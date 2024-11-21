Excursions
Snorkelling adventures at Kandolhu Maldives
Snorkeling at Kandolhu Maldives provides an exceptional underwater experience, renowned for its vibrant, well-preserved coral formations and diverse marine life. The house reef serves as a sanctuary for various marine species, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and the occasional eagle ray, ensuring each snorkelling session is uniquely engaging. The sight of hawksbill turtles gliding gracefully through the water is particularly enchanting, creating an unforgettable highlight. Schools of snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols move in harmonious formations, completing the vivid underwater scenery.
Kandolhu’s distinction lies not only in the richness of its marine ecosystem but also in the expertise and dedication of its local guides and instructors. These professionals offer personalised guidance, ensuring that participants of all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned snorkelers, feel at ease and confident. The resort strongly emphasises eco-friendly practices, encouraging guests to use reef-safe sunscreens and avoid touching or disturbing marine life to protect the reef’s delicate balance. This mindful approach enables a respectful and enjoyable exploration of the underwater world while preserving it for future generations.
The house reef at Kandolhu is easily accessible from both the beach and jetty, making it ideal for spontaneous snorkelling at any time of day. Strategically placed life rings around the island add an extra layer of safety, providing peace of mind for those exploring the waters. The resort’s dedication to conservation is evident through regular reef cleanups, which contribute to maintaining the ecosystem’s health and vibrancy. Kandolhu invites visitors to immerse themselves in this captivating underwater paradise, where every dive celebrates the ocean’s splendour and fosters a deeper connection with nature.
Maldives takes a stand for ocean preservation with Victor Ma’s conservation film
The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has collaborated with Chinese celebrity Victor Ma and the Tiger Shark Residence, with support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and the national airline, Maldivian, to create a short film that promotes global marine conservation. Filmed on Fuvahmulah Island, this project seeks to raise awareness about biodiversity and the urgent need for ocean preservation.
Victor Ma, a 28-year-old Chinese actor, singer, and curator, gained prominence as the runner-up in the 2017 talent show “The Coming One.” Since then, he has garnered significant acclaim for his original music, energetic performances, and genuine interactions with his audience. With over 16 million fans in China, Victor wields considerable influence in the realms of film, music, and entertainment, making him a key advocate for environmental causes.
Fuvahmulah Island, situated at the southern tip of the Maldives, is renowned among divers for its crystal-clear waters and rich marine biodiversity. In the film, Victor Ma dives alongside sharks, illustrating the harmonious relationship between humans and the underwater ecosystem. These compelling visuals showcase the ocean’s natural beauty and emphasise the importance of conservation efforts. The film also includes scenes of beach cleanups, highlighting the essential role of public involvement in protecting marine ecosystems.
With support from MMPRC, Maldivian facilitated the shoot by providing domestic flights and presenting equator-crossing certificates to the production team. This partnership underscores MMPRC and Maldivian’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental protection in the Maldives.
Victor Ma’s participation in this initiative is expected to enhance global awareness of marine conservation, inspiring collective action to safeguard marine biodiversity and promote a sustainable future for the oceans.
The Maldives has long been a leader in marine conservation, implementing initiatives such as the establishment of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, coral restoration projects, beach cleanups, and the protection of marine wildlife. MMPRC is dedicated to preserving the Maldives’ unique marine environment for generations to come.
Sunken stories: join Dhawa Ihuru for a weekend of celebration and exploration of the Rannamaari wreck
Dhawa Ihuru is excited to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Rannamaari shipwreck, an integral part of its celebrated house reef and a symbol of marine conservation. Since its sinking in 1999, the Rannamaari has evolved into a flourishing artificial reef, attracting diverse marine life and offering unforgettable diving experiences for enthusiasts from around the globe.
The Rannamaari shipwreck embodies Dhawa Ihuru’s commitment to marine conservation. Over the past quarter-century, it has transformed into a vibrant underwater habitat, promoting coral growth and attracting various marine species, including batfish, moray eels, and groupers. This evolution highlights the role of artificial reefs in enhancing marine biodiversity and revitalising reef ecosystems.
From October 4th to 6th, Dhawa Ihuru will invite guests to join in the celebration of Sunken Stories: 25 Years Beneath The Waves, a weekend dedicated to honouring this milestone through exploration and education. Participants can engage in a variety of exciting activities tailored for both divers and non-divers, merging marine conservation with Maldivian culture.
