton Maldives unveil Holiday splendor
This holiday season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa are offering extraordinary festive experiences for travellers looking to ring in the new year with style. Whether you’re vacationing with family, friends, or a special someone, these resorts promise a magical celebration set against stunning white-sand beaches and sparkling lagoons.
From December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, each resort presents its unique festive charm. At Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, embrace the season with the Retro 70s-themed ‘La Fête,’ featuring vibrant activities and a dazzling New Year’s Eve Beach Party. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to join ‘Rhythms by the Sea,’ a lively Brazilian carnival celebration culminating in a grand Gala Dinner. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers heartwarming celebrations that honour family traditions and provide delightful dining experiences.
Book by September 30, 2024, to take advantage of exclusive Festive Early Bird offers, including special savings and bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Retro 70s Festive Escape
Celebrate the holiday season with a groovy flair at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa’s ‘La Fête,’ running from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. This eco-friendly five-star resort will transform into a vibrant tribute to the disco era. Guests are encouraged to dress in their most colourful attire and enjoy daily festivities that include wellness activities and recreational fun for all ages.
The season kicks off with a sparkling Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21, featuring festive cocktails, live entertainment, and a Christmas Choir. Guests can partake in masterclasses such as Barista, Chocolate, Sommelier, and Gin Experience. The Retro 70s New Year’s Eve Beach Party promises a spectacular celebration with gourmet food, flowing beverages, live entertainment, and a magnificent fireworks display.
Located on Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort combines European elegance with Maldivian beauty. It offers 141 chic villas, a marine conservation hub, a vibrant house reef, and the secluded Bodu Finolhu island for private gatherings. The ‘Festive in Paradise’ package includes daily meals, all-inclusive beverages, and complimentary activities like kayaking and snorkeling. Book by September 30 to receive a 10% discount on the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, with stays valid from December 23, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Access the resort via a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from Malé.
Visit the website at lemeridien-maldives.com or book your stay here.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Rhythms by the Sea
This festive season, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates with ‘Rhythms by the Sea,’ a vibrant Brazilian carnival-themed event starting December 20, 2024. The resort will feature lively parades, a guest DJ Luca Schreiner, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, complete with a spectacular fireworks display. Festivities continue daily through January 6, 2025, offering a colorful and joyous experience for all.
Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort is known for its stunning marine life, including rare pink hydrozoan corals and seasonal manta rays and whale sharks. The resort features 69 overwater and beach villas and emphasizes well-being with The Westin’s signature Heavenly® Bed and a Kids Sleep Manual for restful nights.
Enhance your holiday with the ‘Festive Bliss’ package, which includes daily breakfast for two, USD 100 in food and beverage credits, and 20% off spa treatments. Book this package with a minimum four-night stay between December 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, to receive an additional 20,000 bonus points. Book by September 30 to enjoy a 10% discount on room rates. The resort is accessible via a 25-minute seaplane flight or a 20-minute domestic flight followed by a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
For more information, visit the website at westin-maldives.com or book your stay here.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Festive Early Bird Offer
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Malé Atoll, welcomes guests to celebrate the holidays with its ‘Festive Early Bird’ package. This five-star resort, featuring traditional thatched architecture and surrounded by pristine beaches and lagoons, is perfect for families, couples, and friends.
From December 7, 2024, the resort’s festive calendar includes activities such as the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Christmas Carols, Gingerbread House Decorating, and Santa Water Aerobics with DJ. Festivities continue from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, ensuring fun for all ages.
The ‘Festive Early Bird’ package includes a minimum four-night stay with daily buffet breakfasts, three-course à la carte lunches, and dinners at select venues. Guests receive a USD 60 dining credit, complimentary use of snorkeling gear, paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis equipment, plus 15% off spa treatments and 20% off Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners. Book by September 30 to benefit from these offers, with kids under 12 staying and dining free. A complimentary shared speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, just 15 minutes from Malé, makes this resort an ideal choice for a luxurious yet accessible Maldivian getaway. The package is valid from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025.
For more information, visit the website at sheratonmaldives.com or book your stay here.
A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
Prepare for an unforgettable culinary experience as Michelin-starred chef Maxime Gilbert, renowned for his innovative fusion of global cuisines, makes his eagerly awaited debut at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from October 4th to 6th, 2024. Chef Maxime will captivate guests with a series of exclusive fine dining events, showcasing a thoughtfully crafted menu inspired by his extensive culinary explorations across France, Hong Kong, Japan, Morocco, and the USA.
Set amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a luxurious haven for those seeking exceptional dining experiences. The resort boasts a variety of bespoke culinary offerings, featuring specialty restaurants and bars that promise unmatched indulgence. At the elegant overwater restaurant ORIGINƎ, guests will embark on a refined dining journey, savouring exquisitely prepared dishes paired with premium wines and champagnes from renowned vineyards—highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.
