Food
Ultimate beach dinning at Kandolhu Maldives
Indulge in the ultimate luxury dining experience with a Beach Dinner at Kandolhu Maldives, where every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure an unforgettable evening. Imagine relaxing under the shimmering moonlit sky, feeling the soft, warm sand beneath your feet, and listening to the gentle melodies of the ocean waves. The attentive team caters to your every need as you savour a sumptuous 5-course degustation dinner, freshly prepared by the talented culinary team. This exquisite dining experience is not just a meal; it’s a sensory journey that celebrates the harmony of flavours and the serenity of nature.
For those seeking a truly unique experience, Kandolhu offers three distinct private dining settings. Choose to dine on the pristine beachfront, where the ocean stretches before you in all its splendour or opt for the romantic ambiance of the moonlit jetty. Alternatively, enjoy the intimacy of a personalised dinner on the verandah of your villa, surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the luxuriant vegetation of Kandolhu. Each setting is designed to elevate your dining experience, a menu that includes options such as the Beach Dinner with Champagne, or the exclusive Honeymoon Package featuring sparkling wine to enhance your celebration.
Kandolhu understands that every guest is unique, which is why the culinary team offers personalised customisation options. Upon booking a Beach Dinner, guests are presented with an inspirational menu and have the opportunity to consult directly with the chefs. Whether guests have dietary preferences, allergies, or specific requests, the team is dedicated to ensuring their dining experience exceeds expectations. The team accommodates gluten-free, lactose-free, and other dietary needs with precision and care, ensuring that every dish is not only delicious but also tailored to the individual tastes and requirements. Embrace the luxury of personalisation and the splendour of nature with a Beach Dinner at Kandolhu, where each moment is designed to create cherished memories of a time in paradise.
Drink
‘Chef Pam’ of Potong at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in August
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an epicures’ delight, welcoming two culinary friends to its table this Summer. These exclusive residencies, are announced as part of the resort’s established Masters of Crafts series working with the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, wellness, adventure and environmental innovation – a curation of considered guest experiences rooted in transformative travel.
Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij, crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, will be the first chef to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’, Fari Islands’ Summer Pavilion, the coveted Indian Ocean outpost of Singapore’s highly acclaimed Michelin-starred venue at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. For two nights from the 10th-11th August, Chef Pam will bring her innovative mastery from Bangkok’s POTONG, ranked #17 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, to a venue steeped in design and culinary legacy, while Matteo Cadeddu of Opium, ranked #59 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars, serves sweet libations from the resort’s iconic EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August.
The first, and youngest, female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and ‘Opening of the Year’ award from the Michelin guide in the same year, Chef Pam, will present an eight-course tasting menu showcasing her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine. Guests will enjoy an edit of POTONG’s avant-garde dishes with a menu enforced by the decorated chef’s signature 5-Element philosophy and a unique melding of Thai culinary traditions with innovative flavours.
Chef Pam’s delectable edit infused with her signature storytelling will celebrate; ‘Parts of Banana’ – three bites highlighting the meat, peel, flower, and stalk of the versatile fruit in a creative and flavourful tribute, ‘POTONG’s Pad Thai’ where tradition and culinary innovation converge in Thailand’s national dish with a difference, and ‘Yin Yang Noodle’ an elevation of Chef Pam’s childhood memories, where morels and a creamy chicken broth add a touch of nostalgia to every spoonful. Courses will include POTONG’s Evolution of Crab and Five-Spices Squab, with intricate sweet feasting of Salak, Pam’s signature Chocolate Sphere, and Tangerine and Chocolate Bon Bon with cantaloupe pâte de fruits and white chocolate. The culinary journey closes with a curated selection of mignardises from both Summer Pavilion and POTONG.
The luxurious surrounds of the design-masterpiece resort sets the stage for a unique sensory experience from start to finish. Guests will arrive through Summer Pavilion’s circular ‘moon-gate’ entrance, meandering the water court and garden before stepping in to a glowing lantern-lit dining room hovering serenely above the crystal waters of the Indian Ocean.
Commenting on the collaboration Chef Pam says, “I’m so thrilled to bring POTONG’s flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and to its incredible culinary scene. To be part of the resort’s dedication to culinary excellence and exploration is a real privilege, and to offer this from Summer Pavilion, a restaurant rich in Cantonese culinary heritage, feels a very organic meeting of sensibilities.”
Chef Pam continues, “I hope to bring an element of surprise to guests through my menu. When people think of Thai food, they think of northern, southern, central or north-eastern, but Thai-Chinese is a sub-cuisine. Chinese people have been migrating to Thailand for over 800 years and they’ve brought a lot of food culture with them. I’m excited to showcase my menu – 5 Senses, 5 Elements, A Journey Through Time – in this unique setting, for a truly unparalleled and thought-provoking dining experience.”
In a mouth-watering pairing for the palate, Matteo Cadeddu of Opium is set to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August. The Bangkok jewel, frequently named on the extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, brings its flawlessly executed mixed drinks inspired by “liquid surrealism” to the resort’s Behind the Bar series. As the sun sets on the paradise isle, Cadeddu presents an exquisite menu of libations poolside.
For the bold and adventurous, ‘Han Solo’ will deliver Mezcal, Pineapple Tepache, lime, honey, soda, and a dash of orange bitters. In a botanic hit for the enigmatic, ‘Incognito’ sees a mysterious blend of gin and bergamot liqueur. A tale of the unexpected – ‘Granadaladahaha’ brings an intriguing serve with whiskey pomegranate coconut yogurt washed in homemade coffee coconut vermouth, and ‘Sun Tan’ basks in the warmth of Hojicha whisky, Cognac VSOP, Cocchi Torino, and homemade chocolate-hojicha liqueur, reminiscent of sun-kissed afternoons.
