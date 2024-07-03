News
Sun, Sea, and Surf Therapy: Kuda Villingili partners with The Wave Project
The importance of ‘green spaces’ for mental health is a well-documented phenomenon, however recent study’s have found how impactful blue spaces are. Pan-European research initiative ‘Blue Health’ launched an investigation into the effect of ‘blue spaces’ on health from 2016 to 2020. They found: “A greater exposure to blue spaces correlates with improved mental health, wellbeing and more physical activity” (Dr Mireia Gascon). Even more intriguing, blue spaces have the edge over green because of water’s uniquely psychologically restorative effect.
Recognised by the NHS and prescribed by doctors to children in the UK, surf therapy has become an established form of therapeutic support in the UK. Spending time in nature, especially in these ‘blue spaces’, is proven to reduce the production of stress hormones, cortisol, and epinephrine. This, combined with the benefits of physical activity and the satisfaction of learning a new skill, makes surfing an unconventional and exciting new method of treatment.
Kuda Villingili is collaborating with UK-based charity, The Wave Project, to bring surf therapy to the one of the most beautiful blue spaces in the world: the Maldives. The Wave Project strive to transform the lives of young people with many years proving how getting in the sea, surfing and having fun in the water makes a measurable difference to young people’s health and wellbeing. This summer, the Wave Project will be leading thrilling surf retreats during their residency at the resort.
Whilst the Maldives is celebrated for its crystal-clear waters and bright-white beaches, its potential as a surfing hot-spot is often overlooked. Kuda Villingili is, in fact, one of the best located resorts in the Maldives for surfers. Mere moments away from the famed Chicken’s Break, the long, lively left can hold swells from 3ft to well over 10ft and provide wave rides up to an impressive 500m long.
Kuda Villingili’s Soul Searching at Chickens Retreats will explore how these ‘blue spaces’ can provide such impact on the mental health and wellbeing on young people, focusing on outdoor activities to explore the Maldives renowned beauty and nature. With a focus on mindfulness and breathwork as well as exhilarating excursions from surfing and paddle boarding to yoga and meditation, guests are invited on this journey to experience the wonders for the water and truly immerse themselves in such idyllic blue spaces.
Soul Searching at Chickens will be running from 26th July – 26th August, to view the Soul Searching at Chickens brochure access Soul Searching at Chicken – Surf Retreat and to book onto the retreats email reservations@kudavillingili.com.
Food
Ultimate beach dinning at Kandolhu Maldives
Indulge in the ultimate luxury dining experience with a Beach Dinner at Kandolhu Maldives, where every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure an unforgettable evening. Imagine relaxing under the shimmering moonlit sky, feeling the soft, warm sand beneath your feet, and listening to the gentle melodies of the ocean waves. The attentive team caters to your every need as you savour a sumptuous 5-course degustation dinner, freshly prepared by the talented culinary team. This exquisite dining experience is not just a meal; it’s a sensory journey that celebrates the harmony of flavours and the serenity of nature.
For those seeking a truly unique experience, Kandolhu offers three distinct private dining settings. Choose to dine on the pristine beachfront, where the ocean stretches before you in all its splendour or opt for the romantic ambiance of the moonlit jetty. Alternatively, enjoy the intimacy of a personalised dinner on the verandah of your villa, surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the luxuriant vegetation of Kandolhu. Each setting is designed to elevate your dining experience, a menu that includes options such as the Beach Dinner with Champagne, or the exclusive Honeymoon Package featuring sparkling wine to enhance your celebration.
Kandolhu understands that every guest is unique, which is why the culinary team offers personalised customisation options. Upon booking a Beach Dinner, guests are presented with an inspirational menu and have the opportunity to consult directly with the chefs. Whether guests have dietary preferences, allergies, or specific requests, the team is dedicated to ensuring their dining experience exceeds expectations. The team accommodates gluten-free, lactose-free, and other dietary needs with precision and care, ensuring that every dish is not only delicious but also tailored to the individual tastes and requirements. Embrace the luxury of personalisation and the splendour of nature with a Beach Dinner at Kandolhu, where each moment is designed to create cherished memories of a time in paradise.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma to host musical event in May 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed that Australian band, ‘The Church’ will perform at the private island resort 3-10 May 2025 to the delight of fans. The event name is inspired by the band’s international hit ‘Under the Milky Way’, heralded as one of Australia’s most recognisable rock anthems. The week- long holiday combines a tropical island escape with three intimate performances on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities.
An ‘Early Bird’ Gold Experience package has been released for A$2,890 per person, twin share (normally A$3,950) for 7 nights staying in a Beach Villa at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The Gold Experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with the Band
- Professional Photo with the Band
- Music in Paradise Gift Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Now in their fifth decade of making music, The Church perform a highly cinematic and atmospheric blend of indie rock, shimmering post-punk, icy dream-pop and psychedelic post-rock leaving audiences mesmerised.