Adding to the exclusive dining events, Chef Maxime will also host a specialised cooking masterclass. This rare opportunity provides guests with the chance to interact directly with the celebrated chef, gaining unique insights into the art of fine dining and enhancing their stay with unforgettable culinary memories.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Maxime Gilbert for a one-of-a-kind gastronomic journey at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. His global expertise and creative approach to cooking promise an exceptional exploration of flavours and techniques. This exclusive experience reflects our dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship and culinary mastery,” said Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food and Beverage.
Chef Maxime brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive culinary vision to the island, ensuring guests an extraordinary dining adventure. With a background in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, he will present a menu that skill-fully blends traditional techniques with innovative flair. Guests can expect dishes that balance simplicity with sophistication, crafted from the finest ingredients sourced globally, resulting in flavours that are bold yet refined.
At ORIGINƎ, diners will be treated to a series of curated dishes that tell a story—each plate a fusion of Chef Maxime’s unique culinary style and his passion for exceptional flavours. Every course promises to delight the senses, offering a true taste of global culinary artistry that only he can deliver. Guests staying on the resort’s signature RESERVE™ plan will have the privilege of enjoying these activities at no additional cost.
This October and November, THE OZEN COLLECTION, celebrated for its top-tier dining experiences, will also host exclusive wine and champagne events across its luxurious private islands, adding to the allure of these unforgettable culinary celebrations.
From space to sea: PADI-certified astronaut guides diving expedition at COMO Cocoa Island
PADI-Certified NASA Astronaut Brings Ocean Exploration to COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives for Exclusive Diving Event.
Luxury private island resort, COMO Cocoa Island, recently hosted an extraordinary “Island Astronaut Camp,” offering guests a unique chance to explore pristine dive sites alongside NASA astronaut and aquanaut Nicole Stott.
The event included guided reef dives at the resort’s PADI Cocoa Island Diving Centre, where Stott, who is also a PADI-certified diver, accompanied guests in discovering the wonders of the underwater world. Participants were also treated to an exclusive starlit dinner with Nicole, adding a personal touch to the experience.
The dives, part of the COMO Journey of Universe Under the Ocean, were led by PADI instructors and took guests to two stunning reefs: Shambhala Reef and Bay Reef. Divers encountered an impressive variety of marine life, including blacktip reef sharks, napoleon wrasse, hawksbill and green sea turtles, moray eels, oriental sweetlips, giant clams, clark anemonefish, cleaner shrimp, bannerfish, lionfish, butterflyfish, and Maldivian anemonefish.
Shambhala Reef, known for its vibrant coral formations on a sloping reef top, is located between the resort’s arrival jetty and a nearby sandbank. Bay Reef, situated in a 12-meter-deep lagoon, boasts a thriving coral garden and coral propagation frames. Both reefs provided breathtaking backdrops for divers of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced adventurers.
As part of a captivating COMO Conversation event, veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott shared fascinating stories from her 104 days in space across two NASA missions. She discussed the rigorous training astronauts undergo and highlighted the surprising similarities between space exploration and deep-sea diving. Stott also spoke about her time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and her underwater living experience in the Aquarius habitat, further emphasising the deep connection between the ocean and space.
Just a 40-minute speedboat ride from the capital, Male, COMO Cocoa Island offers 33 luxurious overwater villas, the PADI Cocoa Island Dive Centre, and holistic wellness treatments at the COMO Shambhala Retreat. Whether diving with PADI experts or enjoying wellness therapies, COMO Cocoa Island provides the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation in the Maldives.
Centara expands in Maldives with new underwater-themed resort
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has confirmed the official opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives on 1st November 2024, as scheduled. This underwater world-themed resort marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, becoming Centara’s third property in the Maldives and the fourth in its family-oriented Mirage brand portfolio.
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts—a multi-island paradise offering exclusive access to two Centara properties—the resort promises endless fun for families. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the brand’s fourth Maldives venture, is set to open in early 2025. At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, guests can immerse themselves in the resort’s expansive water park, featuring a lazy river, swimming pools, kids’ pool, and water playground. The resort also boasts a vibrant kids’ club, the innovative child-focused Candy Spa, and the renowned Spa Cenvaree, all designed to create lasting family memories.
The resort’s opening aligns with Centara’s “Future Growth” strategy announced earlier this year. With construction completed, the final touches are being added to welcome guests in the brand’s signature warm and gracious manner. This new property highlights Centara’s ongoing commitment to expanding its family-centric hospitality offerings while delivering world-class experiences in top travel destinations.
Be among the first to experience Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, where special introductory offers await. Guests can enjoy complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, as well as free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Male airport and the resort. CentaraThe1 members will also receive an extra 15% discount. This exclusive ‘Me & Centara’ promotion runs until 20th December 2024, for stays between 1st November 2024 and 31st October 2025. Guests who complete their stay by 20th December 2024 will also receive a voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September next year.