Event Highlights: Dive into History and Adventure
- Exclusive Shipwreck Dives: Guests can experience the Rannamaari wreck through day and night dives, showcasing its vibrant marine life and coral formations.
- Freediving to Shipwreck: Adventurers can challenge themselves with a freediving experience to explore the depths of the Rannamaari wreck.
- Shipwreck Treasure Hunt Dive: Participants can join an exhilarating underwater treasure hunt around the historic wreck.
- Underwater Photography Contest: Attendees are invited to capture the beauty of the wreck and enter a photography contest for a chance to win exciting prizes.
For those interested in cultural and creative pursuits, the event offers a blend of artistic and educational experiences:
- Stone Carving Workshop: Attendees can participate in a hands-on stone carving workshop led by a local artist.
- Morning Yoga Sessions: Guests can start their day with a revitalizing yoga session, surrounded by the serene atmosphere of Dhawa Ihuru.
- Marine Conservation Talk: Participants can learn about Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation initiatives and discover ways to contribute to ocean protection.
- Rannamaari Folklore Performance: Guests can enjoy live performances of Maldivian folklore that bring the history of the Rannamaari to life.
Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef, renowned as one of the best in the Maldives, is home to a vibrant array of marine life and is easily accessible from the shore. The Rannamaari wreck is a key attraction, providing divers with a unique opportunity to explore its colorful coral growth and diverse inhabitants. The reef is central to Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation efforts, serving as a living example of how artificial reefs can foster marine biodiversity and promote environmental sustainability.
Taj Burrow claims victory at 2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
Taj Burrow today became the first ever three-time winner of the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, beating Mikey February in the grand final to cap off three radical days of competition in the best waves the event has ever seen.
Burrow’s victory was hard fought. After finishing runner-up in all three divisions and surfing the maximum 10 heats, the 46-year-old Australian did his best to conserve energy on the final day. While being conservative with wave selection is counterintuitive behaviour for a surfer when the waves are four-foot and flawless, it was a wise call. Burrow’s six excellent wave scores on the final day proved that while he may have sacrificed quantity, the quality of his waves didn’t suffer in the least.
Grey skies greeted competitors as they made their way out to the Sultans lineup this morning, but as an early tropical downpour dissipated it left a silky-smooth ocean in its wake. Slack winds and non-stop waves were the perfect recipe for the twin fin division to get underway, and Jeremy Flores came out all guns blazing. Unimpressed with his performances on the opening two days, and with no chance of winning overall, Flores was surfing for pride alone, but that was plenty. An 8.33 and a 7.17, both for beautifully ridden tubes, were warning shots to the field, and enough for a comfortable victory over Burrow and local wildcard Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil.
The second heat saw more fireworks from another passion-fuelled surfer, Jadson Andre. Going upside down on his backhand, as he has all event, Andre locked in an 8.33 and a 7.83 to move on to the next round in first. Mikey February advanced in second, while a valiant but fatigued Carissa Moore was eliminated.
After his strong opening round performance Flores stepped up further in the semi-finals against February, whose pair of sixes were no match for Flores’ 8.67 and 9.10. By now the tide was optimal, conditions had clicked, and the waves were impeccable. A 17.77 total for Flores saw him move on to the final with a head of steam after claiming the scalp of the most renowned twin fin artists in the game.
In the second semi, Andre, who needed to advance to the twin fin final to remain in contention for the overall final, had no answer to Burrow’s all out assault. Opening with an incredible 9.67 for a deep tube complete with wild foamball ride, the West Australian was never headed. As he has all week Andre stayed busy catching waves the length of the point, whether banging out big backhand blasts at the top peak, or sneaking off to hunt tubes further down the line.
While Andre’s two final waves were his highest scorers it was Burrow who had the last laugh with the event’s first perfect 10 coming in the dying minutes, thrown unanimously by the judging panel for a deep disappearing act.
“It was a really fast, perfect cylinder,” said Burrow. “I knew it was a good one because there were some foamball moments in there, then it let me out and I did a nice roundhouse cutback. The whole week has been a blur of tubes but that felt like a 10 for sure.”
Burrow’s near-perfect 19.67-out-of-20 total saw his MR x Mayhem California Twin Pin take him to his third final for the week.
