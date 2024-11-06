Featured
Enchanting Halloween at Reethi Faru: family-friendly festivities amid Maldives’ beauty
At Reethi Faru Resort in the Maldives, Halloween was celebrated this year amid a captivating blend of festive cheer and the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty. Guests of all ages engaged in a range of activities, creating unforgettable memories.
The day began with family-friendly events, where children enjoyed face painting and various creative activities, immersing themselves in a world of imagination alongside their parents and the resort team.
In the evening, adult guests joined the Halloween celebrations, which included a lively costume party where they could showcase their most inventive outfits. A specially curated Halloween buffet provided a wide array of international and local dishes, allowing guests to savour delicacies that embodied the holiday’s spirit. As the evening progressed, guests enjoyed signature cocktails, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.
Themed decorations adorned the resort, featuring imaginative details that fostered a mysterious and fun ambiance, enhancing the festive spirit for all.
Looking forward, Reethi Faru Resort is preparing even more thrilling events as the season continues. With a calendar full of extraordinary experiences, the resort invites guests to join for unforgettable moments in this paradise.
Top tennis celebrities set to shine at LUX Tennis Star events in Maldives
LUX Tennis, a leading tennis management company, offers exclusive world-class tennis experiences for luxury hotels and private clients globally. Their signature LUX Tennis Star Events bring renowned tennis, padel, and pickleball celebrities to partner resorts, including 12 prestigious properties in the Maldives.
With over 30 LT Star Events held annually, LUX Tennis delivers an impressive lineup of tennis stars, allowing guests to experience world-class tennis in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. As a top tennis management company, LUX Tennis brings elite tennis stars to the Maldives, creating unforgettable experiences for guests. The upcoming events feature 12 distinguished tennis celebrities who will attend exclusive LT Star Events over the coming months.
Upcoming LUX tennis star events in the Maldives
- Holger Rune, Former World No. 4, at JOALI Maldives – November 13th – November 15th, 2024: Holger Rune, a 21-year-old tennis prodigy from Denmark, achieved a career-high ATP ranking of No. 4 in 2023. Known for his explosive, all-court game, he has claimed four ATP titles, including the 2022 Paris Masters 1000, and reached the finals of the Rome and Monte Carlo Masters 1000 tournaments, as well as the quarterfinals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Rune is one of the most exciting young talents on tour.
- Karolína Plíšková, Former World No. 1, at Sirru Fen Fushi, Maldives – November 10th – November 19th, 2024: Karolína Plíšková, from the Czech Republic, is known for her powerful serve and aggressive style. She reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in July 2017 and has won several WTA titles, including the 2016 WTA Finals. Plíšková also reached the US Open final that same year and boasts a career-high doubles ranking of No. 11.
- Denis Shapovalov, Former World No. 10, at Jumeirah Maldives – November 10th – November 13th, 2024: Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov, who reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 10, is celebrated for his explosive, aggressive style of play. Known for his iconic one-handed backhand, he has represented Canada in major tournaments and captivated fans since his breakthrough in 2017.
- Mirjam Björklund, Former World No. 123, at Jumeirah Maldives – November 10th – November 13th, 2024: Swedish professional Mirjam Björklund, known for her competitive spirit, achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 123 in 2023. She has multiple ITF titles to her name and continues to climb the rankings with her powerful, determined game.
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Former World No. 21, at Patina Maldives – November 11th – November 17th, 2024: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a Spanish player who achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 21, is known for his tenacity and dynamic game. He has won several ITF and ATP Challenger titles, reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open, and secured his first ATP doubles title at the 2020 Chile Open.
- Jiří Lehečka, Former World No. 23, at Sirru Fen Fushi – November 13th – November 23rd, 2024: Czech player Jiří Lehečka has reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 23. With an ATP title at the 2024 Adelaide International and multiple ATP Masters quarterfinals, he is recognised as one of the rising stars in global tennis.
- Iga Świątek, Current World No. 2, at One&Only Reethi Rah – November 14th – November 23rd, 2024: Polish tennis player Iga Świątek, who won the French Open in 2020 and 2022, became the first Polish player to secure a Grand Slam singles title. She also reached World No. 1 and is currently ranked No. 2. Renowned for her powerful baseline play, she is considered one of the best players of her generation.
- Ugo Humbert, Current World No. 14, at One&Only Reethi Rah – November 21st – November 23rd, 2024: Ugo Humbert, a French professional, is known for his powerful serve and aggressive playing style. He achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 13 in March 2021 and is currently ranked No. 14. Humbert’s impressive run to the finals of the 2024 ATP Masters 1000 in Paris boosted his position on the ATP ladder.
- Angelique Kerber, Former World No. 1, at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas – November 27th – December 8th, 2024: Angelique Kerber, a former World No. 1, has won three Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon. Known for her powerful game, Kerber is widely regarded as one of the sport’s greats.
- Marion Bartoli, Former World No. 7, at Siyam World, Maldives – December 9th – December 14th, 2024: Marion Bartoli, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, is known for her unique style and competitive prowess. She clinched her Wimbledon title without losing a set, solidifying her place in tennis history.
- Julia Görges, Former World No. 9, at Finolhu, Maldives – January 7th – January 14th, 2024: German tennis player Julia Görges, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 9 and No. 12 in doubles, enjoyed a standout career with seven WTA titles and a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. She also represented Germany in the Fed Cup and the 2012 Olympics before retiring after a successful career.
