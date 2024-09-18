Featured
Coco Collection hosts transformative wellness retreat for World Wellness Weekend
Coco Collection, a renowned luxury island resort brand in the Maldives, is celebrating the 8th Annual World Wellness Weekend with a series of holistic wellness activities from September 20th to 22nd. Surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Maldives, this event aims to inspire guests and associates to embrace health and wellbeing, joining millions of others around the world who participate in wellness activities at over 8,000 venues across 160 countries.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, guests can indulge in rejuvenating experiences at Coco Spa, where a carefully curated retreat of treatments focuses on stress relief and detoxification. Offerings include Body Stretching, Detox Back Massages with Sauna, and Foot Massages, all designed to refresh and re-energise the body. A friendly volleyball match for guests and associates is also planned, promoting cardiovascular health, mental agility, and camaraderie. To complement the wellness journey, guests can enjoy specially curated Lagoon Lunches featuring a Wellness Menu that showcases nutritious, delicious dishes prepared by the resort’s talented chefs.
Over at Coco Bodu Hithi, the wellness weekend unfolds with a three-day program that introduces a variety of healthy dishes and refreshing detox beverages infused with herbs and green tea, served each morning. Guests are invited to participate in Sunrise Meditation and Sunset Yoga sessions with the resident yogi, fostering calmness and mindfulness.
In support of mental wellbeing, Coco Bodu Hithi also highlights its “Nurturing Minds” initiative, which focuses on the emotional health of its associates. Through Wellness Navigators, a team of experts dedicated to mental health, the initiative aims to transform emotional wellbeing within the Maldives’ hospitality industry.
Entertainment
Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives partners with Music in Paradise for milestone celebration of live performances
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with Music in Paradise, recently marked a significant milestone in live entertainment with their 10th-anniversary event, “Stranded in the Maldives.” The celebration featured eight electrifying performances by renowned Australian artists such as Ian Moss, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Jon Stevens, Mahalia Barnes, and David Campbell, captivating an audience of 300 guests. This landmark event further cemented the resort’s status as the premier destination for exceptional performances and rich cultural experiences.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed his pride in the event’s success: “These past ten days have truly highlighted what makes Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives special—not just our beautiful surroundings and world-class performances, but the dedication of our incredible team.”
He emphasised the resort’s strong partnership with Music in Paradise: “Our relationship with Music in Paradise is truly unique. Their entertainment teams are top-notch, and combined with our team’s culinary expertise and thrilling excursions, it’s a collaboration that consistently delivers outstanding experiences.”
Mark credited each team member at Kandooma for their role in providing unforgettable guest experiences, noting that their joint efforts with Music in Paradise have set a new standard for live entertainment in the Maldives. He also hinted at exciting plans for 2025, with concert dates already confirmed.
Throughout 2024, the resort continually raised the bar, offering a wide array of performances from artists like Delta Goodrem, You Am I, and The Living End, set against the stunning backdrop of the island. “Stranded in the Maldives” showcased both internationally acclaimed artists and rising stars, including Ruby Rodgers (daughter of Mahalia Barnes), Gypsy Rogers (daughter of Kate Ceberano), and Gem Cassar-Daley, who delivered everything from intimate acoustic sets to high-energy concerts under the Maldivian sky.
As the resort reflects on this remarkable event, Mark extended heartfelt gratitude to Music in Paradise for their decade-long collaboration. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has been crucial in crafting memorable guest experiences year after year.
Looking forward to 2025, the resort is excited to announce a stellar lineup featuring both returning favourites and fresh new talent. Guests can expect performances from Birds of Tokyo in April, The Church in May, and Missy Higgins in June. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives remains dedicated to creating unparalleled experiences that raise the bar for entertainment in the Maldives.
Guests are encouraged to follow Music in Paradise’s official channels for updates on the 2025 program and exclusive offers. The resort eagerly looks forward to welcoming guests back next year for another unforgettable journey of music, culture, and paradise.
Featured
New conservation milestone: InterContinental Maldives secures ISRA status for vital manta ray habitat
The lagoon at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, along with Maamunagau and Fenfushi, has officially been recognised as an Important Shark & Ray Area (ISRA).
This recognition follows the resort’s ongoing collaboration with the Manta Trust, a leading global manta ray research and conservation organisation. Extensive research conducted by the on-site team has contributed to this achievement, granting the lagoon international recognition as a vital habitat for manta rays and a priority for conservation efforts. Years of scientific research and data collection, supported by the resort, have led to this designation, marking a step toward implementing protective measures in the surrounding area. This announcement is also part of the Manta Trust’s broader efforts to establish the area as a Marine Protected Area (MPA).
