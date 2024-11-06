Enchanting Halloween at Reethi Faru: family-friendly festivities amid Maldives’ beauty

This festive season, Nova Maldives invites travellers to embark on a celestial journey that celebrates cosmic magic and the spirit of togetherness on its serene, natural island. Running from December 21st to January 7th, this festive period promises an array of soul-soothing experiences inspired by the wonders of the universe. Visitors are welcomed to immerse themselves in a tranquil yet vibrant atmosphere, where the beauty of the cosmos is reflected in Nova’s pristine surroundings and warm hospitality.

Nova’s ethos embraces the simplicity of island living, infusing each moment with meaningful connections. This season, the island paradise invites guests to experience the awe of the cosmos through a series of enchanting activities and luxurious indulgences, designed to spark joy and inspiration. Whether stargazing on the sandy shores, diving into the galactic mysteries of the underwater world, or indulging in rejuvenating spa treatments, each experience is crafted to create lasting memories and a profound sense of wonder. Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of community, celebrating the festive season in a setting that feels both boundless and intimate, with every magical detail thoughtfully curated to enhance their experience.

Celestial Seas: Guests can dive into the ethereal underwater world of the South Ari Atoll, where oceanic enchantment meets the mysteries of the galaxy. Nova’s cosmic nighttime snorkeling and dive adventures offer a magical glimpse into the underwater realm, with each surreal moment reflecting the season’s wonder.

Cosmic Tranquillity: Nova’s overwater EsKape Spa serves as a sanctuary for the soul amidst gentle waves and whispering palms. This spa offers rejuvenating experiences blending modern techniques and ancient wisdom, with glass-bottomed treatment rooms showcasing marine life in crystal-clear waters. Throughout the festive period, guests can enjoy the Festive Special – Stellar Spa Rejuvenation, available from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, offering treatments that promise interstellar bliss.

Heavenly Culinary Delights: Guests can enjoy exquisite culinary experiences at Nova’s à la carte venues, Mizu and Flames, with special menus that elevate the festive season to celestial heights. Mizu, the breathtaking overwater teppanyaki restaurant, will offer an Everyday Sake Pairing Set Menu with two seatings (6:30 pm to 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm) along with a special Japanese Gastronomy Set Menu on December 31st. Additionally, a once-in-a-lifetime Sandbank Getaway private dining experience will be available daily, where guests can dine on a secluded sandbank surrounded by the Indian Ocean, savoring gourmet dishes while taking in the surreal views of the cosmos.

Magical Festive Experiences: Nova’s festive offerings are crafted to provide a magical and bespoke holiday experience. Highlights include private stargazing sandbank trips, cruises, astro experiences, night-time fluro snorkeling, stargazing from Wink beach, tea ceremonies, live music performances, and outdoor movie nights under the stars.

Situated in the heart of the South Ari Atoll, Nova’s remote island is deeply connected to nature and rooted in soulful connections. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and lush greenery, the island offers a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature, their inner selves, and others. The pristine environment, free from the distractions of modern life, provides an ideal backdrop for a profound connection with the cosmos. Here, starlit skies, rhythmic waves, and the gentle whisper of palms create a symphony that resonates with the soul. This harmonious blend of natural beauty and cosmic wonder makes Nova the perfect destination for a festive celebration that is both enriching and enchanting.

Whether exploring ocean depths, savoring gourmet delights, or embracing the warmth of community spirit, this festive season at Nova promises an unforgettable celebration of cosmic wonder and soulful connection.