Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma to host musical event in May 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed that Australian band, ‘The Church’ will perform at the private island resort 3-10 May 2025 to the delight of fans. The event name is inspired by the band’s international hit ‘Under the Milky Way’, heralded as one of Australia’s most recognisable rock anthems. The week- long holiday combines a tropical island escape with three intimate performances on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities.
An ‘Early Bird’ Gold Experience package has been released for A$2,890 per person, twin share (normally A$3,950) for 7 nights staying in a Beach Villa at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The Gold Experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with the Band
- Professional Photo with the Band
- Music in Paradise Gift Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Now in their fifth decade of making music, The Church perform a highly cinematic and atmospheric blend of indie rock, shimmering post-punk, icy dream-pop and psychedelic post-rock leaving audiences mesmerised.
With the same creative energy as the band’s early years, the five-piece line-up for ‘Under the Milky Way in the Maldives’ includes band founder Steve Kilbey (Bassist and Vocalist), Tim Powles (Drummer and Producer across 17 albums since 1994), Ian Haug (Guitarist joined in 2013, formerly of Powderfinger), Jeffrey Cain (Multi-instrumentalist joined in 2020), and Ashley Naylor (Guitarist and longtime member of Paul Kelly’s touring band).
“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the team at Music in Paradise who organise these fantastic events and to say we are thrilled to have The Church on the line-up for 2025 is an understatement,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The week-long music events which have become synonymous with Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, combine all the wonderful attributes of an island getaway in the Maldives with some incredible performances says Mark.
“When you attend a concert, you are usually some distance from the performers relying on big screens to see them close-up, but that isn’t the case here on the island. I think this is what makes the Music in Paradise events at Kandooma so special. Our staﬀ, the guests and organisers are truly within touching distance of their idols. The vibe is informal and relaxed. There’s nothing like bumping into one of these performers at the buﬀet or sharing a story over a beer barefoot on the sand. It’s a very special experience.” added Mark.\
While the band’s early albums Of Skins and Heart, The Blurred Crusade and Heyday were popular, it wasn’t until the 1988 album Starfish that The Church broke into the mainstream, with ‘Under the Milky Way’. More recently, their 26th album The Hypnogogue launched in 2022 and their world tour, has been attributed to a band renaissance where original and new material was met with praise and acclaim.
Rolling Stone noted Kilbey’s powerful bass playing, Vive Le Rock, rating it 9 out of 10, while American Songwriter highlighted the band’s fluid moods and shadowy style. Classic Rock acclaimed Kilbey’s performance as one of his best.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.
Legendary NYC DJ Bert Bevans takes up residency in Ifuru Island Maldives
Ifuru Island Maldives has just welcomed the legendary Bert Bevans as their in-house Resident DJ who will be spinning his tunes for the next 2 months on the island.
The Belize born DJ grew up in NYC where he moved to as a child and has spent a huge part of career playing in across the globe. He has DJ’ed in Playboy NY, Studio 54, Xenon’s, Pippins, Bonds, New York, New York, Le Circus, and has worked in promotions for Prelude Records New York before moving to London where he held residencies in Annabelle’s, Embassy Club, Xenon’s, and Camden Palace.
During his time in London, Bert joined Justin Berkmann & Humphrey Waterhouse to create “Ministry of Sound” where he was a resident DJ as well as was one of the pioneers of the music label “Ministry of Sound” He has also worked with a number of well known artists such as Kathy Brown, Sheree Hicks, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and various others.
Forty years on and he continues to wow crowds worldwide with his sets of classics and bona fide house music. From Cafe Del Mar in Ibiza to Ministry in London, there’s nothing he likes more than to play extended sets up to 10 or 12 hours long.
“It’s about taking the dance floor on a journey,” he says.
Over the years, he’s collected over 30,000 records – and that dedication shows in his freewheeling sets and the connection he creates with audiences.
Violinist Petar Markoski to host unforgettable musical performances tour in Sun Siyam Resorts
Established musician Petar Markoski, a talented violinist, singer, and songwriter from Ohrid, Macedonia, is set to perform at Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives from May 1st to May 15th, 2024, showcasing his captivating musical talents at Siyam World, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, and Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
During his musical residency at Sun Siyam Resorts, Petar Markoski will mesmerize guests with his soulful performances, enriching the artistic ambiance and elevating the cultural experience. This unique musical immersion promises to captivate discerning travelers and aficionados of fine music. Additionally, Sun Siyam Olhuveli will host a special cocktail party alongside Markoski’s performance, celebrating World Cocktail Day on May 13th in style.
