Experience ultimate rejuvenation: Karol Krauser III’s wellness residency at Jumeirah Olhahali Island

JOALI has introduced Island Homes, offering a unique opportunity to own a private residence on the award-winning, first-of-its-kind wellbeing island in the Maldives. Accessible via a 40-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport or a 90-minute yacht cruise from Maafaru International Airport, the island combines convenience and exclusivity. Buyers can select from one- to four-bedroom residences, either on the beach or overwater, designed with biophillic architectural principles.

Each residence, spanning 230 to 1,700 square meters, features cathedral ceilings, intricate mosaic finishes, and natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows connect the interiors to the surrounding tropical environment. The homes include private swimming pools, spacious sundecks, indoor and outdoor showers, and luxurious standalone or sunken bathtubs. A state-of-the-art home operating system ensures optimal ambiance and temperature control.

The Four-Bedroom Wellbeing Private Ocean Residence is the pinnacle of luxury. Situated above turquoise waters near a vibrant house reef, it offers breathtaking sunset views and proximity to marine life, including dolphins, manta rays, and sea turtles. This residence includes four generously sized bedrooms, three with sea views, a 118-square-meter infinity pool, an enclosed kitchen, and a dedicated wellbeing complex with a private sauna, a treatment room, and a movement studio equipped with Technogym equipment and a Pilates Cadillac.

For those who prefer a beachside retreat, the Three-Bedroom Wellbeing Beach Residence offers elegant indoor and outdoor living and dining spaces. It features a 105-square-meter private pool, a kitchen with an island, a gym, a massage bed in an open-air cabana, and a private sauna. Each bedroom boasts Indian Ocean views, walk-in wardrobes, and luxurious bathrooms with indoor and outdoor elements.

JOALI fully manages these Island Homes and provides owners with an attractive rental returns plan. The island itself is dedicated to wellbeing, hosting 68 well-living villas and residences alongside 39 transformational spaces, such as Watsu Pools, a Himalayan Salt Inhalation Room, a Cryotherapy Chamber, and a Sound Healing Room. The offerings align with the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING—Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy—developed by Oxford University professor and wellness expert Gerry Bodeker. Bespoke wellbeing journeys are guided by an in-house team of naturopaths, nutritionists, therapists, herbalists, and practitioners of Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Guests of all ages can engage with wellbeing workshops and activities at B’Kidult, the first multi-generational playground of its kind. From crafting natural self-care products with resident herbalists to exploring sound healing, the space offers enriching experiences for families.

The culinary offerings at JOALI BEING are guided by an earth-to-table philosophy. FLOW Restaurant features international cuisine from interactive kitchens, including Su for pescatarian dishes, Plantae for vegetarian and vegan options, and B’Well for premium meat and poultry selections. MOJO, the island’s beach sanctuary, serves Mediterranean and international fare, while Yutori offers mindful Japanese cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Yamamoto Hidemasi.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate is among the fastest-growing sectors, increasing from $225 billion in 2019 to $438 billion in 2023. Reflecting on JOALI’s expansion into this market, Founder and Vice President Esin Giral Argat noted, “Since JOALI’s founding in 2019, our approach has been to introduce a lifestyle brand with a soul, redefining luxury hospitality. With JOALI Maldives as the first art-immersive resort and JOALI BEING as the first wellbeing island in the Maldives, we are thrilled to expand into wellness real estate, creating an exclusive community for our loyal customers.”

Island Homes at JOALI BEING are available starting at USD 5 million.