- Wesley Koolhof, Former World No. 1 in Doubles, at Finolhu, Maldives – January 7th – January 14th, 2024: ATP doubles star Wesley Koolhof, a former World No. 1, has won 19 ATP doubles titles, including a 2023 Wimbledon title. Koolhof, a two-time US Open finalist and Davis Cup competitor, has also represented the Netherlands in two Olympic Games.
Cosmic magic and island serenity: experience festive wonderland at Nova Maldives
This festive season, Nova Maldives invites travellers to embark on a celestial journey that celebrates cosmic magic and the spirit of togetherness on its serene, natural island. Running from December 21st to January 7th, this festive period promises an array of soul-soothing experiences inspired by the wonders of the universe. Visitors are welcomed to immerse themselves in a tranquil yet vibrant atmosphere, where the beauty of the cosmos is reflected in Nova’s pristine surroundings and warm hospitality.
Nova’s ethos embraces the simplicity of island living, infusing each moment with meaningful connections. This season, the island paradise invites guests to experience the awe of the cosmos through a series of enchanting activities and luxurious indulgences, designed to spark joy and inspiration. Whether stargazing on the sandy shores, diving into the galactic mysteries of the underwater world, or indulging in rejuvenating spa treatments, each experience is crafted to create lasting memories and a profound sense of wonder. Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of community, celebrating the festive season in a setting that feels both boundless and intimate, with every magical detail thoughtfully curated to enhance their experience.
- Celestial Seas: Guests can dive into the ethereal underwater world of the South Ari Atoll, where oceanic enchantment meets the mysteries of the galaxy. Nova’s cosmic nighttime snorkeling and dive adventures offer a magical glimpse into the underwater realm, with each surreal moment reflecting the season’s wonder.
- Cosmic Tranquillity: Nova’s overwater EsKape Spa serves as a sanctuary for the soul amidst gentle waves and whispering palms. This spa offers rejuvenating experiences blending modern techniques and ancient wisdom, with glass-bottomed treatment rooms showcasing marine life in crystal-clear waters. Throughout the festive period, guests can enjoy the Festive Special – Stellar Spa Rejuvenation, available from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, offering treatments that promise interstellar bliss.
- Heavenly Culinary Delights: Guests can enjoy exquisite culinary experiences at Nova’s à la carte venues, Mizu and Flames, with special menus that elevate the festive season to celestial heights. Mizu, the breathtaking overwater teppanyaki restaurant, will offer an Everyday Sake Pairing Set Menu with two seatings (6:30 pm to 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm) along with a special Japanese Gastronomy Set Menu on December 31st. Additionally, a once-in-a-lifetime Sandbank Getaway private dining experience will be available daily, where guests can dine on a secluded sandbank surrounded by the Indian Ocean, savoring gourmet dishes while taking in the surreal views of the cosmos.
- Magical Festive Experiences: Nova’s festive offerings are crafted to provide a magical and bespoke holiday experience. Highlights include private stargazing sandbank trips, cruises, astro experiences, night-time fluro snorkeling, stargazing from Wink beach, tea ceremonies, live music performances, and outdoor movie nights under the stars.
Situated in the heart of the South Ari Atoll, Nova’s remote island is deeply connected to nature and rooted in soulful connections. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and lush greenery, the island offers a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature, their inner selves, and others. The pristine environment, free from the distractions of modern life, provides an ideal backdrop for a profound connection with the cosmos. Here, starlit skies, rhythmic waves, and the gentle whisper of palms create a symphony that resonates with the soul. This harmonious blend of natural beauty and cosmic wonder makes Nova the perfect destination for a festive celebration that is both enriching and enchanting.
Whether exploring ocean depths, savoring gourmet delights, or embracing the warmth of community spirit, this festive season at Nova promises an unforgettable celebration of cosmic wonder and soulful connection.
Trip to paradise every week: Maldives’ largest giveaway of 52 dream vacations
The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has launched “The World’s Biggest Giveaway” campaign, featuring 52 free holidays—one for each week of 2025. This year-long series of giveaways on Visit Maldives’ social media platforms is designed to engage potential travellers worldwide. It was unveiled alongside the World Travel Mart (WTM) in London on November 5, 2024.
Through monthly social media contests, four winners will have the opportunity to win exciting raffle prizes each month, one for each week. Each of the 52 contests will spotlight a unique aspect of the Maldives, ranging from pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters to vibrant culture and diverse marine life. The campaign highlights various segments such as romance, luxury, family, diving, and other appealing experiences that the Maldives offers.
“This is the perfect opportunity to discover the Maldives and promote the Sunny Side of Life as a year-round destination. Anyone from anywhere in the world can participate in this giveaway for the chance to win a dream vacation in the Maldives,” stated CEO and MD of MMPRC, Ibrahim Shiuree.
The primary objectives of the World’s Biggest Giveaway campaign are to increase global awareness of the Maldives as a premier travel destination by attracting a community of travel enthusiasts through active social media engagement. It also aims to provide potential visitors with valuable insights into the Maldives’ diverse tourism offerings. Individuals worldwide are encouraged to join the giveaway for a chance to explore the Maldives’ unique attractions, learn about its various experiences, and support its reputation as a year-round destination.
Visit Maldives is committed to promoting the Maldives as a top tourist destination not only through social media campaigns but also via global platforms, such as trade fairs, online webinars, and roadshows. The 2025 marketing calendar focuses on key events that emphasise sustainability and emerging tourism segments, including film tourism and wellness tourism.
