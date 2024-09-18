Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives partners with Music in Paradise for milestone celebration of live performances

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and event organisers Music in Paradise have announced ‘Missy Higgins’, one of Australia’s most respected female singer/songwriters will perform for the first time at the private island resort 14 – 21 June 2025.

The week-long event combines all the attributes of a tropical island getaway with three intimate performances by Missy Higgins on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar with exclusive meet and greet opportunities. With 26 ARIA Award nominations under her belt and five Australian #1’s Missy Higgins’ performances at Kandooma Maldives are capped at 200 guests, to ensure an intimate vibe.

A Gold Experience package has been released for A$3,950 per person, twin share for 7 nights staying in a Beach Villa at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. This highly sought-after Gold Experience to see Missy Higgins perform live, includes:

Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events

3 Intimate Performances

Meet & Greet with artist

Professional Photo with artist

Music in Paradise Welcome Bag

Music in Paradise Event Poster

Event commemorative t-shirt

Return shared Speedboat airport transfers

Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival

Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café

Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily

Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear

Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee

Additional packages including the VIP Experience staying in a Beach House and Ultimate Experience staying in an Overwater Villa are also available from the resort’s website.

Unearthed by Australian radio station Triple J back in the early 2000s while still at high school, Missy’s irresistible melodies and striking voice have struck a chord with music lovers.

Her debut album The Sound of White – about taking on the world as a 20-year old – will shortly celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Later this month (September 2024), Missy will release a new album called The Second Act – about taking on the world all over again as a 40 year old — a kind of sequel to her hugely influential debut album.

Located in the South Male atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for leisure pursuits and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas and the Kandoo Kids’ Club with its fun activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. Guests seeking time out and relaxation will enjoy sun-loungers and hammocks dotted around the island. Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers a tranquil escape for body and mind.