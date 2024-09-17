News
Tranquility redefined: Constance Hotels & Resorts offers the ultimate wellness escape
In today’s fast-paced world, the need for peace and tranquility is more significant than ever. Prioritising well-being has become essential, as the harmony between mind, body, and spirit directly impacts one’s quality of life. Constance Hotels & Resorts provides an ideal sanctuary for those seeking such balance, offering luxurious, personalised experiences designed to rejuvenate and restore. Across nine breathtaking properties in the Indian Ocean, guests are invited on a transformative journey where every aspect of their well-being is carefully nurtured and celebrated.
The wellness reset by Dr. Chase Webber
The Wellness Reset, a signature program created by Dr. Chase Webber, immerses guests in a revitalising experience set against the stunning backdrops of the Maldives, Seychelles, and Mauritius. Led by the hotel group’s Corporate Spa Manager, this exclusive retreat merges luxury with holistic well-being, providing a harmonious blend of body and mind rejuvenation.
Each morning begins with an invigorating Wellness Movement session, featuring breathwork and hydrotherapy within the spa’s opulent steam and sauna facilities. These activities aim to boost immunity and awaken the body’s natural healing powers. In the afternoons, guests engage in restorative Wellness Yoga and sound therapy to help reset the joints, lungs, and balance the digestive and hormonal systems.
The program culminates with a Wellness Nutrition Seminar, where Dr. Webber presents advanced nutritional strategies designed to enhance metabolism and promote overall health. With the serene Indian Ocean as a backdrop, this holistic reset encourages mental clarity, emotional balance, and physical vitality. Every detail, from movement to nutrition, is thoughtfully crafted to harmonise luxury with well-being, empowering guests to continue their wellness journey long after their stay.
Wellness Wednesdays: a holistic experience for body, mind & soul
At Constance Hotels & Resorts, wellness is seen as an internal process, and Wellness Wednesday is a special day dedicated to nurturing the body, mind, and soul. On this day, guests are encouraged to disconnect from technology, with ‘no mobile, no wifi’ zones set up in peaceful beachside and garden areas, allowing for complete immersion into relaxation. Meals throughout the day are curated with wellness in mind, featuring fresh, local breakfasts made from seasonal fruits and detoxifying coconut water, alongside nutrient-rich lunches and dinners infused with revitalising natural flavours.
Guests can also participate in oceanfront yoga, mindfulness meditation, and scenic island cycling throughout the day. Wellness Wednesday concludes with a delicious, health-conscious dinner and a guilt-free dessert, leaving guests feeling refreshed and ready for a peaceful night’s sleep. Across all nine properties, this midweek reset combines the beauty of nature, local flavours, and holistic activities to create an ideal environment for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Constance spa: a sanctuary of natural healing
Constance Hotels & Resorts elevate wellness through tranquil spa sanctuaries designed to restore balance and vitality. Each spa offers treatments inspired by natural, locally sourced ingredients, from soothing massages to purifying facials and detox programs. Newly introduced functional fitness and yoga workshops provide a personalised touch to the wellness experience.
The wellness offering is further enhanced by Constance’s partnership with Sisley, a renowned French luxury skincare brand, which provides plant-based treatments that nourish both body and spirit. Whether through mindful meditation or indulgent therapies, every part of the spa experience encourages guests to reconnect with themselves in a setting that harmoniously blends nature’s beauty with luxury. At Constance Hotels & Resorts, wellness is not just an offering; it’s a commitment to inspire a healthier, happier way of life.
Celebration
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
This Halloween, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering an unforgettable celebration packed with thrilling activities, themed events, and delightful culinary experiences. From spooky buffets to glow-in-the-dark parties, the resort combines relaxation and excitement for a truly extraordinary Halloween.
Halloween Buffet at Guduguda
From 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Guduguda Restaurant will be transformed into a spine-tingling setting, providing an immersive Halloween experience. Guests will enter via a jetty adorned with eerie decorations, stepping into a Halloween-themed wonderland. The specially curated BBQ buffet will feature dishes such as Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Lamb Rack, and Corn-Fed Chicken Breast. The seafood grill will offer Tuna Steak, Banana Prawns, and Sleeper Lobster, accompanied by a fresh salad bar with vine-ripe tomatoes, palm hearts, and asparagus. Additional stations, including a live Caesar salad and a variety of breads, will be available. The buffet is priced at $95 per person, with dining credits applicable for AI, FB, and HB guests. Pre-booking is required.
Mediterranean-Themed Buffet at Kula
On October 31st, Kula will host a Mediterranean-themed buffet from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering a variety of delectable dishes, along with a few Halloween-inspired desserts. Although the buffet will subtly reflect Halloween, the restaurant will be decorated with vibrant Diwali-themed decorations, creating a colourful and festive atmosphere.
Glow in the Dark Party
Guests can embrace their party spirit at the Glow in the Dark Party by the poolside beach. A live DJ will set the atmosphere with energetic tunes under UV backlights, creating a glowing effect with neon-colored objects, spooky figures, and face-painting stations to heighten the fun. The night, spent under the Maldivian stars, will also feature special Halloween cocktails, promising an electrifying experience.
