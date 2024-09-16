News
Embrace winter’s warmth: Villa Resorts offers up to 20% off luxurious Maldives getaways
As winter’s chill begins to set in, Villa Resorts invites travellers to embrace the warmth with their exclusive Winter Escape offer, featuring up to 20% savings. This exceptional deal unlocks luxurious stays with breathtaking views and unmatched comfort in the Maldives.
Villa Resorts distinguishes itself with a collection of stunning properties, each offering a unique experience. At Villa Nautica, guests can savour modern elegance where contemporary design meets stunning ocean views. Royal Island provides a serene retreat with its peaceful setting, ideal for relaxation. For a more vibrant experience, Villa Park delivers dynamic moments amid picturesque surroundings. Excitement is building for Villa Haven, the upcoming flagship resort, which promises to elevate luxury travel with its exceptional amenities and service.
Booking directly through the Villa Resorts website offers exclusive benefits, including complimentary welcome treats, gourmet dining, and curated recreational activities for an unforgettable stay. With their best rate guarantee, flexible booking options, and straightforward cancellation policies, Villa Resorts ensures a seamless planning process.
Each resort serves as a gateway to the Maldives’ natural splendour, featuring luxurious overwater bungalows and beachfront villas that offer stunning views and direct access to the crystal-clear waters. Villa Resorts not only provides a winter escape but also delivers a rejuvenating sanctuary designed to offer peace, luxury, and joy.
Tropical Oktoberfest: experience German flavours and island vibes at Oaga Art Resort
Beer enthusiasts and experience seekers are being invited to a unique celebration at Oaga Art Resort – Oktoberfest in Paradise. From October 3rd to 5th, guests can look forward to a tropical twist on the classic Oktoberfest event, featuring a blend of German and Maldivian flavours, vibrant art installations, and immersive experiences.
Located amidst the pristine beaches and turquoise waters of the Maldives, Oaga Art Resort offers a luxurious escape. Guests can enjoy lounging by the infinity pool with a cool stein of beer, while taking in the vibrant atmosphere and breathtaking ocean views. As the sun sets, attendees can mingle under a star-filled sky, sharing stories and laughter with fellow revellers.
Oaga Art Resort has curated a weekend filled with activities to delight the senses and entertain guests. The schedule includes:
Performances:
- Day 1: DJ performance by The Flag Twins, a dynamic British DJ duo known for their energetic and innovative sound.
- Day 2: Live music from Project Groove, a Maldivian band known for its eclectic blend of genres and high-energy performances.
- Day 3: Raa Baa Rave featuring DJ Afruh, a renowned Maldivian DJ and multi-instrumentalist recognised for his soulful and eclectic style.
Culinary Delights:
- A fusion of German and Maldivian flavours will be served throughout the weekend.
- Interactive cooking classes will allow participants to explore German cuisine, including beer-based recipes and pretzel-making.
- Refreshing beer-themed cocktails will also be available.
Creative and Educational Activities
Guests can unleash their creativity by participating in art sessions such as Beer Bottle Sculpture, Can Craft (Beer Edition), and Beer Can Planter. For those interested in learning more, there will be beer tastings and a German culture and beer trivia quiz.
Weekend Getaway Offer: A Tropical Paradise Awaits
Oaga Art Resort is offering a special Oktoberfest weekend package, which includes:
- Overnight stay in a choice of luxurious villa
- Roundtrip airport transfers for a seamless journey
- All-inclusive meals and drinks, featuring local and German cuisine
- Special rates for bookings with the code “OAGAFEST”: USD 400 per night for the Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa and USD 450 per night for the Haruge Beach Villa with a private pool.
Guests are encouraged to book early to take advantage of this exclusive offer and enjoy a unique blend of tropical paradise and German cheer.
A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
Prepare for an unforgettable culinary experience as Michelin-starred chef Maxime Gilbert, renowned for his innovative fusion of global cuisines, makes his eagerly awaited debut at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from October 4th to 6th, 2024. Chef Maxime will captivate guests with a series of exclusive fine dining events, showcasing a thoughtfully crafted menu inspired by his extensive culinary explorations across France, Hong Kong, Japan, Morocco, and the USA.
Set amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a luxurious haven for those seeking exceptional dining experiences. The resort boasts a variety of bespoke culinary offerings, featuring specialty restaurants and bars that promise unmatched indulgence. At the elegant overwater restaurant ORIGINƎ, guests will embark on a refined dining journey, savouring exquisitely prepared dishes paired with premium wines and champagnes from renowned vineyards—highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.
Adding to the exclusive dining events, Chef Maxime will also host a specialised cooking masterclass. This rare opportunity provides guests with the chance to interact directly with the celebrated chef, gaining unique insights into the art of fine dining and enhancing their stay with unforgettable culinary memories.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Maxime Gilbert for a one-of-a-kind gastronomic journey at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. His global expertise and creative approach to cooking promise an exceptional exploration of flavours and techniques. This exclusive experience reflects our dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship and culinary mastery,” said Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food and Beverage.
