Awards
Leading in green tourism: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru recognised for sustainability at TTM Awards 2024
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been named the ‘Most Sustainable Resort’ at the TTM Awards 2024, highlighting its dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism. This recognition reinforces the resort’s leadership in eco-friendly hospitality within the Maldives.
Central to the resort’s sustainability initiatives is its Marine Lab, the first of its kind in a Maldivian resort. The lab leads marine conservation efforts, including coral restoration, reef monitoring, and bi-weekly reef clean-ups aimed at protecting the region’s coral reefs and marine life. Guests are also encouraged to participate in the Citizen Science Snorkel, a distinctive activity that allows them to assist in monitoring fish populations, contributing to significant marine research.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond marine conservation. The resort is involved in community clean-ups on nearby local islands, with a focus on reducing plastic waste and raising environmental awareness. Efforts to minimise plastic usage, implement sustainable construction methods, and introduce energy-saving measures, such as the monthly Full Moon Lights-out initiative, are integral to its operations. This initiative not only conserves energy but also offers guests stunning views of the night sky. Waste reduction and recycling are key components of the resort’s daily practices.
This esteemed award acknowledges Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s continuous dedication to sustainability, seamlessly merging luxury with environmental responsibility.
“Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s sustainability efforts reflect a holistic approach to environmental stewardship, combining conservation, community engagement, and guest education to create a positive impact on both the local environment and the broader ecosystem. By integrating eco-friendly design principles, native landscaping practices, and obtaining prestigious green certifications, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru demonstrates a robust commitment to sustainability,” said Nicholas Hardman, Marine Lab Manager.
The Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2024, part of the largest travel trade show in the Maldives, honoured industry excellence with an evening of dinner, live music, and networking. Held on 22 August 2024, the event brought together over 500 travel professionals and more than 100 hoteliers.
Awards
Heritance Aarah wins TTM 2024 award for best all-inclusive resort
Heritance Aarah has once again set the bar high, taking home the coveted ‘Best All-Inclusive Resort’ award at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) 2024 Awards. This victory cements Heritance Aarah’s status as a trailblazer in luxury hospitality, showcasing the resort’s commitment to delivering next-level experiences with its cutting-edge Premium All-Inclusive offering.
Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a destination that redefines the concept of all-inclusive luxury. With its Premium All-Inclusive package, guests are treated to a curated selection of world-class amenities designed to create the ultimate Maldivian getaway. Imagine all-day gourmet dining across seven exceptional restaurants, each offering a unique culinary journey, paired with the finest international wines and spirits at five distinct bars.
Step into a world where your dining experience is a global adventure, whether it’s savouring the vibrant flavours of Tokyo and Bangkok street food, indulging in sophisticated Mediterranean and French-inspired dishes, or relishing fusion creations that marry Sri Lankan and Maldivian tastes. With over 80 premium spirits, 150 beverages, and a signature cocktail list boasting more than 30 unique concoctions, every meal is an event in itself.
But the Heritance Aarah experience doesn’t stop at the plate. The resort takes a holistic approach to luxury, offering a mix of wellness and adventure that caters to every kind of traveler. Unwind at the IASO Medi Spa, where rejuvenating treatments harmonise body and mind, or dive into the vibrant marine world with snorkelling and diving adventures. And when it’s time to explore, the resort’s countless activities, from dolphin cruises to sunset fishing and cultural excursions, ensure there’s never a dull moment.
Heritance Aarah is not just another resort in the Maldives; it’s an elevated experience that blends comfort, culture, and creativity. This latest accolade from TTM 2024 only reinforces the resort’s reputation as the go-to destination for those seeking the ultimate Premium All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.
Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa wins best culinary award at TTM Awards 2024
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced that it has been honoured with the prestigious Best Culinary Award at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This esteemed accolade highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience that seamlessly integrates innovative cuisine with the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives.
The TTM Awards, a leading event in the Maldives’ tourism calendar, celebrate excellence across the hospitality industry. Winning the Best Culinary Award is a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of the culinary team at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, who continually strive to deliver authentic and remarkable dining experience for its guests.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, which recognises the hard work and creativity of our culinary team,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “Our mission has always been to creating exceptional dining experiences that resonate with our guests, and this award reaffirms our commitment to culinary excellence.”
The resort features a variety of dining options, from all-day beach restaurant, Aailaa , Italian restaurant by the pool at Fiamma or guest can spice up their day at the treetop Thai restaurant Kaashi to the overwater Japanese restaurant Hashi and Shio and , each presenting the finest local and international flavours. The award-winning culinary team is dedicated to sourcing the freshest ingredients, many from the resort’s own JW Garden, to craft dishes that are both inventive and true to the essence of the Maldives.
This award further solidifies JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s position as a premier destination for luxury travellers seeking both mindfulness and world-class culinary experiences.
Awards
Ayada Maldives triumphs at TTM Awards 2024 with ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ title
Ayada Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This accolade reaffirms Ayada’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled natural beauty, world-class luxury, and unforgettable experiences to guests from around the globe.
Located in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives offers a stunning blend of white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical greenery. This award highlights the resort’s dedication to preserving and enhancing its natural surroundings, creating a sanctuary that not only delights the eye but also nourishes the soul.
Ayada Maldives has not only captured the hearts of its guests but has also established one of the most engaged social media presences in the industry. Now sharing it’s picturesque beauty with over 700k followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.
The resort’s captivating visuals and interactive content resonate with a global audience, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Ayada Maldives and its surroundings.
The TTM Awards are among the most esteemed recognitions in the Maldivian tourism industry, celebrating excellence and innovation across various sectors. Winning the ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ award solidifies Ayada Maldives as a leading destination for travellers seeking natural beauty and luxurious indulgence.
Ayada Maldives is a luxury resort situated in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, offering a quintessential Maldivian retreat. Featuring a selection of luxurious villas and suites, world-class dining options, and an array of recreational activities, Ayada Maldives provides a truly personalised experience for every guest. Recognised globally for its stunning natural beauty, outstanding hospitality, and vibrant social media presence, Ayada Maldives continues to set the standard for luxury travel in the Maldives.
Trending
-
Business1 week ago
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, announced as Keynote Speaker for Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
-
Cooking1 week ago
Exclusive pop-up culinary experience at Mirihi Island Resort with Michelin-starred Chef Thierry Drapeau
-
Culture1 week ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives celebrates Maldivian heritage
-
Business1 week ago
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), to speak at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
-
News1 week ago
The Prestige Collection consolidates rapid growth; adds Baglioni Hotels & Resorts to exclusive portfolio
-
News1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrates World Wellness Weekend with exquisite three-day wellness retreat
-
Business7 days ago
Pulse Hotels’ Malik Mohamed to deliver presentation at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
-
Action1 week ago
Taj Burrow claims victory at 2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy