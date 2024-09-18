Featured
New conservation milestone: InterContinental Maldives secures ISRA status for vital manta ray habitat
The lagoon at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, along with Maamunagau and Fenfushi, has officially been recognised as an Important Shark & Ray Area (ISRA).
This recognition follows the resort’s ongoing collaboration with the Manta Trust, a leading global manta ray research and conservation organisation. Extensive research conducted by the on-site team has contributed to this achievement, granting the lagoon international recognition as a vital habitat for manta rays and a priority for conservation efforts. Years of scientific research and data collection, supported by the resort, have led to this designation, marking a step toward implementing protective measures in the surrounding area. This announcement is also part of the Manta Trust’s broader efforts to establish the area as a Marine Protected Area (MPA).
InterContinental Maldives first partnered with the Manta Trust in 2019, recognising the unique opportunity of being located near a newly discovered juvenile reef manta ray feeding ground. The resort’s surrounding waters are home to a large and thriving population of reef manta rays, providing Manta Trust researchers with an unparalleled chance to study these magnificent creatures.
In addition to the Maamunagau lagoon, several other nearby locations have also been designated as ISRAs: Dhikkuredhoo & Madivaafaru, approximately 30 minutes from the resort and popular for snorkelling with mantas (where visitors can witness mass feeding events between June and November), as well as Vandhoo & Kottefaru.
Jess Haines, a PhD Researcher with The Manta Trust, expressed her excitement over the achievement: “It’s a fantastic milestone to have multiple areas in Raa Atoll designated as Important Shark and Ray Areas (ISRAs). This accomplishment reflects the value of Manta Trust’s data collection, which wouldn’t have been possible without the resort’s support. I look forward to using the data in my PhD research to produce important findings and continue working to protect these critical marine habitats for young manta rays.”
Celebration
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
This Halloween, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering an unforgettable celebration packed with thrilling activities, themed events, and delightful culinary experiences. From spooky buffets to glow-in-the-dark parties, the resort combines relaxation and excitement for a truly extraordinary Halloween.
Halloween Buffet at Guduguda
From 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Guduguda Restaurant will be transformed into a spine-tingling setting, providing an immersive Halloween experience. Guests will enter via a jetty adorned with eerie decorations, stepping into a Halloween-themed wonderland. The specially curated BBQ buffet will feature dishes such as Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Lamb Rack, and Corn-Fed Chicken Breast. The seafood grill will offer Tuna Steak, Banana Prawns, and Sleeper Lobster, accompanied by a fresh salad bar with vine-ripe tomatoes, palm hearts, and asparagus. Additional stations, including a live Caesar salad and a variety of breads, will be available. The buffet is priced at $95 per person, with dining credits applicable for AI, FB, and HB guests. Pre-booking is required.
Mediterranean-Themed Buffet at Kula
On October 31st, Kula will host a Mediterranean-themed buffet from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering a variety of delectable dishes, along with a few Halloween-inspired desserts. Although the buffet will subtly reflect Halloween, the restaurant will be decorated with vibrant Diwali-themed decorations, creating a colourful and festive atmosphere.
Glow in the Dark Party
Guests can embrace their party spirit at the Glow in the Dark Party by the poolside beach. A live DJ will set the atmosphere with energetic tunes under UV backlights, creating a glowing effect with neon-colored objects, spooky figures, and face-painting stations to heighten the fun. The night, spent under the Maldivian stars, will also feature special Halloween cocktails, promising an electrifying experience.
Lil’ Shark Kids Club
Families with children can enjoy a Halloween-themed day at the Kids Club, featuring activities such as face painting and a Trick-or-Treat adventure around the island. Children can also participate in a special Kids’ Pool Party, complete with entertaining games, water balloon fights, snacks, and drinks, ensuring a fun-filled day for the young guests.
Pumpkin Mud Lounge at The Spa
For those seeking relaxation, The Spa will offer a unique Pumpkin Mud Lounge experience, featuring a pumpkin-infused body scrub and mask for $99 per person. This indulgent treatment will combine Halloween charm with soothing pampering, enhanced by spooky pumpkin-themed decorations. Advance booking is required for this special experience.
Nighttime Snorkeling
For adventurous guests, the resort will offer a Guided Night Sparkle Snorkeling experience. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the house reef under the night sky and witness magical bioluminescent sparkles. This underwater adventure, priced at $50 per person, will be guided by an experienced team, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Celebration
Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza
This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites guests to the front row to experience ‘Festive Glam,’ an elegant celebration of fashion, style, and avant-garde flair set amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives’ tropical paradise. With luxurious events and unforgettable performances, it is the perfect destination for a glamorous escape to end 2024 and welcome the new year with sophistication.
