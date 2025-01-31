Celebration
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate Valentine’s getaway with luxury, music & romance
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host the ultimate Valentine’s getaway from February 10 to 16, 2025, offering indulgent dining, rejuvenating spa experiences, and unforgettable adventures in the Maldives. Couples visiting the resort can take advantage of the Romantic Escape Offer, which includes exclusive villa savings in a picturesque island retreat. Enhancing the celebration, DJ Natalie Brogan will headline on Valentine’s Day, promising an unforgettable night filled with love, music, and enchantment.
Guests will have the opportunity to start their day with a Cupid Floating Champagne Breakfast, available at an exclusive 20% discount, or enjoy a Lover’s Premium Hot Pot Lunch for an intimate midday dining experience. As the evening progresses, romance will take centre stage with the Saint Valentine’s Lobster Beach BBQ, complemented by live music to create an enchanting atmosphere. For those seeking a more private experience, the Valentinus Cabana Private Dining option will provide an intimate beachfront dinner, accompanied by the soulful melodies of a live saxophone performance.
A night of high-energy entertainment is also in store as DJ Natalie Brogan takes the stage for the Lover’s Party at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. With a distinguished career spanning 15 years and an eight-year residency at Zero Gravity Dubai, she has performed alongside world-renowned DJs such as David Guetta and MK. Bringing her signature sound and electrifying beats to the Maldives, she will ensure an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration in 2025.
For guests looking to incorporate adventure into their romantic escape, the Dive into Love package presents a unique opportunity to explore the Maldives’ stunning underwater world. Those who book a Try Scuba dive at Nemo Garden will be able to witness breathtaking marine life in crystal-clear waters. To enhance the experience, couples will receive a complimentary romantic underwater photo, capturing a once-in-a-lifetime moment beneath the ocean’s surface.
Wellness enthusiasts can take advantage of exclusive spa offers, including the ‘Token of Love’ promotion, where a $499 spa gift voucher grants an additional 40% value, allowing treatments worth up to $700. Couples can also benefit from a 30% discount on signature experiences such as ‘Romance at Iru Fushi’ and ‘Honeymoon Escape.’ Additionally, with the ‘Treat Yourself” offer, guests who book three 60-minute massages will receive one complimentary session, along with a 20% discount on retail spa products to extend their relaxation beyond their stay.
The Exclusive Romantic Escape Offer provides couples with the chance to create unforgettable memories at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The package includes up to 30% off all villa categories, with guests booking at least four nights receiving a complimentary shared seaplane transfer for one and a one-time floating breakfast for villas with pools. Furthermore, those who book a 90-minute spa treatment will receive a complimentary upgrade to 120 minutes. Non-motorised water sports and snorkelling equipment will also be available at no additional cost throughout their stay. This offer is valid for bookings made between January 11 and February 15, 2025, for stays extending until December 23, 2025.
Celebration
Celebration to remember: how Siyam World combined talent, flavour, and adventure
Siyam World’s festive season featured an extraordinary lineup of talent, making it the most remarkable celebration to date. Electrifying performances by DJ Jetro, ONEVIOLIN, URBANTHEORY, DJ Fumez, and DJ LOVRA were complemented by culinary masterpieces crafted by acclaimed chefs Tom Brown, Brad Carter, and Michelin-starred Andrea Aprea. The resort was transformed into a gaming paradise, featuring adventures like the Tomb Raider: Island Quest, Mario Kart-style races, and iconic Mortal Kombat battles, creating an atmosphere of boundless excitement.
Renowned for its unforgettable parties, spectacular events, and unparalleled experiences, Siyam World elevated its festive celebrations to new heights by combining world-class entertainment with culinary excellence.
The festivities began with a magical Santa arrival and a dazzling Gala Dinner showcasing menus designed by UK chefs Tom Brown and Brad Carter. Throughout the season, the chefs hosted exclusive masterclasses and served gourmet feasts, leaving guests in awe of their culinary prowess.
Adding to the excitement, Spanish football legend Fernando Torres participated in the celebrations, joining the Amazing Race and cheering on contestants in the thrilling duathlon—a swim-and-run event around the island, with the winner earning a complimentary stay at the resort.
