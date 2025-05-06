Featured
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort hosts five-day yoga retreat for International Yoga Day
This summer presents an ideal opportunity for individuals to realign mind and body amid the serene beauty of the Maldives. In honour of International Yoga Day on June 21, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is hosting a five-day immersive yoga retreat from June 20 to 24. The retreat will be led by renowned Dubai-based instructor Emilia Métaireau and promises a transformative escape from daily life. Carefully scheduled for a mid-summer reset, the retreat invites wellness enthusiasts to step away from routine and reconnect with their inner selves through mindful movement, breathwork, and meditation, all set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most idyllic island destinations.
As a signature event celebrating International Yoga Day, the retreat emphasises holistic healing by blending ancient yogic traditions with modern wellness techniques to offer a deeply resonant experience. Participants will begin each day with energising sunrise sessions and wind down with restorative evening practices that ground the body and calm the mind. Guided meditations and energy healing sessions are also included to foster self-awareness and spiritual connection.
Leading the retreat is Emilia Métaireau, a passionate advocate for mindful movement and self-care. With more than a decade of practice, international certification from London, and over 2,500 hours of teaching experience across global retreats and classes, Métaireau brings a grounded, expansive energy to her sessions. Her approach combines conscious movement, breathwork, and timeless yogic wisdom to guide participants toward greater inner clarity and embodiment.
At the core of the retreat is the ancient yogic philosophy of the five koshas—interconnected layers of the self that encompass physical, energetic, mental, intellectual, and blissful aspects. These koshas—Annamaya (physical body), Pranamaya (energy body), Manomaya (mental body), Vijnanamaya (intellectual body), and Anandamaya (bliss body)—serve as a roadmap for self-discovery and spiritual growth. Through carefully curated practices in yoga, meditation, and mindful movement, attendees will be guided through an experiential journey to peel back these layers and return to a state of balance, joy, and inner freedom.
The retreat will be anchored by AVI Spa, the resort’s luxury wellness sanctuary set over water. Meaning ‘sunshine’ in the local language, AVI Spa offers signature treatments and therapies that align with the transformative ethos of the retreat, providing guests with the peace and serenity essential to deep healing and restoration. The program is designed to support every layer of the being, offering a holistic experience aimed at restoring balance, enhancing vitality, and reconnecting with the authentic self.
Located on the tranquil southern tip of Raa Atoll, adjacent to a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and a juvenile manta ray aggregation site, the resort provides a pristine setting for a deeply nourishing retreat. As the Maldives’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests enjoy exclusive complimentary privileges alongside premium five-star amenities. These include overwater villas, an adults-only area complete with pool and restaurant, and a tranquil spa ideal for guided meditation and yoga. With six dining venues and a total of 81 villas and residences, participants have the freedom to select their ideal retreat accommodation while enjoying a diverse array of gourmet experiences.
The Nautilus Maldives redefines children’s spaces with ecoBirdy
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island retreat in the heart of the Indian Ocean, has announced a partnership with ecoBirdy, the award-winning Belgian family-owned design brand renowned for its innovative approach to design rooted in social and environmental responsibility.
As part of this collaboration, The Nautilus has redesigned the furnishings of its Young Wonderers children’s club and The Nautilus Lounge at Velana International Airport. These areas now showcase ecoBirdy’s thoughtfully curated and ergonomically designed pieces, created from repurposed plastic toys. The result is an immersive experience for young guests that seamlessly blends creativity, sustainability, and style.
ecoBirdy, founded in 2018 by designers Vanessa Yuan and Joris Vanbriel, originated as a research initiative co-funded by the European Commission. The project aimed to develop a sustainable method for recycling plastic toys. ecoBirdy’s patented recycling process starts with the collection of used toys, undergoes a conscientious recycling journey, and concludes with the crafting of contemporary, functional furniture and home accessories. Central to their designs is ecothylene®—a 100% recycled and recyclable material—used to create visually distinctive and ergonomically supportive products tailored to children’s comfort, autonomy, and development.
From the moment children arrive at The Nautilus Airport Lounge to their playful experiences at Young Wonderers, they are welcomed into environments that emphasise imagination, beauty, and respect for nature. Each ecoBirdy piece is designed to foster children’s independence, featuring ergonomic shapes and easy-to-grip elements that reflect a deep understanding of young behaviour.
Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, expressed that the partnership reflects the resort’s values: “This collaboration embodies The Nautilus’s ethos. Like ecoBirdy, we are family-founded and built on authenticity, creativity, and responsibility. Together, we’ve created inspiring spaces that not only delight our youngest guests but also reflect our commitment to timeless hospitality and respect for our planet.”