Lil’ Shark Kids Club
Families with children can enjoy a Halloween-themed day at the Kids Club, featuring activities such as face painting and a Trick-or-Treat adventure around the island. Children can also participate in a special Kids’ Pool Party, complete with entertaining games, water balloon fights, snacks, and drinks, ensuring a fun-filled day for the young guests.
Pumpkin Mud Lounge at The Spa
For those seeking relaxation, The Spa will offer a unique Pumpkin Mud Lounge experience, featuring a pumpkin-infused body scrub and mask for $99 per person. This indulgent treatment will combine Halloween charm with soothing pampering, enhanced by spooky pumpkin-themed decorations. Advance booking is required for this special experience.
Nighttime Snorkeling
For adventurous guests, the resort will offer a Guided Night Sparkle Snorkeling experience. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the house reef under the night sky and witness magical bioluminescent sparkles. This underwater adventure, priced at $50 per person, will be guided by an experienced team, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Business
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on leveraging Maldives’ unique selling points
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives, will include a panel discussion, titled ‘Leveraging the Maldives’ Unique Selling Points.’ This session at the GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will focus on how the Maldives can maintain its position in the competitive luxury travel market by capitalising on its unique attributes.
The panel will be moderated by Aishath Ihuma, Director of Business Development at Reollo Investments. The discussion will feature a diverse group of experienced professionals from the hospitality industry, including:
- Rajesh Mehta, Chief Business Officer of Ooredoo Maldives
- Ibrahim Inad, Director of Sales & Marketing, Oaga Resorts
- Alexander Treager, General Manager of SAii Lagoon
- Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
The session aims to address several key questions surrounding the Maldives’ position as a luxury destination. Panelists will discuss what they believe are the top three unique selling points (USPs) of the Maldives, and how the country can differentiate itself from other luxury destinations within the Indian Ocean and beyond.
The discussion will cover marketing strategies for resorts to effectively showcase their unique offerings to attract high-end travellers, including the role of digital marketing. The panelists will share insights into the unique experiences and services that set their respective resorts apart and how they align with the luxury expectations of their clientele.
The session will also explore the challenges faced by resorts in maintaining and promoting their USPs and how the Maldives can overcome these challenges to continue attracting luxury travellers. Looking ahead, the panelists will discuss emerging trends in luxury travel and how the Maldives can adapt to stay ahead of the competition.
The discussion will conclude with closing remarks from the panelists, followed by an interactive Q&A session with the audience. This panel promises to provide valuable insights into how the Maldives can continue to thrive as a premier luxury destination.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL): Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay; Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts; Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT; and, Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL) will also be featured speakers.
Celebration
Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza
This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites guests to the front row to experience ‘Festive Glam,’ an elegant celebration of fashion, style, and avant-garde flair set amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives’ tropical paradise. With luxurious events and unforgettable performances, it is the perfect destination for a glamorous escape to end 2024 and welcome the new year with sophistication.
The festivities commence on December 20 with a dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony. As the sun sets, the island’s runway will come alive with twinkling lights and elegant festive fashion statements, setting the tone for a glamorous holiday season.
On December 24, guests are invited to a stunning Christmas Eve Celebration at the iconic Citronelle Beach. The beach will transform into a chic runway, perfect for an evening filled with festivities, fashion, and fun.
SO/ Maldives adds a stylish twist to tradition as Santa Claus makes a grand entrance in true SO/ Maldives fashion. A chic and spectacular arrival will enchant guests of all ages, bringing the holiday spirit to life.
The ultimate New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place on December 31 at the Lazuli Beach Club. The evening begins with a sunset reception, where guests can toast to the final moments of 2024 with a stunning view. As night falls, the ‘Last Feast of 2024’ will be held on the beach, featuring gourmet delights in a breathtaking setting. A dazzling lineup of live performances, including a saxophonist, violinist, DJ, magician, fire dancer, and live band, will build excitement leading up to a grand fireworks display and countdown. The celebration will continue with an unforgettable After Party, where guests can dance the night away and begin 2025 with a touch of glamour.
On January 1, 2025, SO/ Maldives will welcome the new year with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch, offering a decadent spread of culinary creations, setting the tone for a fashionable and indulgent start to the year.
The celebrations will extend into the new year with a stylish and sophisticated Orthodox Dinner on January 6 and 7. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dining experience, designed for those who celebrate Orthodox traditions, adding another layer of elegance to their stay. An exclusive Orthodox dinner, curated in collaboration with a Michelin-starred restaurant, will feature a fusion of traditional Russian flavours with contemporary gastronomy.
SO/ Maldives offers a festive escape for everyone, whether seeking a fun-filled family holiday, a romantic getaway, or a glamorous retreat with friends. From adventurous island activities to luxurious relaxation, ‘Festive Glam’ promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the season in high style and creating memories to last a lifetime.