Chef Maxime brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive culinary vision to the island, ensuring guests an extraordinary dining adventure. With a background in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, he will present a menu that skill-fully blends traditional techniques with innovative flair. Guests can expect dishes that balance simplicity with sophistication, crafted from the finest ingredients sourced globally, resulting in flavours that are bold yet refined.
At ORIGINƎ, diners will be treated to a series of curated dishes that tell a story—each plate a fusion of Chef Maxime’s unique culinary style and his passion for exceptional flavours. Every course promises to delight the senses, offering a true taste of global culinary artistry that only he can deliver. Guests staying on the resort’s signature RESERVE™ plan will have the privilege of enjoying these activities at no additional cost.
This October and November, THE OZEN COLLECTION, celebrated for its top-tier dining experiences, will also host exclusive wine and champagne events across its luxurious private islands, adding to the allure of these unforgettable culinary celebrations.
Escape to a festive wonderland: Le Méridien, The Westin, and Sheraton Maldives unveil Holiday splendor
This holiday season, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa are offering extraordinary festive experiences for travellers looking to ring in the new year with style. Whether you’re vacationing with family, friends, or a special someone, these resorts promise a magical celebration set against stunning white-sand beaches and sparkling lagoons.
From December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, each resort presents its unique festive charm. At Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, embrace the season with the Retro 70s-themed ‘La Fête,’ featuring vibrant activities and a dazzling New Year’s Eve Beach Party. The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to join ‘Rhythms by the Sea,’ a lively Brazilian carnival celebration culminating in a grand Gala Dinner. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa offers heartwarming celebrations that honour family traditions and provide delightful dining experiences.
Book by September 30, 2024, to take advantage of exclusive Festive Early Bird offers, including special savings and bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Retro 70s Festive Escape
Celebrate the holiday season with a groovy flair at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa’s ‘La Fête,’ running from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. This eco-friendly five-star resort will transform into a vibrant tribute to the disco era. Guests are encouraged to dress in their most colourful attire and enjoy daily festivities that include wellness activities and recreational fun for all ages.
The season kicks off with a sparkling Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21, featuring festive cocktails, live entertainment, and a Christmas Choir. Guests can partake in masterclasses such as Barista, Chocolate, Sommelier, and Gin Experience. The Retro 70s New Year’s Eve Beach Party promises a spectacular celebration with gourmet food, flowing beverages, live entertainment, and a magnificent fireworks display.
Located on Thilamaafushi Island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort combines European elegance with Maldivian beauty. It offers 141 chic villas, a marine conservation hub, a vibrant house reef, and the secluded Bodu Finolhu island for private gatherings. The ‘Festive in Paradise’ package includes daily meals, all-inclusive beverages, and complimentary activities like kayaking and snorkeling. Book by September 30 to receive a 10% discount on the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, with stays valid from December 23, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Access the resort via a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from Malé.
Visit the website at lemeridien-maldives.com or book your stay here.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Rhythms by the Sea
This festive season, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates with ‘Rhythms by the Sea,’ a vibrant Brazilian carnival-themed event starting December 20, 2024. The resort will feature lively parades, a guest DJ Luca Schreiner, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, complete with a spectacular fireworks display. Festivities continue daily through January 6, 2025, offering a colorful and joyous experience for all.
Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort is known for its stunning marine life, including rare pink hydrozoan corals and seasonal manta rays and whale sharks. The resort features 69 overwater and beach villas and emphasizes well-being with The Westin’s signature Heavenly® Bed and a Kids Sleep Manual for restful nights.
Enhance your holiday with the ‘Festive Bliss’ package, which includes daily breakfast for two, USD 100 in food and beverage credits, and 20% off spa treatments. Book this package with a minimum four-night stay between December 1, 2024, and January 31, 2025, to receive an additional 20,000 bonus points. Book by September 30 to enjoy a 10% discount on room rates. The resort is accessible via a 25-minute seaplane flight or a 20-minute domestic flight followed by a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.
For more information, visit the website at westin-maldives.com or book your stay here.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Festive Early Bird Offer
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Malé Atoll, welcomes guests to celebrate the holidays with its ‘Festive Early Bird’ package. This five-star resort, featuring traditional thatched architecture and surrounded by pristine beaches and lagoons, is perfect for families, couples, and friends.
From December 7, 2024, the resort’s festive calendar includes activities such as the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Christmas Carols, Gingerbread House Decorating, and Santa Water Aerobics with DJ. Festivities continue from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, ensuring fun for all ages.
The ‘Festive Early Bird’ package includes a minimum four-night stay with daily buffet breakfasts, three-course à la carte lunches, and dinners at select venues. Guests receive a USD 60 dining credit, complimentary use of snorkeling gear, paddleboards, kayaks, and tennis equipment, plus 15% off spa treatments and 20% off Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners. Book by September 30 to benefit from these offers, with kids under 12 staying and dining free. A complimentary shared speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, just 15 minutes from Malé, makes this resort an ideal choice for a luxurious yet accessible Maldivian getaway. The package is valid from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025.
For more information, visit the website at sheratonmaldives.com or book your stay here.