Joris Vanbriel, co-founder of ecoBirdy, noted, “True luxury carries a responsibility to future generations. Partnering with The Nautilus allows us to bring sustainable design to a new generation of conscious explorers.” Fellow co-founder Vanessa Yuan added, “We believe design has the power to inspire change. Through this collaboration, we hope to nurture creativity, care, and environmental stewardship among young guests of The Nautilus.”
At The Nautilus, where time stands still and freedom reigns, each young guest is invited to discover that the most meaningful form of luxury lies in living thoughtfully.
Whispers of love by the sea: say ‘yes’ at Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru, a distinguished nominee for Most Romantic Resort at the South Asia Travel Awards, has unveiled a thoughtfully curated collection of proposal experiences. These offerings are designed to transform a deeply personal commitment into a lasting legacy, all within the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.
Located in the secluded South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru exudes an atmosphere of understated elegance. The resort’s natural surroundings create a stunning backdrop for meaningful moments, where the serenity of the islands fosters genuine intimacy. At this idyllic retreat, a proposal becomes more than a question—it becomes a landmark moment shaped by the shimmering seascape and the expansive Maldivian sky.
Each proposal experience is meticulously designed to go beyond the conventional, with a focus on the unique narrative and aspirations of every couple. Acknowledging the individuality of each relationship, Angsana Velavaru offers a range of distinct settings for this significant occasion. Couples may choose a private beach, where the soft rhythm of the waves accompanies a heartfelt declaration at sunset. For those seeking an even more exclusive moment, proposals can be staged on the rooftop of the resort’s iconic InOcean Villas—standalone water villas that are unique to the Maldives. This elevated location provides sweeping ocean views and a sense of dramatic privacy as daylight gently fades into evening.
Every setup is crafted with careful attention to detail, ensuring the ambiance reflects the couple’s story. The resort’s dedicated team provides discreet yet comprehensive support, allowing couples to be fully present in the emotion of the occasion. Enhancements such as private dining beneath the stars or a discreet photographer to capture the moment can be arranged to further personalise the experience, preserving its intimacy and authenticity.
Surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and the boundless horizon of the Indian Ocean, Angsana Velavaru offers more than a stunning destination—it presents an environment where true connection and lasting memories flourish. With the launch of these carefully considered proposal experiences, the resort invites guests to Say Yes to the Moment and embark on a meaningful new beginning.
Nova Maldives wins global acclaim with 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award
Nova Maldives has been honoured with the prestigious 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, placing the island resort among the top-rated properties globally and affirming its status as a firm favourite among travellers.
This accolade is particularly significant given the Maldives’ dynamic and world-renowned resort landscape, where excellence is continually redefined. The award gains further weight as it is based entirely on authentic guest reviews—submitted by visitors who experienced Nova first-hand and shared reflections on the care, connection, and comfort they encountered during their stay.
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, is a trusted resource within global traveller communities. It derives its credibility from millions of genuine reviews and insights contributed by real guests.
Since its establishment, Nova Maldives has remained dedicated to crafting transformative guest experiences, underpinned by a philosophy of laidback luxury, community connection, and personal wellbeing. The resort’s commitment to soft luxury creates a tranquil sanctuary where guests can foster deeper connections with nature and the local culture. Through heartfelt service, cultural immersion, and strong environmental initiatives—including marine conservation and coral restoration—Nova offers experiences infused with warmth, belonging, and a broader mission.
Being named among Tripadvisor’s standout global properties underscores Nova’s steadfast dedication to outstanding hospitality and the expertise of its devoted team. Every dish, dive, and guest interaction reflects the genuine care invested in making each stay unforgettable. At Nova, the destination is elevated by the passion and commitment of its people.
“This award recognises the entire Nova community, both our guests and team,” said General Manager Abdulla Aboobakuru. “It’s a celebration of shared experiences, and we deeply value individual feedback from our guests. Going forward, Nova will continue creating soulful, rooted moments that touch hearts and stand the test of time.”
Nova’s commitment to sustainability and conscious travel is evident in its ongoing initiatives, including coral reef restoration, wellness diving programmes, mindful culinary offerings, and educational collaborations with local schools, PADI Aware, and the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme. The resort continues to set an example for balancing impact with indulgence, inviting travellers to engage in enriching, sustainable experiences through a variety of interactive workshops and community-led activities.
