A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
Prepare for an unforgettable culinary experience as Michelin-starred chef Maxime Gilbert, renowned for his innovative fusion of global cuisines, makes his eagerly awaited debut at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from October 4th to 6th, 2024. Chef Maxime will captivate guests with a series of exclusive fine dining events, showcasing a thoughtfully crafted menu inspired by his extensive culinary explorations across France, Hong Kong, Japan, Morocco, and the USA.
Set amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a luxurious haven for those seeking exceptional dining experiences. The resort boasts a variety of bespoke culinary offerings, featuring specialty restaurants and bars that promise unmatched indulgence. At the elegant overwater restaurant ORIGINƎ, guests will embark on a refined dining journey, savouring exquisitely prepared dishes paired with premium wines and champagnes from renowned vineyards—highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.
Adding to the exclusive dining events, Chef Maxime will also host a specialised cooking masterclass. This rare opportunity provides guests with the chance to interact directly with the celebrated chef, gaining unique insights into the art of fine dining and enhancing their stay with unforgettable culinary memories.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Maxime Gilbert for a one-of-a-kind gastronomic journey at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. His global expertise and creative approach to cooking promise an exceptional exploration of flavours and techniques. This exclusive experience reflects our dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship and culinary mastery,” said Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food and Beverage.
Chef Maxime brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive culinary vision to the island, ensuring guests an extraordinary dining adventure. With a background in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, he will present a menu that skill-fully blends traditional techniques with innovative flair. Guests can expect dishes that balance simplicity with sophistication, crafted from the finest ingredients sourced globally, resulting in flavours that are bold yet refined.
At ORIGINƎ, diners will be treated to a series of curated dishes that tell a story—each plate a fusion of Chef Maxime’s unique culinary style and his passion for exceptional flavours. Every course promises to delight the senses, offering a true taste of global culinary artistry that only he can deliver. Guests staying on the resort’s signature RESERVE™ plan will have the privilege of enjoying these activities at no additional cost.
This October and November, THE OZEN COLLECTION, celebrated for its top-tier dining experiences, will also host exclusive wine and champagne events across its luxurious private islands, adding to the allure of these unforgettable culinary celebrations.
Discover JA Manafaru’s revamped White Orchid Menu: a blend of modern Japanese Cuisine and sustainability
JA Manafaru is thrilled to announce the launch of its refreshed menus at White Orchid Restaurant, beginning September 10th. This revamped dining experience is set to combine modern Japanese cuisine with a firm commitment to sustainability.
The updated menu boasts standout dishes that showcase seasonal ingredients and sustainable practices:
For entrées, guests can indulge in the Reef Octopus, prepared with ginger, scallion, lemon, soy, mirin salmon roe, chili crisps, sesame, and microgreens freshly harvested from the on-site garden. This farm-to-table approach minimises environmental impact and supports local food practices.
The mains feature the Yellowfin Tuna Steak, accompanied by roasted tuna jus, lemon, teppan-fried onion, broccolini, and a crisp myoga salad. The tuna is freshly caught by local fishermen, ensuring top quality and promoting sustainable seafood practices while supporting the local fishing community.
White Orchid Restaurant’s new menu highlights its commitment to eco-friendly dining. By using homegrown ingredients and collaborating with local fishermen, the restaurant aims to reduce its carbon footprint and source seafood responsibly. Additionally, an Edible Flower Garden has been introduced to enhance the garden-to-table concept with fresh, healthy garnishes.
The restaurant is also unveiling the “Wellness Your Way” menu, which is tailored to various dietary needs. This menu provides delicious and nutritious options for individuals with specific dietary restrictions or anyone seeking healthier choices, aligning with the holistic approach to well-being.
Executive Chef Moosa comments, “The updated menu at White Orchid Restaurant reflects our commitment to modern Japanese cuisine and sustainable dining. We have focused on incorporating fresh, local ingredients like garden microgreens and locally caught tuna to enhance flavor while supporting our community and environment. Each dish is designed to offer a memorable dining experience that celebrates innovation.”
General Manager Jason Kruse adds, “White Orchid’s new menu exemplifies our dedication to excellence and sustainability. By merging modern Japanese cuisine with environmentally conscious practices and offering options for gluten-free, low-carb, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan guests, we are elevating the dining experience in the Maldives. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to this fresh and responsible culinary journey.”
Guests are invited to join on September 10th, 2024, to experience this innovative dining offering and discover why White Orchid is a distinguished destination in the Maldives for both exceptional quality and sustainability.