Shaped by the ocean forces, wind and waves, in an elegant setting of outstanding architectural merit, EAU Bar marks the most memorable location to enjoy a celebration of the world’s finest sips. With no better backdrop than the resort’s Defining Moment, a daily sunset ritual with a Bodu Beru performance of Maldivian drums and insta-worthy flaming ceremony.
POTONG x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from $250 per person, including eight-course tasting menu. Opium x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands signature cocktails from $25. For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservation enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Food
Hard Rock Cafe Maldives fires up grills for World Burger Tour
Delicious new burgers developed by teams at Hard Rock Cafes in Bengaluru, Bucharest, Gramado, Kathmandu, and Pittsburgh available at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives on limited-time menu
Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, including Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, are firing up the grills for the return of the popular World Burger Tour competition. Starting today, in honor of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day, five unique burgers inspired by international flavors will be available for a limited time.
Maldivian visitors and residents can embark on a global taste adventure with these delicious options:
- Bucharest Burger (Romania): A 7 oz steak burger dressed with garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, and cranberry jam.
- Bengaluru Burger (India): A 7 oz steak burger featuring American cheese, sweet and spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, and shredded lettuce.
- Gramado Burger (Brazil): A 7 oz steak burger topped with garlic aioli, a crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, and a touch of turkey bacon jam.
- Kathmandu Burger (Nepal): This burger features two smashed and stacked patties slathered with sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, and a refreshing tomato zucchini slaw.
- Pittsburgh Burger (USA): A double-stacked patty powerhouse with Hard Rock’s Legendary sauce, smoked turkey bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, and a side of French fries.
These finalists were chosen from an initial pool of over 150 burger creations developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the globe. The winning burger, based on sales, guest preference, and taste tests, will be added to the permanent Hard Rock Cafe menu.
“At Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, we strive to create unforgettable experiences with exceptional food and beverages,” said Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. “We’re excited to participate in the World Burger Tour and offer our guests a taste of the world. We encourage everyone to try these limited-edition burgers and help us crown a global champion!”
For an even richer Hard Rock experience, guests can join Unity by Hard Rock, a loyalty program offering exclusive benefits at participating locations, including the Maldives cafe. Members earn and redeem points for free nights, dining experiences, and Hard Rock merchandise.
Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the flavors of the world at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives! The World Burger Tour runs from June 14 through September 2, 2024.
Cooking
Atmosphere Core introduces Master of Sushi to Maldives
With Asian cuisine in such popular demand for those with a palette for the freshest of Indian Ocean seafood, Atmosphere Core announces a truly unique collaboration with internationally-renowned Japanese Chef Satoshi Tsuru. A first for the Maldives, Chef Tsuru’s inaugural visit to the archipelago will share an immersive educational journey of remarkable knifesmanship and culinary talent, upskilling the hoteliers’ chefs.
Renowned for his distinct passion for the minutest of details, Chef Tsuru will join Atmosphere Core’s Corporate Team in delivering a series of highly focused masterclasses at both the forthcoming new 5-star ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ and the groups’ premier flagship private island ‘OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage is the creative mind behind this special collaboration, “In preparation for launching ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ on the 4th of July, over the past month, a collective of our top international head chefs have been participating in ‘knowledge share’ classes, presenting training courses on new and novel culinary techniques with our growing RAAYA team.
“Taking this cross-training approach to the highest level, we extended our invitation to Chef Satoshi Tsuru for the exclusive launch his signature approach to ‘Sushi Happiness’ at RAAYA. His mission – to guide a select group of specialist island chefs in the age-old tradition of Japanese cuisine craftsmanship using local catch, vegetables and plants from Maldives and from our island. Chef Tsuru will share decades of kitchen experience deeply rooted in Japan’s historic sushi restaurants, in particular the world-famous ‘Ginza Shop’ in Tokyo established back in 1935,” added Anupam.
Innovative collaboration with such an esteemed name from world of Japanese cuisine meant it was only fitting that Atmosphere Core extended the invitation to also mark the recent launch of ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant located on OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the company’s flagship private island.
Anupam added, “On OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, Chef Tsuru will again lead inspiring masterclasses to the already highly regarded island chefs. Not only do these courses develop our in-house talent, but they also mark appreciation for the skills we already have in our F&B team. These classes are as enjoyably rewarding as they are educational, and moving forward, I am positive each participant will appreciate the talent Chef Tsuru has demonstrated in his illustrious career.”
Responding to Banerjee’s comments, Chef Satoshi Tsuru concluded, “It is an honour to be invited by Atmosphere Core and Anupam to assist in sharing some of my lessons of life as a chef. Japanese cooking is like an artform and for the best results you need to find the perfect balance of ingredients and craftsmanship. I aim to teach as much about flavour and ingredients, as I do about knifesmanship, complimented by the final presentation of each masterpiece dish.”
As an added experience, guests who book RAAYA by Atmosphere can enjoy the culinary delights of Chef Satoshi Tsuru for dates staying 4th to 6th July and at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests can see and taste the chef’s craftsmanship from 10th July to 12th July.
Trending
-
Action7 days ago
Dive deep in Addu Atoll: Become a TDI Decompression Diver with Aquaventure Tec Center
-
Action1 week ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Iru Veli mark World Olympic Day with fun-filled community activities
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING announces B’Kidult Summer Programme 2024
-
Business1 week ago
New air route connects Chongqing to Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah launches initiative to bring Maldivian culture to life for guests
-
Awards1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort celebrates dual triumph in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2024
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort wins Best Wellness Resort title at Global Wellness Day 2024
-
Gastronomy1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah elevates fine dining with new caviar indulgence at SEA underwater restaurant