Gourmet escape with Singaporean Chef Petrina Loh at Constance Moofushi

At Constance Moofushi, gastronomy is more than a signature offering—it is a pillar of the guest experience, where refined techniques, local inspiration, and respect for nature, come together to create timeless moments.

In this spirit of culinary excellence, Constance Moofushi hosted Chef Petrina Loh, renowned Singaporean chef and founder of the award-winning restaurant Morsels. Known for her passion for fermentation and bold flavour pairings rooted in Asian fusion, Chef Loh brought her distinctive creative flair to the Maldives for an exclusive collaboration with the resort’s culinary teams.

Throughout her stay, she worked hand-in-hand with the chefs, sharing her philosophy and collaborating on a series of inspired dishes that reflected the Constance Hotel’s culinary identity while introducing fresh perspectives. Her presence on the island was not only a gastronomic highlight for Moofushi’s guests, but also a moment of true enrichment for the teams—fostering creativity, technique, and a renewed sense of inspiration.

“It was a privilege to welcome Chef Petrina Loh to Constance Moofushi,” said Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager. “Her generous approach and alignment with our culinary values brought great energy to our teams and enriched the guest experience. Collaborations like these allow us to grow, while offering gastronomic experience that remains elegant, fresh, and rooted in authenticity.

At Constance Hotels & Resorts, culinary excellence is nurtured through meaningful encounters, and the transmission of savoir-faire. Talents from around the world are regularly invited to share their expertise with the teams. This spirit is embodied in the annual Constance Festival Culinaire-a flagship event celebrating creativity, gastronomy and cross-cultural culinary exchange- and echoed in exclusive culinary invitations such as Chef Petrina Loh’s at Constance Moofushi. Through a growing calendar of gastronomic events, Constance Hotels & Resorts reaffirms its promise: to offer cuisine that inspires, connects, and elevates every stay