InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort hosts five-day yoga retreat for International Yoga Day

This summer presents an ideal opportunity for individuals to realign mind and body amid the serene beauty of the Maldives. In honour of International Yoga Day on June 21, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is hosting a five-day immersive yoga retreat from June 20 to 24. The retreat will be led by renowned Dubai-based instructor Emilia Métaireau and promises a transformative escape from daily life. Carefully scheduled for a mid-summer reset, the retreat invites wellness enthusiasts to step away from routine and reconnect with their inner selves through mindful movement, breathwork, and meditation, all set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most idyllic island destinations.

As a signature event celebrating International Yoga Day, the retreat emphasises holistic healing by blending ancient yogic traditions with modern wellness techniques to offer a deeply resonant experience. Participants will begin each day with energising sunrise sessions and wind down with restorative evening practices that ground the body and calm the mind. Guided meditations and energy healing sessions are also included to foster self-awareness and spiritual connection.

Leading the retreat is Emilia Métaireau, a passionate advocate for mindful movement and self-care. With more than a decade of practice, international certification from London, and over 2,500 hours of teaching experience across global retreats and classes, Métaireau brings a grounded, expansive energy to her sessions. Her approach combines conscious movement, breathwork, and timeless yogic wisdom to guide participants toward greater inner clarity and embodiment.

At the core of the retreat is the ancient yogic philosophy of the five koshas—interconnected layers of the self that encompass physical, energetic, mental, intellectual, and blissful aspects. These koshas—Annamaya (physical body), Pranamaya (energy body), Manomaya (mental body), Vijnanamaya (intellectual body), and Anandamaya (bliss body)—serve as a roadmap for self-discovery and spiritual growth. Through carefully curated practices in yoga, meditation, and mindful movement, attendees will be guided through an experiential journey to peel back these layers and return to a state of balance, joy, and inner freedom.

The retreat will be anchored by AVI Spa, the resort’s luxury wellness sanctuary set over water. Meaning ‘sunshine’ in the local language, AVI Spa offers signature treatments and therapies that align with the transformative ethos of the retreat, providing guests with the peace and serenity essential to deep healing and restoration. The program is designed to support every layer of the being, offering a holistic experience aimed at restoring balance, enhancing vitality, and reconnecting with the authentic self.

Located on the tranquil southern tip of Raa Atoll, adjacent to a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and a juvenile manta ray aggregation site, the resort provides a pristine setting for a deeply nourishing retreat. As the Maldives’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests enjoy exclusive complimentary privileges alongside premium five-star amenities. These include overwater villas, an adults-only area complete with pool and restaurant, and a tranquil spa ideal for guided meditation and yoga. With six dining venues and a total of 81 villas and residences, participants have the freedom to select their ideal retreat accommodation while enjoying a diverse array of gourmet experiences.