Petar Markoski’s musical talent has been evident since his early years, starting his career at the young age of 9. He has received praise, awards, and widespread recognition for his virtuosity on the violin, as well as his skills as a singer and songwriter.
His repertoire covers a wide range of genres, from classical masterpieces to contemporary pop and rock hits. Markoski’s ability to effortlessly transition between musical styles has endeared him to audiences of all ages, from fans of legendary artists like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Elvis Presley, to admirers of modern icons such as Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my music with the discerning guests of Sun Siyam Resorts in the Maldives,” said Petar Markoski. “Music has the power to transcend boundaries and bring people from all walks of life together, and I am eager to create unforgettable moments through the universal language of melody.”
Oaga Art Resort to host annual Kula Kula Festival 2024
Oaga Art Resort, Maldives, has announced the upcoming Kula Kula Festival, taking place from April 10th to 15th, 2024.
“Kula” translates to “colour” in Dhivehi, the Maldivian language. Kula Kula, with its playful repetition, signifies an abundance of colours. This vibrant celebration promises an immersive experience into Maldivian culture, pulsating with music, dance, visual arts, and a taste of the archipelago’s unique traditions. Building on the foundation of last year’s success, the 2024 Kula Kula Festival promises an even richer experience.
A Journey Through Festivities
The festival kicks off with the joyous Eid Al-Fitr celebration on April 10th. Savour the sizzling flavours of a Maldivian BBQ dinner infused with international influences, creating a delightful communal dining experience. Enhance your Eid celebration with a visit to our live Hedhikaa station, offering delectable Maldivian short eats and delicacies to enrich your palette.
Experience the soul-stirring sounds of local Boduberu drumming, a Maali parade combined with a small narration of Koadi, along with flash dances through the day, offering a captivating journey through the Maldivian Village. The local band Sky Rock is set to liven up the stage during sunset hour with surprise guests making the performance extra special.
A Visual Feast
Witness the artistic flair of Maldivian artists throughout the festival. Be present for the book launch by local artist Baburu Akuru and a captivating live wall mural creation by the local duo, Razzan & Hampu:
- Book Launch of ‘Baburu Akuru’ by Rafil Mohamed – Rafil Mohamed (a.k.a. Baburu Akuru) is an avid enthusiast of Maldivian culture and history, focusing mainly on folklore and the supernatural belief system prevalent among Maldivians since time immemorial. He has penned and published a book called ‘Baburu Akuru’ compiling his research, thoughts, and musings on the subject matter in January of 2023. The book is a collection of contemporary Dhivehi poems with English translations and backstories based mainly around Maldivian culture, history, folklore and the supernatural realm.
- Live Wall Mural by Razzan and Hampu – Mohamed Razzan Abdulla (Razzan) and Fathmath Hamna (Hampu) are a husband-wife artist duo based in Maldives. With over 7 years of experience, Razzan and Hampu both specialises in visual art. They primarily work with acrylics and water colour when it comes to smaller scale artwork, while for indoor and outdoor murals they prefer working with emulsion paint in bright, vibrant and joyful colours. They are also very versatile when it comes to digital art and combined, have completed countless illustrations for various resorts, corporations, NGOs, children’s books, and calendars to name a few.
A Celebration of Community
The Kula Kula Fair on April 11th offers a vibrant marketplace featuring local artisans, live art demonstrations, and captivating performances. Participate in a variety of games, create recycled art at the Coral Live Station, or get a henna tattoo with a twist.
Throughout the week, guests can partake in a specially curated “Cocktail of the Day” showcasing Maldivian, Brazilian, and Indian delights.
Immerse Yourself in Music
The festival comes alive with music performances throughout the week. Sway to the rhythm of local talents, featuring Axsam and Alikko’s sun kissed beats, the soulful in-house duo Dumb and Dumber, the dynamic band called Sandpaper and the husky vocals of Mai accompanied by Muthrib. Local guitarists Adlee and Muad is also set to make an appearance, culminating in a special DJ night featuring DJ Afruh on April 12th and many more.
Unleashing Your Inner Artist
Embrace your creativity with the Tie-Dye experience available during the festival days. Travellers can personalise plain white t-shirts with the assistance of the resort’s art and vibe community, resulting in a unique memento of the festival.
The Kula Kula Festival at Oaga Art Resort promises an unforgettable experience, brimming with cultural exploration, artistic expression, and delightful culinary discoveries. Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Maldivian culture.
