Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma to host musical event in May 2025

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed that Australian band, ‘The Church’ will perform at the private island resort 3-10 May 2025 to the delight of fans. The event name is inspired by the band’s international hit ‘Under the Milky Way’, heralded as one of Australia’s most recognisable rock anthems. The week- long holiday combines a tropical island escape with three intimate performances on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities.

An ‘Early Bird’ Gold Experience package has been released for A$2,890 per person, twin share (normally A$3,950) for 7 nights staying in a Beach Villa at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The Gold Experience includes:

Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events

3 Intimate Performances

Meet & Greet with the Band

Professional Photo with the Band

Music in Paradise Gift Bag

Music in Paradise Event Poster

Event commemorative t-shirt

Return shared Speedboat airport transfers

Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival

Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café

Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily

Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear

Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee

Now in their fifth decade of making music, The Church perform a highly cinematic and atmospheric blend of indie rock, shimmering post-punk, icy dream-pop and psychedelic post-rock leaving audiences mesmerised.

With the same creative energy as the band’s early years, the five-piece line-up for ‘Under the Milky Way in the Maldives’ includes band founder Steve Kilbey (Bassist and Vocalist), Tim Powles (Drummer and Producer across 17 albums since 1994), Ian Haug (Guitarist joined in 2013, formerly of Powderfinger), Jeffrey Cain (Multi-instrumentalist joined in 2020), and Ashley Naylor (Guitarist and longtime member of Paul Kelly’s touring band).

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the team at Music in Paradise who organise these fantastic events and to say we are thrilled to have The Church on the line-up for 2025 is an understatement,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

The week-long music events which have become synonymous with Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, combine all the wonderful attributes of an island getaway in the Maldives with some incredible performances says Mark.

“When you attend a concert, you are usually some distance from the performers relying on big screens to see them close-up, but that isn’t the case here on the island. I think this is what makes the Music in Paradise events at Kandooma so special. Our staﬀ, the guests and organisers are truly within touching distance of their idols. The vibe is informal and relaxed. There’s nothing like bumping into one of these performers at the buﬀet or sharing a story over a beer barefoot on the sand. It’s a very special experience.” added Mark.\

While the band’s early albums Of Skins and Heart, The Blurred Crusade and Heyday were popular, it wasn’t until the 1988 album Starfish that The Church broke into the mainstream, with ‘Under the Milky Way’. More recently, their 26th album The Hypnogogue launched in 2022 and their world tour, has been attributed to a band renaissance where original and new material was met with praise and acclaim.

Rolling Stone noted Kilbey’s powerful bass playing, Vive Le Rock, rating it 9 out of 10, while American Songwriter highlighted the band’s fluid moods and shadowy style. Classic Rock acclaimed Kilbey’s performance as one of his best.

Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.