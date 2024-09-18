Drink
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Canareef Resort Maldives unveils 3-day festivities
Canareef Resort Maldives is set to host a vibrant three-day Oktoberfest celebration, bringing the lively traditions of Germany to the tropical beauty of the Indian Ocean.
From September 29th to October 6th, guests can revel in the festive spirit with a wide range of activities and entertainment. The event will take place across three scenic beach locations: Bar-Kuda Beach on September 29th, Meera Bar Beach on October 2nd, and Dhoni Bar Beach on October 6th.
Oktoberfest wouldn’t be complete without beer, and Canareef is ready to deliver with plenty on tap. Guests can take part in thrilling beer-drinking competitions and enjoy exclusive promotions on a diverse selection of beverages.
For those seeking an active experience, the resort will organise fun beach games such as tug of war and volleyball. Additionally, cocktail enthusiasts can join interactive classes to learn the art of mixology and enjoy live bartending displays.
Live DJ performances will add to the excitement, keeping the energy high throughout the celebration.
Canareef Resort Maldives invites all to come and experience this unforgettable Oktoberfest. Whether you’re a beer lover, sports enthusiast, or just looking for a day of beachside fun, there’s something for everyone at this festive event.
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts week-long festivities with exclusive offers
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to join its vibrant Oktoberfest celebration, running from September 25th to October 2nd, 2024. Set against the stunning Maldives backdrop, this week-long event promises a memorable experience packed with festive activities, mouthwatering culinary delights, and lively entertainment. Alongside the festivities, an exclusive limited-time offer is available.
The celebration kicks off on September 25th with a Beachside BBQ, where a live band will bring the perfect Oktoberfest atmosphere to the shores. The excitement continues on September 26th with a Sundown DJ Beach Party, followed by the Oktoberfest Beer Festival at Water’s Edge Bar on September 28th, featuring live music and a performance by DJ Watte. On September 29th, guests can cool down at the Oktoberfest Pool Party at Fluid, complete with a special “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” beer offer. The festivities conclude with a delectable Street Lobster BBQ on October 2nd.
Exclusive Website Offer
In celebration of both Oktoberfest and the upcoming Halloween season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is offering a special limited-time deal. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off on all villa categories, complimentary Guided Nemo Snorkeling, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers, 20% off on spa treatments, 10% off on watersports activities, and 30% off on private destination dining experiences. Additionally, two children (up to 15 years old) can stay and dine for free on the same meal plan as their parents. Exclusive discounts on Wine Cellar dinner experiences are also available. This offer is valid for bookings made by October 28th, 2024, for stays through October 31st, 2025.
Atmosphere Core differentiates resorts via branded dining destinations, events
Since the 1970s, when travellers first discovered these heavenly far-flung isles, Maldives has come a long way in establishing itself as one of the world’s most sought-after luxury travel destinations. Carving a niche for itself in this highly competitive hospitality industry, Atmosphere Core started its journey with Atmosphere Kanifushi launched in 2013. The success of this five-star resort built the company’s reputation for service excellence, genuine hospitality through unique ‘Holiday Plans’, and the finest food and beverage experiences.
“In the infamous words of Virginia Woolf, ‘One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well’. Consistency in delivering an exceptional guest experience is at the heart of our Food and Beverage approach, quotes, Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
No truer words have ever been said according to Anupam, who is the creative mind behind Atmosphere Core’s exceptional dining experiences, restaurant and bar concepts and exotic menus across the group. With a firm belief that if guests eat well, have the healthiest of fresh food options, the widest variety of regional and international cuisine supported with exceptional levels of personalised service, all set within stunning environments, everything else will fall into place. Anupam and the Food & Beverage teams on each resort strive to ensure Atmosphere Core presents best-in-class guest experiences.
Take for instance ‘Just Veg’ at Atmosphere Kanifushi, the first à la carte vegetarian restaurant in the Maldives. Launched long before plant-based cuisine gained popularity, Just Veg has been ranked as the number one restaurant in the Maldives by TripAdvisor. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand continues with innovative concepts such as ‘Kaagé’ at VARU by Atmosphere where travellers can savour a signature Maldivian fine dining experience. From traditional architecture to video storytelling and an artistic presentation of heritage recipes, the multi-sensory journey truly brings alive local culture.
At the forefront of luxury culinary experiences is the company’s premium brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION. Picture waking up to lavish champagne breakfasts and dining underwater at the enchanting ‘M6m’ restaurant. At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, unmatched gastronomic adventures include ‘New Age’ Maldivian cuisine served at ‘Lonu’ alongside authentic Chinese to heritage Indian and Sri Lankan fine dining options. While over at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI the overwater ‘ORIGINƎ’ restaurant serves signature gastronomic curations with wine pairings from its enviable cellar. Atmosphere Core also recently launched ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant at the group’s flagship private island.