InterContinental Maldives first partnered with the Manta Trust in 2019, recognising the unique opportunity of being located near a newly discovered juvenile reef manta ray feeding ground. The resort’s surrounding waters are home to a large and thriving population of reef manta rays, providing Manta Trust researchers with an unparalleled chance to study these magnificent creatures.
In addition to the Maamunagau lagoon, several other nearby locations have also been designated as ISRAs: Dhikkuredhoo & Madivaafaru, approximately 30 minutes from the resort and popular for snorkelling with mantas (where visitors can witness mass feeding events between June and November), as well as Vandhoo & Kottefaru.
Jess Haines, a PhD Researcher with The Manta Trust, expressed her excitement over the achievement: “It’s a fantastic milestone to have multiple areas in Raa Atoll designated as Important Shark and Ray Areas (ISRAs). This accomplishment reflects the value of Manta Trust’s data collection, which wouldn’t have been possible without the resort’s support. I look forward to using the data in my PhD research to produce important findings and continue working to protect these critical marine habitats for young manta rays.”
Celebration
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
This Halloween, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering an unforgettable celebration packed with thrilling activities, themed events, and delightful culinary experiences. From spooky buffets to glow-in-the-dark parties, the resort combines relaxation and excitement for a truly extraordinary Halloween.
Halloween Buffet at Guduguda
From 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Guduguda Restaurant will be transformed into a spine-tingling setting, providing an immersive Halloween experience. Guests will enter via a jetty adorned with eerie decorations, stepping into a Halloween-themed wonderland. The specially curated BBQ buffet will feature dishes such as Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Lamb Rack, and Corn-Fed Chicken Breast. The seafood grill will offer Tuna Steak, Banana Prawns, and Sleeper Lobster, accompanied by a fresh salad bar with vine-ripe tomatoes, palm hearts, and asparagus. Additional stations, including a live Caesar salad and a variety of breads, will be available. The buffet is priced at $95 per person, with dining credits applicable for AI, FB, and HB guests. Pre-booking is required.
Mediterranean-Themed Buffet at Kula
On October 31st, Kula will host a Mediterranean-themed buffet from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering a variety of delectable dishes, along with a few Halloween-inspired desserts. Although the buffet will subtly reflect Halloween, the restaurant will be decorated with vibrant Diwali-themed decorations, creating a colourful and festive atmosphere.
Glow in the Dark Party
Guests can embrace their party spirit at the Glow in the Dark Party by the poolside beach. A live DJ will set the atmosphere with energetic tunes under UV backlights, creating a glowing effect with neon-colored objects, spooky figures, and face-painting stations to heighten the fun. The night, spent under the Maldivian stars, will also feature special Halloween cocktails, promising an electrifying experience.
Lil’ Shark Kids Club
Families with children can enjoy a Halloween-themed day at the Kids Club, featuring activities such as face painting and a Trick-or-Treat adventure around the island. Children can also participate in a special Kids’ Pool Party, complete with entertaining games, water balloon fights, snacks, and drinks, ensuring a fun-filled day for the young guests.
Pumpkin Mud Lounge at The Spa
For those seeking relaxation, The Spa will offer a unique Pumpkin Mud Lounge experience, featuring a pumpkin-infused body scrub and mask for $99 per person. This indulgent treatment will combine Halloween charm with soothing pampering, enhanced by spooky pumpkin-themed decorations. Advance booking is required for this special experience.
Nighttime Snorkeling
For adventurous guests, the resort will offer a Guided Night Sparkle Snorkeling experience. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the house reef under the night sky and witness magical bioluminescent sparkles. This underwater adventure, priced at $50 per person, will be guided by an experienced team, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Centara expands in Maldives with new underwater-themed resort
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts week-long festivities with exclusive offers
-
Food1 week ago
Vismark and BBM join forces to host fusion of Southeast Asian excellence
-
Featured1 week ago
From space to sea: PADI-certified astronaut guides diving expedition at COMO Cocoa Island
-
Cooking7 days ago
Discover JA Manafaru’s revamped White Orchid Menu: a blend of modern Japanese Cuisine and sustainability
-
Business6 days ago
MACL’s Mohamed Mihad to speak on airport developments at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
-
News1 week ago
Explore the Maldives your way: Coco Collection’s ‘Solo Adventure’ package offers unmatched freedom
-
News7 days ago
Discover unmatched luxury: Soneva’s Winter Collection brings culinary stars, astronomical wonders, and elite sports coaching