Awards
Canareef Resort Maldives recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced that it has been honored with the prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide on Tripadvisor.
This esteemed recognition is awarded to accommodations that consistently receive great traveler reviews and deliver exceptional experiences. The accolade reflects the dedication and commitment of the Canareef team to provide guests with a unique, heartfelt Maldivian experience — where natural beauty meets genuine hospitality.
Set in the serene southern atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers a haven of tranquility, with 4.5 kilometers of sandy beaches, 271 spacious villas, and vibrant coral reefs just steps away. From floating breakfasts and sunset cruises to curated wellness offerings and island-style adventures, every guest experience is designed to reflect the spirit of the Maldives with personalized care.
“This recognition is a true reflection of the voices of our valued guests,” said Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives. “We are deeply grateful to every traveler who has shared their experiences and supported us. This award motivates us to raise the bar even further in delivering unforgettable island stays.”
As the Maldives continues to captivate travelers from around the globe, Canareef stands out as a resort that blends comfort, culture, and nature. The Travellers’ Choice Award is a testament to the resort’s enduring commitment to excellence and sustainable island hospitality.
Located in the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef is a naturally stunning escape that celebrates the essence of island life. With a strong focus on guest satisfaction, eco-conscious practices, and authentic experiences, Canareef welcomes guests to rediscover paradise with a personal touch.
Awards
Amilla Maldives receives world’s first 5-Star Verified by Inclu grading and plaque
Amilla Maldives has become the first hotel and resort globally to receive the prestigious 5-star Verified by Inclu grading and plaque. This significant recognition affirms the resort’s ongoing commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and exceptional guest experiences.
The 5-star Verified by Inclu certification highlights Amilla Maldives’ unwavering dedication to creating a truly inclusive luxury experience for all guests. With this certification, the resort has achieved the highest standards of accessibility, ensuring that every guest can enjoy the beauty, serenity, and comfort of the island in a fully accessible environment.
“We are deeply thankful to receive the first 5-star Verified by Inclu grading and plaque,” says Saddam Hussain, Resort Operations Manager of Amilla Maldives. “This milestone strengthens our commitment to providing an environment where every guest, no matter their needs, feels welcome and valued. It’s a recognition of the hard work of our team and our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive sanctuary for all.”
With step-free pathways, accessible villas, and dedicated service, Amilla Maldives continues to lead the way in providing thoughtful, accessible luxury in the Maldives.
Awards
Reethi Beach Resort wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Reethi Beach Resort has announced that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, earning great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year has been, Reethi Beach Resort stood out by continuously delighting guests in one of the world’s most inspiring destinations.
This recognition marks yet another consecutive win for Reethi Beach Resort, a testament to its longstanding legacy of excellence and the unwavering support of its global guest community.
“We are truly honored to be named among the top 10% of hospitality establishments worldwide,” said Valentin Osolos, General Manager of Reethi Beach Resort. “This award reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to every team member who made this possible. From the warm welcomes to the smallest thoughtful details, your commitment continues to shape magical moments for our guests.”
In a poetic turn of timing, this award announcement arrives on the final day of operating as Reethi Beach Resort before the property enters a temporary closure. The resort will reopen in December 2025 under its exciting new identity: NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort. While the name may change, the heart of Reethi Beach — the team, the spirit, and the soul of hospitality remains unwavering.
“Congratulations to Reethi Beach Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.”
Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa earns triple nominations at 2025 World Travel Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, nestled within the naturally lush embrace of the Haa Alifu atoll, has been nominated for three prestigious titles at the 2025 World Travel Awards: Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort, Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort, and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort.
Anchored by North Point, one of the Maldives’ most expansive natural beaches, the resort features a crescent of powder-soft sand bordered by vibrant tropical greenery. Just offshore, a unique double house reef thrives, bustling with marine life. Guests can step from their villas directly into an underwater world teeming with colorful fish, graceful rays, and the occasional elusive guitar fish — a dreamscape for snorkellers and divers alike. For the more adventurous, legendary dive sites such as ‘Heaven and Hell’ offer encounters with the Maldivian ecosystem at its most pristine.
Accommodation at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a masterclass in space and privacy. Villas and multi-bedroom residences are artfully positioned to offer generous sanctuaries suitable for honeymooning couples, families, and groups seeking both connection and retreat. The expansive spaces afforded to each guest represent a rare form of luxury.
For those seeking the pinnacle of indulgence, The Signature Collection presents nine ultra-luxury residences. These magnificent private estates offer grand living spaces, elevated privileges, bespoke in-villa dining curated to guests’ preferences, and the attentive service of a dedicated butler — the ultimate expression of refined Maldivian living.
Romance is perfectly cultivated at Hideaway. Honeymooners are invited to create unforgettable memories through experiences designed exclusively for two, including magical ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ screenings on the beach, complete with the gentle sound of waves, popcorn, and Champagne. Private ocean escapades aboard the elegant 65-foot Hideaway Majesty yacht further enhance romantic journeys. The resort specialises in transforming life’s milestones — proposals, anniversaries, vow renewals — into deeply personal, unforgettable moments set against a paradise backdrop.
Dining at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Guests can savour luxurious dishes at Oasis, the resort’s fine dining venue, featuring a signature menu crafted to captivate the most discerning palates. Culinary exploration continues across the main buffet restaurant, several à la carte options, a lively teppanyaki grill with live performances, and an Asian fusion restaurant offering exotic flavours from across the continent.
The Hideaway Spa, tucked amidst lush vegetation, adds another dimension to guest well-being. Treatments here become immersive rituals, accompanied by the natural soundtrack of rustling leaves and birdsong, offering profound relaxation, healing, and renewal for both body and soul.
In addition to luxurious accommodations and dining, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is celebrated for its exceptional recreation facilities. The expansive recreation centre includes two tennis courts, a Padel court, indoor badminton facilities, a state-of-the-art golf simulator, and a putting green. Guests enjoy active leisure surrounded by stunning turquoise waters and natural island landscapes, blending sport with nature. A fully equipped gym ensures that fitness enthusiasts can maintain their routines, even while enjoying a tropical escape.
As a true guardian of natural luxury, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to embody the essence of refined Maldivian hospitality. Its unparalleled blend of natural beauty, absolute privacy, and heartfelt service has established it as a cherished sanctuary. These nominations at the 2025 World Travel Awards serve as a testament to the resort’s enduring appeal and the exceptional experiences awaiting those who seek paradise in its purest form.