The festivities commence on December 20 with a dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony. As the sun sets, the island’s runway will come alive with twinkling lights and elegant festive fashion statements, setting the tone for a glamorous holiday season.
On December 24, guests are invited to a stunning Christmas Eve Celebration at the iconic Citronelle Beach. The beach will transform into a chic runway, perfect for an evening filled with festivities, fashion, and fun.
SO/ Maldives adds a stylish twist to tradition as Santa Claus makes a grand entrance in true SO/ Maldives fashion. A chic and spectacular arrival will enchant guests of all ages, bringing the holiday spirit to life.
The ultimate New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place on December 31 at the Lazuli Beach Club. The evening begins with a sunset reception, where guests can toast to the final moments of 2024 with a stunning view. As night falls, the ‘Last Feast of 2024’ will be held on the beach, featuring gourmet delights in a breathtaking setting. A dazzling lineup of live performances, including a saxophonist, violinist, DJ, magician, fire dancer, and live band, will build excitement leading up to a grand fireworks display and countdown. The celebration will continue with an unforgettable After Party, where guests can dance the night away and begin 2025 with a touch of glamour.
On January 1, 2025, SO/ Maldives will welcome the new year with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch, offering a decadent spread of culinary creations, setting the tone for a fashionable and indulgent start to the year.
The celebrations will extend into the new year with a stylish and sophisticated Orthodox Dinner on January 6 and 7. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dining experience, designed for those who celebrate Orthodox traditions, adding another layer of elegance to their stay. An exclusive Orthodox dinner, curated in collaboration with a Michelin-starred restaurant, will feature a fusion of traditional Russian flavours with contemporary gastronomy.
SO/ Maldives offers a festive escape for everyone, whether seeking a fun-filled family holiday, a romantic getaway, or a glamorous retreat with friends. From adventurous island activities to luxurious relaxation, ‘Festive Glam’ promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the season in high style and creating memories to last a lifetime.
Cooking
A fusion of flavours: Michelin-star chef hosts exclusive masterclass and dining experience at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
Prepare for an unforgettable culinary experience as Michelin-starred chef Maxime Gilbert, renowned for his innovative fusion of global cuisines, makes his eagerly awaited debut at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from October 4th to 6th, 2024. Chef Maxime will captivate guests with a series of exclusive fine dining events, showcasing a thoughtfully crafted menu inspired by his extensive culinary explorations across France, Hong Kong, Japan, Morocco, and the USA.
Set amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a luxurious haven for those seeking exceptional dining experiences. The resort boasts a variety of bespoke culinary offerings, featuring specialty restaurants and bars that promise unmatched indulgence. At the elegant overwater restaurant ORIGINƎ, guests will embark on a refined dining journey, savouring exquisitely prepared dishes paired with premium wines and champagnes from renowned vineyards—highlighting the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.
Adding to the exclusive dining events, Chef Maxime will also host a specialised cooking masterclass. This rare opportunity provides guests with the chance to interact directly with the celebrated chef, gaining unique insights into the art of fine dining and enhancing their stay with unforgettable culinary memories.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Maxime Gilbert for a one-of-a-kind gastronomic journey at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. His global expertise and creative approach to cooking promise an exceptional exploration of flavours and techniques. This exclusive experience reflects our dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship and culinary mastery,” said Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food and Beverage.
Chef Maxime brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive culinary vision to the island, ensuring guests an extraordinary dining adventure. With a background in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, he will present a menu that skill-fully blends traditional techniques with innovative flair. Guests can expect dishes that balance simplicity with sophistication, crafted from the finest ingredients sourced globally, resulting in flavours that are bold yet refined.
At ORIGINƎ, diners will be treated to a series of curated dishes that tell a story—each plate a fusion of Chef Maxime’s unique culinary style and his passion for exceptional flavours. Every course promises to delight the senses, offering a true taste of global culinary artistry that only he can deliver. Guests staying on the resort’s signature RESERVE™ plan will have the privilege of enjoying these activities at no additional cost.
This October and November, THE OZEN COLLECTION, celebrated for its top-tier dining experiences, will also host exclusive wine and champagne events across its luxurious private islands, adding to the allure of these unforgettable culinary celebrations.
