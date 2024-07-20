News
Romantic retreats: Couple spa bliss at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Varu Spa invites couples to indulge in ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation with their exclusive romantic couple treatments, designed to create unforgettable moments of love and pampering. Experience pure bliss with the “A Moment in Love” couples’ treatment.
This session begins with a refreshing sea salt foot soak and gentle massage, followed by a soothing aromatherapy session to enhance relaxation. Couples will enjoy a relaxing massage with coconut oil accompanied by romantic music, designed to unwind and reduce stress.
The experience includes an express facial with lymphatic drainage face massage to leave skin feeling hydrated and rejuvenated. As a special touch, couples will engage in a Thread Bracelet Exchanges ritual, symbolising their bond. The ambiance is further enhanced with flower bed decorations and candlelight, creating a serene and romantic atmosphere.
Elevate your spa experience with the “Forever in Love” treatment, a journey of relaxation and pampering. Begin with a sea salt foot soak and gentle massage, followed by calming aromatherapy to set the mood. Couples can choose their preferred aromatherapy oil for a personalised massage experience, complemented by Thai herbs applied to the back. The treatment includes a face mask and Indian Head Massage using warm coconut oil, ensuring a complete sense of rejuvenation and tranquillity.
Like the “A Moment in Love” treatment, this experience also features a Thread Bracelet Exchanges ritual, enhancing the romantic connection between partners. Enjoy the ambiance of flower bed decorations, candlelight, and English romantic music, accompanied by healthy snacks and beverages.
Varu Spa at Kandolhu is dedicated to providing couples with unforgettable spa experiences that foster relaxation, rejuvenation, and romance. ‘A Moment in Love’ and ‘Forever in Love’ treatments are designed to create lasting memories of tranquility and connection.
Empty nest? Reboot romance at Adaaran Prestige Vadoo
Discover the enchanting escape of Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, the perfect retreat for empty nesters, retirees, and couples eager to reconnect, relax and unwind. Located minutes away from the city, this Premium All-inclusive resort provides an idyllic backdrop surrounded by nature’s splendour.
At Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, the accommodations prioritise comfort and relaxation. Each overwater villa offers stunning views of the turquoise waters, with spacious interiors designed for a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you choose a Sunrise Villa or a Sunset Villa, each provides an immersive experience, complete with private decks ideal for sunbathing or enjoying the peaceful surroundings. Picture stepping out onto your deck with a book in hand, watching colourful fish swim beneath you, adding to the calm of your escape.
Dining at the resort is a culinary journey that caters to diverse palates. With three exquisite restaurants, couples can indulge in a variety of flavours throughout their stay. At Farivalhu Fine Dining Restaurant, savour delectable international cuisine prepared with fresh, local ingredients. The Kithmajima Japanese Restaurant offers an array of Japanese cuisine. Guest can experience the barefoot tranquility at the Kakuni Barefoot Restaurant. For a more casual atmosphere, Dhoni Bar and Kandolhi Bar offers light bites and refreshing drinks, perfect for enjoying between activities.
What’s more? The resort offers a collection of over 40 fine spirit and a selection of over 100 local and international cocktails along with selection of over 20 flavours of tea. At Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, each meal becomes a celebration, creating unforgettable moments shared over exquisite dishes. Picture you and yours sipping on handcrafted drinks while watching the sun dip below the horizon, creating a breathtaking backdrop for intimate conversations.
Indulging in the resort’s relaxing spa is a must for those seeking rejuvenation. The Mandara Spa offers a range of exquisite treatments designed to soothe the body and soul. From traditional Balinese massages to revitalising facials, each treatment is a journey of tranquility that allows couples to unwind and reconnect. Imagine sharing a calming couple’s massage, enveloped in serenity as skilled therapists melt away the stresses of everyday life, leaving you both refreshed and revitalised.
At Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, couples can immerse themselves in unforgettable experiences that deepen their connection. Picture yourselves exploring vibrant coral reefs during a guided snorkelling adventure, hand in hand as you discover the wonders of the underwater world. After a day of excitement, unwind with a private candlelit dinner on the beach, where the sound of gentle waves sets the perfect backdrop for intimate conversation.
