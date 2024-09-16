A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Mirihi Island Resort, renowned for its intimate luxury and stunning natural surroundings, has announced a special culinary event this October. On the 22nd and 23rd, the resort’s award-winning Muraka restaurant will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up dining experience featuring Chef Thierry Drapeau from the Michelin-starred Signature Bangkok.

Chef Thierry Drapeau, celebrated for his refined and expressive “Cuisine of the Soil,” will collaborate with Muraka’s talented culinary team to create a unique 5-course menu. This gastronomic event promises to blend local Maldivian ingredients with an international twist, showcasing the art of fine dining in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.

Guests of Mirihi will have the rare opportunity to witness Chef Thierry’s epicurean craftsmanship firsthand as he brings his renowned culinary philosophy to the Maldives. Drawing from his roots in France’s Loire Valley and his experience leading the 2-Michelin star Logis de la Chabotterie, Chef Thierry’s dishes are known for their lightness, expressiveness, and intricate flavors.

Muraka restaurant, perched elegantly over the lagoon, offers a fitting backdrop for this exclusive event. With panoramic ocean views and an abundance of marine life visible on the reef below, Muraka embodies the formality and sophistication of French Michelin-star dining. The restaurant’s award-winning wine list, featuring selections from both the Old and New World, and its exclusive range of fine champagnes, will perfectly complement Chef Thierry’s menu, elevating this dining experience to new heights.

Originally hailing from Nantes in France’s Loire Valley, Chef Thierry Drapeau has built an illustrious career marked by his dedication to the “Cuisine of the Soil” – a culinary approach that emphasises the connection between the land, the sea, and the plate. His passion for sourcing the finest ingredients and his ability to create complex yet harmonious flavours have earned him international acclaim. Prior to his current role at Signature Bangkok, Chef Thierry led the prestigious Logis de la Chabotterie in Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon, maintaining its 2-Michelin star status for nine consecutive years. After 15 years of perfecting his craft in France, Chef Thierry sought new challenges in Asia, where he continues to make a significant impact on the culinary scene.

This exclusive pop-up event is an extraordinary opportunity for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to indulge in a Michelin-starred dining experience in the heart of the Maldives. Reservations are highly recommended, as space is limited.

For more information and reservations, please contact Mirihi Island Resort at reservation@mirihi.com