DJ Jetro set the tone with his signature blend of live saxophone and DJing, creating an energetic atmosphere. ONEVIOLIN added to the enchantment with his electrifying violin performances, merging classical technique with modern beats.
New Year’s Eve marked the highlight of the celebrations, featuring URBANTHEORY, an internationally acclaimed Italian dance crew known for their synchronised, high-energy routines. The night reached its climax as DJ Fumez delivered electrifying beats, powering the countdown to 2025.
Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Aprea further elevated the experience with his innovative creations at The Cube in January. The season concluded in style as German DJ LOVRA energised the crowd with her infectious party tracks, keeping the dance floor alive well into the new year.
With its world-class performances and unforgettable dining experiences, Siyam World’s festive season reaffirmed its reputation as the ultimate destination for creating extraordinary memories and unparalleled celebrations.
Celebration
Ring in the Year of the Snake with unmatched celebrations at Sun Siyam Resorts
This Lunar New Year, Sun Siyam Resorts invites travellers to immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of festivities across its stunning Maldivian properties. From January 27th to 31st, each resort will host unique celebrations that blend tradition, culture, and indulgence. Highlights include dazzling fireworks displays, vibrant dragon and lion dance performances, sumptuous gala dinners, and soothing spa treatments inspired by Chinese traditions, ensuring unforgettable moments for guests of all ages. With every property presenting its own distinctive take on the celebrations, Sun Siyam Resorts promises a truly memorable start to the Year of the Snake.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the Lunar New Year will be marked with a week-long celebration from January 27th to 31st, offering vibrant festivities and exclusive activities for guests of all ages. Highlights include a Gala Dinner featuring a lobster BBQ, live beachside music, traditional Chinese acrobatics, and a Red Envelope Raffle Draw. Guests can also enjoy a Premium Hot Pot Lunch, a beach party showcasing a Lion Dance performance, and DJ Watte’s lively beats, all culminating in a stunning fireworks display. Younger visitors will be entertained with activities such as Lunar Obstacle Games, Cookie Decoration, and the “Find the Fortune” Treasure Hunt. For relaxation, the resort offers a Lunar New Year Spa Special with 50% off selected treatments and exciting excursion packages to celebrate the festive season.
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Chinese New Year celebrations on January 29th will feature an extraordinary mix of culture, entertainment, and culinary delights. Guests can look forward to a vibrant Snake Parade, live performances by renowned Chinese singer Zhu Jiayun, and a breathtaking fireworks display. The festivities will also include Zheng Bao’s magical Sichuan face-changing performance. A lavish New Year Gala Dinner on the beach will offer a blend of international and oriental cuisines in a festive atmosphere. Beyond the celebrations, the resort provides exclusive experiences, including stingray-watching excursions, introductory scuba diving adventures, and the “Bamboo Harmony” spa treatment, which combines traditional hand and bamboo massage techniques for ultimate relaxation.
At Siyam World, guests will experience an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration filled with cultural festivities and indulgence. The evening will feature a grand Gala Dinner at Baraabaru, accompanied by a mesmerising Lion Dance performed by talented Chinese artists and live music by the resort’s band. Following dinner, the excitement will continue with a special Chinese New Year show, an energetic party, and a dazzling fireworks display. To complement the celebrations, the resort offers Yin & Yang Spa Packages inspired by the ancient Chinese philosophy of balance and harmony, featuring a 45-minute aromatherapy massage followed by a 30-minute honey cucumber facial.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will enchant guests with a vibrant Chinese New Year celebration. The evening will begin with management cocktails featuring tea-based creations, dumpling stations, and popcorn, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance for Chinese guests. A captivating lantern-lighting ceremony will illuminate the night, followed by a grand gala dinner showcasing authentic Chinese cuisine, live cooking stations, unlimited bubbly, and an exciting raffle draw. The celebrations will continue with lively DJ entertainment at the karaoke lounge, ensuring a festive and unforgettable start to the Lunar New Year.
