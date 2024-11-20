Featured
Experience ultimate rejuvenation: Karol Krauser III’s wellness residency at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
Jumeirah Olhahali Island is hosting Karol Krauser III, a renowned wellness expert with more than 35 years of experience, for an exclusive “Journey of Renewal” residency from 15 November to 18 December 2024. Recognised as the visionary behind FitwellX, Krauser is celebrated for his holistic approach to health, which merges modern sports medicine with traditional mind-body practices. During his residency, he will provide personalised training experiences aimed at restoring and rejuvenating guests amidst the serene surroundings of Olhahali Island.
Krauser’s extensive global expertise reflects a profound belief in the connection between mind, body, and spirit. Over his career, he has developed tailored wellness and recovery programs for clients around the world, including locations such as Thailand, Hawaii, and London. His specialties include martial arts, therapeutic bodywork, corrective exercise rehabilitation, and stress-relief techniques like Tai Chi and Chi Kung meditation. Each of his programs is customised to align with the health goals of individuals, accommodating guests of all ages and fitness levels.
Commenting on Krauser’s residency, Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Olhahali Island, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. “We are excited to bring Karol’s wellness expertise to our guests. His personalised programs offer a transformative experience, leaving guests feeling revitalized, balanced, and deeply connected to both themselves and the tranquil environment around them,” he said.
Featured Experiences:
- Martial Movement Therapy: Private sessions integrating martial arts and functional fitness to enhance overall strength, balance, and focus while promoting mental clarity.
- Mindfulness & Meditation: Daily guided practices, including Tai Chi, Chi Kung meditation, and chakra-balancing sessions, designed to reduce stress, improve resilience, and foster mindfulness.
- Corrective Exercise Rehabilitation: One-on-one sessions featuring medical massage and personalised exercises to address pain, recovery from injury, and structural imbalances, focusing on healing and improving flexibility.
- Intuitive Bodywork: Private 60- or 90-minute sessions offering diverse healing techniques such as Hawaiian Lomi Lomi and Reiki for deep relaxation and energy balancing.
Situated in the tranquil Maldives, Jumeirah Olhahali Island provides the ideal backdrop for the “Journey of Renewal” experience. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s year-round wellness activities, including oceanside group fitness classes, spa treatments with panoramic marine views, beachside tennis, rooftop yoga, and Moonlit Sandbank Massages beneath the stars. With its expansive beachfront and overwater villas, serene spa, and a range of activities from PADI diving to coral restoration, the resort offers an unparalleled setting for a transformative and restorative retreat.
Featured
Kuramathi Maldives secures Travelife Gold Certification for sustainable excellence
Kuramathi Maldives has renewed its Travelife Gold Certification, a globally recognised accolade that underscores its commitment to sustainability. Travelife, an industry-led program, emphasises social responsibility and environmental management, encouraging sustainable practices among tour operators and accommodation providers. Achieving this award reflects the resort’s consistent efforts toward corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives, including preserving biodiversity, monitoring the marine ecosystem, implementing energy and water-saving measures, and collaborating with the local community on education and employment initiatives. A key aspect of this approach aligns with Travelife’s emphasis on employee welfare, ensuring fair wages, ethical working conditions, professional development opportunities, and adherence to health and safety standards. Furthermore, inclusive practices, such as providing equal employment opportunities and involving employees in sustainability efforts, contribute to a positive workplace culture where team members share a sense of ownership in CSR initiatives.
Central to these sustainability efforts is Kuramathi’s Eco Centre, managed by a team that includes a Sustainability Manager, Horticulturist, and Eco Centre Coordinator. This team works closely with the resort’s environment committee, which comprises members from various operational areas, to implement initiatives promoting environmental, social, and economic sustainability. By minimising environmental impacts, enhancing community benefits, and upholding human rights and fair labor practices, Kuramathi demonstrates responsible tourism, seamlessly integrating growth with conservation.
Featured
JOALI launches first-ever wellbeing residences in Maldives
JOALI has introduced Island Homes, offering a unique opportunity to own a private residence on the award-winning, first-of-its-kind wellbeing island in the Maldives. Accessible via a 40-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport or a 90-minute yacht cruise from Maafaru International Airport, the island combines convenience and exclusivity. Buyers can select from one- to four-bedroom residences, either on the beach or overwater, designed with biophillic architectural principles.
Each residence, spanning 230 to 1,700 square meters, features cathedral ceilings, intricate mosaic finishes, and natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows connect the interiors to the surrounding tropical environment. The homes include private swimming pools, spacious sundecks, indoor and outdoor showers, and luxurious standalone or sunken bathtubs. A state-of-the-art home operating system ensures optimal ambiance and temperature control.