Bustling with vibrant experiences, at COLOURS OF OBLU brand’s four lively island resorts there are an array of memorable culinary experiences for guests to enjoy. Offerings range from modern gourmet dishes at ‘Only BLU’ under ocean restaurant at OBLU SELECT Lobigili to chilled-out dinners at OBLU Xperience Ailafushi’s ‘The Copper Pot Food Truck’ and contemporary Pan-Asian cuisine at ‘JustWok’ at OBLU SELECT Sangeli. The brand’s diving resort, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO also reopened this year with an all-new look including the addition of a progressive Indian restaurant, ‘Raga Route’ which has already become a favourite among global travellers.
Emphasising our unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and excellence, we are pleased to announce a distinguished partnership with Sakurafresh, the acclaimed Japanese Zero Alcohol Spirits brand. In collaboration with Sakurafresh, Atmosphere Core is pioneering a ‘Beverage Partnership Program’ focused on sourcing superior natural ingredients to produce premium zero-alcohol cocktails that cater to the sophisticated tastes and growing demand in the Maldives.
Beyond the plate, Atmosphere Core differentiates itself through immersive, multi-sensory dining experiences. Guests can join cooking classes, exclusive dinners with wine makers, and special seasonal celebrations. There is also a focus on sustainability. With a conscious focus on reducing food waste, using sustainable seafood, and incorporating plant-based options into menus. Most of the company’s island resorts feature kitchen gardens to grow fresh herbs and produce, with OZEN LIFE MAADHOO having a 140 square-metres indoor hydroponic farm which now supports four islands with leaf vegetables and herbs.
In conclusion, Anupam states, “To advance our castaway island dining, we must not only exceed global trends but also ensure consistent delivery of exceptional guest experiences. To sustain Atmosphere Core’s leadership, we are committed to anticipating future trends and upholding the highest standards of quality and satisfaction.”
Unforgettable Champagne odyssey with THE OZEN COLLECTION
“Wine is bottled poetry”, said Robert Louis Stevenson, and where better to savour the poetry of fine Spanish wine, that even Shakespeare extolled, than the enchanting isles of the Maldives. At THE OZEN COLLECTION, the art of winemaking meets the art of inspired island living in a series of extraordinary masterclasses that showcase Bodegas Viñátigo’s most exquisite vintages.
Wine connoisseurs and lovers of sophisticated indulgence can experience the Bodegas Viñátigo Wine Masterclasses from 18th to 20th November at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and from 22nd to 24th November at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. Included within the ultra luxury Holiday Plans of the two resorts, these exclusive events will be hosted by Bodegas Viñátigo’s owner, Juan Mendez, and his son, Jorge Mendez. Discover the most unique places to savour wine, from lavish restaurants perched over jewel-toned aquamarine lagoons to bohemian beach clubs and lively palm-fringed bars.
On showcase will be world’s most naturally unique wines of Bodegas Viñátigo that highlight the unique character of Tenerife’s autochthonous grapes from ungrafted vines, most of which date back centuries. Feel yourself transported to the rugged volcanic slopes of the Canary Islands as you sip a crisp Viñátigo Listán Blanco or a bold Viñátigo Tintilla, each glass telling a story of the land.
Guided by expert resort sommeliers who have visited Tenerife themselves, guests will learn to identify the subtle characteristics that make each wine distinctive, train their palates to discern nuanced flavours, and choose the perfect pairings to elevate every meal. The masterclasses will also shed light on Bodegas Viñátigo’s unmatched sustainable winegrowing practices.
Nicolas Laguette, the Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, shares his excitement, “We import all of our wines directly from wineries around the world. Over the past three years, we have focused on establishing an in-house ‘Wine Culture’ by partnering with family-owned wineries that are driven by terroir and embody our company ethos ‘Joy of Giving’ in their approach to winemaking. Through this initiative, we became the first to import and pour Canary Wine in the Maldives, sourced from Bodegas Viñátigo, an esteemed fifth-generation winemaker in Tenerife, Canary Islands. This November, we are delighted to welcome winery owner and president of the Canary Wine appellation, Mr. Juan Jesús, and his son Jorge for the third iteration of Bodegas Viñátigo Masterclasses at THE OZEN COLLECTION, turning our two luxury resorts into an epicurean’s Treasure Island of pure indulgence.”
As you lose yourself in the rhythm of fine wine, surrounded by the natural beauty of Bolifushi and Maadhoo islands, you will not just taste the wine—you will feel the land, the history, and the craftsmanship that it embodies. For those who can’t make it in November, the resorts feature weekly and monthly in-resort wine experiences and exceptional vintages from Bodegas Viñátigo included within the RESERVE Plan at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and INDULGENCE Plan at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO all year round.