A battle between two of the WSL Championship Tour’s greatest ever performers was always going to be a closely fought affair, no matter the surfboards being ridden. After five minutes Burrow sat with priority on his preferred corner of the reef, while Flores headed up the line to chase the bigger top peak. Somehow the next set delivered gems to both men, Flores the first to pull into a huge tube, exiting in time for Burrow to hear the crowd erupt as he paddled into a gem of his own.
“That was so fun!” said Burrow, of the back-to-back barrels that ensued. Flores earned a 9.67 for his bigger first pit, Burrow a 9.77 for his deeper tube behind. Like that, we had a final on our hands as the two surfers scoured every inch of the lineup looking for waves. In the end it was Flores who found a better second score, a 7.27 the reward for his last wave, a tight tube followed by a long wall that allowed him to unleash his arsenal of powerful open face carves and under the lip laybacks.
“It was crazy, it looked like the swell was dying then suddenly it turned on again,” said Flores. “I was a bit angry today, I’d been cruising at first, yesterday I was a bit bummed, but today I really wanted to win something. And I did! Still got it!”
With the twin fin division decided, the grand finalists were locked in. Burrow kept his rash vest on to surf his third straight 33-minute heat, and fourth for the day, while February had spent the previous hour relaxing in an airconditioned cabin on the Kuda Princess, the luxury yacht that has been the surfer’s locker room all week. While fatigue was starting to play a role, there was no way Burrow wanted to lose his rhythm. He opted against taking any form of break and rolled straight on to the title-deciding bout, merely pausing for a second to add a third small trailer to his twin fin set-up, given the grand final allows for any equipment to be used.
February remained atop his beloved Channel Islands twin fin, as another insane tube duel commenced. February caught seven waves to Burrow’s four, and both men had three excellent scores to their name at final’s end, but with a 9.10 and a 9.03 it was Burrow who led throughout. An 8.67 and a 9.10 ensued February was never far from first, and with a few minutes to go a storm loomed large on the horizon. Suddenly the wind turned stiff offshore, and even after a week of big barrels, suddenly they’d never seen wider.
Burrow’s final pit for the week was a gem, but an 8.00 was no help to him. He kicked out in the channel leaving February alone in the lineup chasing a 9.04. As the buzzer went February snuck into one last long wall. The crowd seemed to be paying little attention as the South African flew through section after section in the tube. Burrow was worried but he needn’t have been, as the resulting 8.17 fell short. Bottles began popping on the back of the Princess as Burrow’s 18.13 scoreline narrowly shaded February’s 17.77 two-wave total.
“I almost feel guilty for winning,” said Burrow afterwards. “Mikey was the best surfer here this week. He looks beautiful on any board but especially that twinny. His turns were looking so perfect, he was on point and ripping and I knew he was the one to beat.
“But I know how to surf a heat, and I knew how I could do it. I patiently sat on my spot, got a couple of drainers, did a few turns of my own. Even at the end I knew he could get me, and then the storm hit! The wind ripped in hard offshore, the waves were so groomed and I got maybe my roundest tube for the week. I thought I’d done enough at that point, then Mikey caught another wave on the buzzer, and was in the barrel for ages. I didn’t think it was the score, but you never know, and finally it was read out that’d I’d won.
“I was staring down the barrel of a bunch of seconds, and that led me to dig deep for the final. I was very tired and running on adrenaline, but I knew my formula and the ocean delivered. That might be one of the funnest finals I’ve ever surfed. I don’t know if I’ll ever wear a jersey again … unless I get invited back! I got so tubed, with friends, staying at the Four Seasons, there’s no way you can better that. The pinch-me moments have been non-stop all week.”
Twin Fin Division Results:
- Jeremy Flores (FRA) 1000pts
- Taj Burrow (AUS) 900pts
- Jadson Andre (BRA) equal with Mikey February (ZAF) 800pts
- Carissa Moore (HAW) equal with Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil (MDV) 700pts
2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy Leaderboard:
- Taj Burrow (AUS) 2700pts
- Mikey February (ZAF) 2600pts
- Jadson Andre (BRA) 2500pts
- Jeremy Flores (FRA) 2500pts
- Carissa Moore (HAW) 2200pts
- Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil (MDV) 2200pts