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Chinese New Year festivities will combine tradition and luxury. Guests can look forward to receiving traditional red envelopes (hongbao), participating in an authentic tea ceremony, and enjoying a lavish Chinese New Year feast featuring iconic dishes such as Peking duck, spring rolls, and longevity noodles. The celebrations will include a vibrant dragon dance on the beach, cultural performances such as the lotus and white peacock dances, and a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening. Unique experiences will feature calming Tai Chi sessions, spa treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine, and a traditional Chinese hotpot served on the beach. The festive atmosphere will be enhanced by stunning decorations, including lanterns adorning the ocean villa jetty and photo points across the island, making Sun Siyam Iru Veli an ideal destination for the Year of the Snake.
Celebration
Immersive festivities and exquisite dining await at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
During the Year of the Snake, Jumeirah Olhahali Island offers an extraordinary escape, combining cherished traditions, culinary artistry, and serene wellness amid the stunning beauty of the Maldives. From January 21 to February 7, 2025, the resort presents a thoughtfully curated program to celebrate the Year of the Serpent, honouring time-honoured traditions with meaningful and immersive experiences.
A highlight of the festivities is the return of the ‘Flavours of China’ culinary pop-up event, now in its second year. Led by Chef Charles Liu, the Chinese Executive Chef at Jumeirah Guangzhou with over two decades of experience in prestigious five-star hotels and grand banquets, the event features an exquisitely crafted six-course menu. Guests can indulge in dishes such as Typhoon Shelter Crispy Fried Oysters and Deep-sea Grouper Broth, with main courses including slow-cooked Abalone with Fish Maw and braised Maldivian Lobster with Caviar. Additional offerings include pan-fried Australian MB9 Wagyu Beef, steamed Alaskan King Crab Leg, and a refreshing Raspberry Cheesecake paired with tropical fruits. To elevate the dining experience, a curated selection of fine Chinese wines is available to complement each course.
The culinary festivities also include a range of seasonal dining experiences. Guests can start their day with an Asian-inspired floating breakfast served in a private pool, featuring a vibrant medley of flavours. Evenings bring the charm of fragrant broths and fresh ingredients at an oceanside hot pot dinner, while the Asian market nights offer a lively atmosphere to savour regional delicacies against the backdrop of gentle waves.
For those seeking tranquility and renewal, the Talise Spa provides a sanctuary of pure bliss. Suspended overwater with glass floors, the spa allows guests to observe marine life during treatments, adding a distinctive element to relaxation. Mia Liu, a visiting spa therapist from Jumeirah Guangzhou, introduces moxibustion therapy—an ancient Chinese ritual combining therapeutic heat and deep tissue massage to promote harmony and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Shagnika Pradhan, a specialist in naturopathy and holistic wellness, hosts Reiki sound healing sessions, blending energy therapy with sound vibrations to restore balance and rejuvenate the spirit.
Immersive island activities further enrich the celebrations. At the MURACA Art Studio, guests can participate in creative workshops such as zodiac-inspired ceramic painting, candle crafting, and decorating traditional Maldivian coconut bowls, each reflecting the spirit of the season. For adventurers, opportunities abound to explore the surrounding marine ecosystem, with snorkelling excursions alongside turtles and tropical fish or dolphin-spotting in the open sea.
These bespoke experiences are complemented by Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s modern overwater and beach villas. Each of the 67 villas is bathed in natural light, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of palm-fringed shores and the vast ocean. Every villa is equipped with a private rooftop and infinity pool, offering unique spaces for relaxation and connection, whether through an intimate dinner or a personalised art class, ensuring that guests leave with lasting memories of their island retreat.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
From pizza to pasta: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils Pibati Sul Mare
-
Featured1 week ago
Tripadvisor names Ayada Maldives Best of the Best Resort for luxury and excellence
-
Love1 week ago
Say ‘yes this Valentine’s at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Emerald Maldives hosts tennis masterclasses with Filippo Volandr
-
Family1 week ago
Week-long Easter celebration awaits at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
-
Love1 week ago
JA Manafaru celebrates romance with exclusive Valentine’s Day experiences
-
Featured7 days ago
Ifuru Island Resort launches exclusive Fanatics Program for ultimate guest rewards
-
Featured1 week ago
From sunrise to sunset: Valentine’s Day bliss at Kuda Villingili