As night falls, don’t miss the magical stargazing experience; lying side by side on soft sand, you can marvel at the shimmering constellations above, sharing dreams and stories under a blanket of stars. Whether enjoying a serene spa treatment or embarking on a sunset dolphin cruise, each moment invites you and yours to create lasting memories together in this idyllic paradise.
Adaaran Prestige Vadoo is more than just a resort; it is a sanctuary where love and connection flourish. Every aspect, from comfortable accommodations to culinary delights and rejuvenating spa treatments, is crafted to enhance your experience together. Here, in this idyllic paradise, couples can embrace the joy of togetherness and the beauty of the golden eve and create timeless memories that will last a lifetime.
Celebrating shark conservation efforts, ocean education at Kuramathi Maldives
Shark Awareness Day at Kuramathi Maldives was a resounding success, engaging guests in educational activities and immersive experiences to foster appreciation and understanding of sharks and marine conservation
The day commenced with a captivating Marine Biology Presentation on Sharks held at the Eco Centre from 10am to 10:40am. Attendees gained insights into the vital role sharks play in ocean ecosystems, highlighting the importance of their conservation. Following the presentation, guests eagerly participated in the complimentary Shark Awareness Snorkel session on the Kuramathi House Reef, where they had the opportunity to observe marine life up close in their natural habitat.
Meanwhile, at Bageecha Kids Club, throughout the day, children enjoyed a variety of interactive activities, starting with the creation of an Ocean Sharks Mural followed by Shark Craft session at 10am. The fun continued with Shark Games and Activities at the pool area offering entertainment while learning about shark behaviour and conservation.
Kuramathi’s commitment to marine conservation was further highlighted with the next event, where they held an event for Shark Awareness Day in collaboration with Rasdhu Blue Tide Swimming School. On July 19th, 2024, young children aged 8 to 13 years benefited from a presentation on sharks, followed by a snorkelling session at Madivaru with Tom, the Sustainability Manager and Aleem, the Senior Eco Centre Coordinator.
Looking ahead, Kuramathi Maldives remains steadfast in their commitment to sustainability and they extend their sincere appreciation to all participants, speakers, and partners who contributed to the success of these meaningful initiatives during the Shark Awareness Day.
PADI launches Master Scuba Diver challenge with dream dive trip to Maldives
PADI has launched The Master Scuba Diver Challenge, incentivising scuba divers around the world to reach the peak of recreational scuba diving and obtain their PADI Master Scuba Diver rating, where they will join an elite circle that less than 2% of divers achieve.
“The PADI Master Scuba Diver rating is considered the ‘black belt’ of recreational diving,” says Lisa Nicklin, Vice President of Growth and Marketing for PADI Worldwide. “We are challenging scuba divers to continue their education and be transformed into confident and prepared divers ready to seek adventure and save the ocean anywhere in the world.”
Until 31 December 2024, participants have the opportunity to work towards earning their PADI Master Scuba Diver rating while obtaining entries into the giveaway for a dream dive trip to the Maldives. To become a certified PADI Master Scuba Diver, students must complete their Advanced Open Water Diver course, five Specialty courses, and the Rescue Diver course – in addition to having completed 50 logged dives.
One grand prize winner will receive roundtrip airfare for two people to Male and six nights’ full board accommodation with two dives per day at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa. Two additional winners will receive a recreational PADI eLearning course of their choice. This giveaway is open for all students who work towards receiving their PADI Master Scuba Diving rating during the competition period.
To enter the giveaway, participants will sign up at padi.com and answer the question “Why do you want to be a PADI Master Scuba Diver?” Additional entries will then be given to participants based on the amount of PADI Courses completed en route to becoming a PADI Master Scuba Diver. This includes:
- PADI Master Scuba Diver rating – 10 entries
- PADI Rescue Diver certification – 5 entries
- PADI Advanced Open Water Diver certification – 3 entries
- PADI Specialty certification – 2 entries
- PADI Open Water Diver certification– 1 entry
- PADI Club member – 5 entries
For more details on how to become a PADI Master Scuba Diver and enter PADI’s Dream Dive Trip Giveaway to the Maldives, visit padi.com/education/continue-learning#msd.