Exclusive pop-up culinary experience at Mirihi Island Resort with Michelin-starred Chef Thierry Drapeau
Mirihi Island Resort, renowned for its intimate luxury and stunning natural surroundings, has announced a special culinary event this October. On the 22nd and 23rd, the resort’s award-winning Muraka restaurant will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up dining experience featuring Chef Thierry Drapeau from the Michelin-starred Signature Bangkok.
Chef Thierry Drapeau, celebrated for his refined and expressive “Cuisine of the Soil,” will collaborate with Muraka’s talented culinary team to create a unique 5-course menu. This gastronomic event promises to blend local Maldivian ingredients with an international twist, showcasing the art of fine dining in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.
Guests of Mirihi will have the rare opportunity to witness Chef Thierry’s epicurean craftsmanship firsthand as he brings his renowned culinary philosophy to the Maldives. Drawing from his roots in France’s Loire Valley and his experience leading the 2-Michelin star Logis de la Chabotterie, Chef Thierry’s dishes are known for their lightness, expressiveness, and intricate flavors.
Muraka restaurant, perched elegantly over the lagoon, offers a fitting backdrop for this exclusive event. With panoramic ocean views and an abundance of marine life visible on the reef below, Muraka embodies the formality and sophistication of French Michelin-star dining. The restaurant’s award-winning wine list, featuring selections from both the Old and New World, and its exclusive range of fine champagnes, will perfectly complement Chef Thierry’s menu, elevating this dining experience to new heights.
Originally hailing from Nantes in France’s Loire Valley, Chef Thierry Drapeau has built an illustrious career marked by his dedication to the “Cuisine of the Soil” – a culinary approach that emphasises the connection between the land, the sea, and the plate. His passion for sourcing the finest ingredients and his ability to create complex yet harmonious flavours have earned him international acclaim. Prior to his current role at Signature Bangkok, Chef Thierry led the prestigious Logis de la Chabotterie in Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon, maintaining its 2-Michelin star status for nine consecutive years. After 15 years of perfecting his craft in France, Chef Thierry sought new challenges in Asia, where he continues to make a significant impact on the culinary scene.
This exclusive pop-up event is an extraordinary opportunity for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to indulge in a Michelin-starred dining experience in the heart of the Maldives. Reservations are highly recommended, as space is limited.
For more information and reservations, please contact Mirihi Island Resort at reservation@mirihi.com
The St. Regis Maldives welcomes Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab for culinary experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an oasis of luxury on a private natural island, has announced a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic journey in collaboration with renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa of Ministry of Crab, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members. Through the specially curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members can bid to win a five-night stay for two from October 1-6, 2024. This exclusive package includes a private six-course dinner curated by Chef Munidasa at Decanter, the resort’s award-winning underground wine cellar. Guests will also enjoy an exquisite retreat in a stunning Beach Villa with a private pool, a sunset champagne sabering ritual at the iconic Whale Bar, a signature spa treatment, and a rejuvenating Blue Hole hydrotherapy pool experience at Iridium Spa.
Sri Lanka’s most celebrated chef-restaurateur, Darshan Munidasa, is renowned for his culinary prowess and creativity. As the visionary behind Nihonbashi and Ministry of Crab, Chef Munidasa has redefined the dining landscape in Sri Lanka. Both of his restaurants have earned the distinction of being ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List, showcasing his exceptional talent and commitment to quality. Chef Munidasa’s global expansion of Ministry of Crab includes locations in Shanghai, Chengdu, Mumbai, the Maldives, Bangkok, and Singapore, further cementing his status as a leading figure in the gastronomic world.
On October 2, the lucky bid winner can revel in an extraordinary dining experience that showcases Chef Munidasa’s daring flavors and innovative approach to seafood. The tantalising menu, paired with premium sake and wine, will feature signature dishes from Ministry of Crab, including Baked Crab, Crab Liver Pâté, Garlic Chili Crab, Black Pepper Crab, Garlic Chili Prawn, and Coconut Crème Brûlée. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the unique pairing of sake with spicy and peppery dishes, highlighting the versatility of sake beyond traditional Japanese cuisine. This experience pays homage to Chef Munidasa’s Japanese heritage while demonstrating the harmony between sake and bold flavours.
Additionally, Orientale will host a special dinner event on October 1, open to all guests, featuring a degustation menu paired with premium sake and wine. These pairings will be expertly selected by guest sommelier Kamal Malik, a Certified Sake Sommelier and the first Indian to earn the prestigious Master Sommelier title from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Malik will guide guests through an exceptional tasting journey.
Marriott Bonvoy members are invited to bid for a chance to savour Chef Munidasa’s culinary creations while enjoying the luxurious surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
For more information and to enter the bidding, visit: moments.marriottbonvoy.com.