The Four-Bedroom Wellbeing Private Ocean Residence is the pinnacle of luxury. Situated above turquoise waters near a vibrant house reef, it offers breathtaking sunset views and proximity to marine life, including dolphins, manta rays, and sea turtles. This residence includes four generously sized bedrooms, three with sea views, a 118-square-meter infinity pool, an enclosed kitchen, and a dedicated wellbeing complex with a private sauna, a treatment room, and a movement studio equipped with Technogym equipment and a Pilates Cadillac.
For those who prefer a beachside retreat, the Three-Bedroom Wellbeing Beach Residence offers elegant indoor and outdoor living and dining spaces. It features a 105-square-meter private pool, a kitchen with an island, a gym, a massage bed in an open-air cabana, and a private sauna. Each bedroom boasts Indian Ocean views, walk-in wardrobes, and luxurious bathrooms with indoor and outdoor elements.
JOALI fully manages these Island Homes and provides owners with an attractive rental returns plan. The island itself is dedicated to wellbeing, hosting 68 well-living villas and residences alongside 39 transformational spaces, such as Watsu Pools, a Himalayan Salt Inhalation Room, a Cryotherapy Chamber, and a Sound Healing Room. The offerings align with the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING—Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy—developed by Oxford University professor and wellness expert Gerry Bodeker. Bespoke wellbeing journeys are guided by an in-house team of naturopaths, nutritionists, therapists, herbalists, and practitioners of Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Guests of all ages can engage with wellbeing workshops and activities at B’Kidult, the first multi-generational playground of its kind. From crafting natural self-care products with resident herbalists to exploring sound healing, the space offers enriching experiences for families.
The culinary offerings at JOALI BEING are guided by an earth-to-table philosophy. FLOW Restaurant features international cuisine from interactive kitchens, including Su for pescatarian dishes, Plantae for vegetarian and vegan options, and B’Well for premium meat and poultry selections. MOJO, the island’s beach sanctuary, serves Mediterranean and international fare, while Yutori offers mindful Japanese cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Yamamoto Hidemasi.
According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate is among the fastest-growing sectors, increasing from $225 billion in 2019 to $438 billion in 2023. Reflecting on JOALI’s expansion into this market, Founder and Vice President Esin Giral Argat noted, “Since JOALI’s founding in 2019, our approach has been to introduce a lifestyle brand with a soul, redefining luxury hospitality. With JOALI Maldives as the first art-immersive resort and JOALI BEING as the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, we are thrilled to expand into wellness real estate, creating an exclusive community for our loyal customers.”
Island Homes at JOALI BEING are available starting at USD 5 million.
Featured
Exclusive benefits await Maldives Border Miles members at Dusit Thani Maldives
In an exciting development, Maldives Border Miles has announced a partnership with Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury resort renowned for its exceptional guest experiences, to enhance loyalty rewards for travellers seeking an extraordinary stay in the Maldives. This collaboration introduces exclusive benefits for Maldives Border Miles members, offering enhanced privileges and the opportunity to enjoy Dusit Thani’s renowned Thai hospitality in the heart of paradise.
Dusit Thani Maldives, widely recognised for its luxurious accommodations and outstanding guest services, has joined forces with Maldives Border Miles to elevate the loyalty rewards experience for travellers. Through this partnership, guests staying at Dusit Thani Maldives can access exclusive privileges and unique benefits offered by the loyalty program throughout the Maldives.
Maldives Border Miles, the first-ever loyalty program for travellers to the Maldives, rewards frequent visitors with tailored benefits and exclusive experiences across the island nation. By collaborating with Dusit Thani Maldives, the program continues its mission to deliver exceptional value and unique experiences to its members. The seamless integration of the program with Dusit Thani’s offerings ensures a customised and rewarding stay, catering to guests seeking relaxation, adventure, or cultural immersion.
Dusit Thani Maldives extends a range of exclusive add-ons for Maldives Border Miles members, further enriching their loyalty rewards. These include a welcome drink and fruit basket upon arrival, personalised butler service, champagne or non-alcoholic sparkling wine on arrival, a 20% discount on Dusit Thani’s signature Borderless Dining experiences and spa treatments, and a complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two per stay for premium tier members.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Maldives Border Miles in welcoming members to experience Dusit Thani Maldives.”
Maldives Border Miles members can now accumulate points and progress through the program’s tiers, unlocking a curated range of experiences at Dusit Thani Maldives and creating new opportunities for memorable Maldivian getaways.
Trending