With the same creative energy as the band’s early years, the five-piece line-up for ‘Under the Milky Way in the Maldives’ includes band founder Steve Kilbey (Bassist and Vocalist), Tim Powles (Drummer and Producer across 17 albums since 1994), Ian Haug (Guitarist joined in 2013, formerly of Powderfinger), Jeffrey Cain (Multi-instrumentalist joined in 2020), and Ashley Naylor (Guitarist and longtime member of Paul Kelly’s touring band).
“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the team at Music in Paradise who organise these fantastic events and to say we are thrilled to have The Church on the line-up for 2025 is an understatement,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The week-long music events which have become synonymous with Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, combine all the wonderful attributes of an island getaway in the Maldives with some incredible performances says Mark.
“When you attend a concert, you are usually some distance from the performers relying on big screens to see them close-up, but that isn’t the case here on the island. I think this is what makes the Music in Paradise events at Kandooma so special. Our staﬀ, the guests and organisers are truly within touching distance of their idols. The vibe is informal and relaxed. There’s nothing like bumping into one of these performers at the buﬀet or sharing a story over a beer barefoot on the sand. It’s a very special experience.” added Mark.\
While the band’s early albums Of Skins and Heart, The Blurred Crusade and Heyday were popular, it wasn’t until the 1988 album Starfish that The Church broke into the mainstream, with ‘Under the Milky Way’. More recently, their 26th album The Hypnogogue launched in 2022 and their world tour, has been attributed to a band renaissance where original and new material was met with praise and acclaim.
Rolling Stone noted Kilbey’s powerful bass playing, Vive Le Rock, rating it 9 out of 10, while American Songwriter highlighted the band’s fluid moods and shadowy style. Classic Rock acclaimed Kilbey’s performance as one of his best.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
News
Idyllic summer escape at Centara Grand, Ras Fushi Maldives
Treat yourself to something special this summer as both Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives invite you to retreat from the heat for a summer staycation like no other. Surrounded by azure waters and pristine white sands, these stunning resorts offer the perfect blend of relaxation and Thai hospitality, making them the ideal choice for your rejuvenating escape. Whether seeking to spend a few days with your family or thinking of a more vibrant, adult-only staycation, these Maldivian retreats have all your summer plans sorted.
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives
This summer, embark on an incredible getaway at Centara Grand Island Maldives. With its beachfront suites and overwater villas, this astounding resort invites you to escape the ordinary and enjoy authentic Maldivian-Thai experiences amidst the picturesque surroundings of the paradisical destination and the award-winning house reef.
Book your stay before September 30th to avail a wealth of benefits for your summer staycation. Upon arrival, you will be welcomed with delicious homemade chocolates and a fruit basket, and throughout the stay, guests can enjoy a tempting Buy 1 Get One Free offer on massages, savings of 20% on spa treatments and dining, and 10% off on Water Sports & Excursions. An ideal escape for the whole family as the little ones can stay and dine for free, this is the perfect chance to experience a tropical adventure and create unforgettable moments with those you cherish the most.
Booking Date: May 1st – September 30th
Stay Date: May 1st – December 20th
Book a stay and enjoy a host of benefits:
- Kids 12 and below Go Free – Stay & Eat
- Buy One Get One Free on massages
- Free transfers for 7 nights & up to 30% off for 1 to 6 nights
- Home Made chocolates & Fruit basket upon Arrival
- One free picnic lunch – for the whole family or One 3-course pool-side dinner under the stars for a couple
- 45% off for CentaraThe1 Member
For booking and more information, please visit the website.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
A vibrant staycation awaits as Centara Ras Fushi Maldives, an adult-only haven, unveils the perfect thing to help you reboot, recharge, and rejuvenate. A place for indulgence and intimate connections, this stunning destination is where you can experience the epitome of Thai hospitality while savouring the ambience of the resort’s lively venues. With its intimate private villas, tantalising culinary delights, and a host of resort-wide activities to explore the nature of the Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Maldives promises a truly unforgettable holiday.
Guests booking a stay before September 30th can enjoy a wealth of additional perks to make your stay truly extraordinary. As you land at this magical destination, you will be greeted with sparkling grape and a basket of fresh, delicious fruits. Guests can then later enjoy a delightful 3-course private dinner near the pristine beach, indulge in Buy 1 Get 1 Free on spa treatments, plus take advantage of free plane transfers when booking a minimum of 7 nights or save 30% on the transfer upon booking a stay between 1 and 6 nights. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape, a tranquil retreat, or an adventure-filled holiday, this incredible resort is the perfect destination to elevate your summer escape to new heights.
Booking Date: May 1st – September 30th
Stay Date: May 1st – December 20th
Book a stay and enjoy a host of benefits:
- One 3-course private beach dinner under the stars
- Sparkling grape & Fruit basket upon Arrival
- Buy One Get One Free Spa Treatment
- Free plane transfers when booking 7 nights or more
- 50% off plane transfers when booking 1 to 6 nights
- 45% Off CentaraThe1 Member
For booking and more information, please visit the website.
