InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort stages ‘SeaChella The Island Festival’ for Easter 2025

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced its first ever SeaChella The Island Festival for Easter 2025. The event will take place on Saturday 19th April and feature festival-style food and drinks stalls including an Oyster Bar and Champagne Stall, headline DJ acts, a four-piece live band playing all the classics, fire shows, ground aerial acts, pool parties and more, all within the beautiful setting of Maamunagau Island. Younger guests will be entertained by Sharky & George with face-painting, kids movie nights on the beach and Easter themed art classes. Come nightfall, everyone will gather to dance to world-renowned DJs Marvin Humes and DJ Charlesy as part of the exclusive grand finale, which will feature an elaborate beachside seafood buffet under the stars, hand-crafted cocktails and Neon White Light Party. With so much variety and unmissable headline acts, SeaChella The Island Festival is the most exciting Maldives family experience this Easter.

A real highlight of the festival will be headline sets from Marvin Humes, best known for his time in English boy band JLS, and DJ Charlesy, former Capital Xtra radio DJ, who will be performing live sets throughout the festival. DJ Charlesy and budding DJ Charlesy JNR will be performing an afternoon set perfectly tailored to families, with Marvin Humes taking to the decks during the grand Gala Beach Dinner Party in the evening.

As well as the SeaChella The Island Festival, InterContinental Maldives will be running a specially curated programme of traditional Easter family activities with a Maldivian twist from 14th to 21st April. For budding marine biologists and curious young minds, InterContinental Maldives’ ‘Planet Trekkers’ programme, for ages 4-12, will showcase the wonders of the Indian Ocean through arts, crafts and mini-expeditions. The programme is packed full of fun activities including unforgettable Pirate Cruises in the Maamunagau Lagoon and special Easter themed crafting sessions. The resort’s recently launched ‘Teen Programme’ will be in full swing over Easter with informative talks from the Manta Trust, culinary classes for budding chefs, blue water adventures in the crystal clear lagoon, private movie screenings under the stars, mocktail masterclasses, and a selection of spa treatments expertly tailored for teens.

Adults who want to make the most of island paradise can retreat to the tranquil beach, overwater AVI spa or take part in an oceanside yoga class for ultimate relaxation. There are plenty of opportunities for families to explore the island together, with bikes of all sizes available to use, boat trips for island-hopping and dolphin watching, or snorkelling on the house reef. There are various villas and residences, perfectly suited for families, with their own private plunge pool and spacious garden, located just steps from the beach.

Festival rates include a 25% saving on accommodation, starting from USD 1393++ per night in an Overwater Pool Villa including breakfast and dinner for two. For 2 Bedroom Family Villas, rates start from USD 3018++ per night including breakfast and dinner. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.