News
Constance Moofushi Maldives maintains Green Globe Gold status
Green Globe renewed its certification of Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort, an acknowledgment of the resort’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Having been first certified in 2014, the resort maintains its Gold Member status, marking a continuous five-year certification milestone. With its sights set on achieving Platinum status and reaching the 10-year certification mark, Constance Moofushi remains dedicated to implementing long-term sustainability solutions.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort offers a luxurious escape surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and vibrant coral reefs. Renowned for its lavish overwater villas and impeccable service, the resort seamlessly integrates opulence with environmental consciousness by prioritizing sustainability practices.
Taking a comprehensive approach to responsible tourism, Constance Moofushi places a high priority on environmental stewardship to minimize its ecological footprint. Through various sustainability initiatives, the resort endeavors to preserve the natural beauty of the Maldives. Aprilyn Tiamzon, Assistant Sustainability Manager, oversees the resort’s efforts and reviews best practices.
Coral Restoration Project
Constance Moofushi actively supports green initiatives to manage impacts on the economy, society, and the unique environment of the Maldives. A key conservation effort is the Coral Restoration Project, established in 2017 to restore damaged reefs and barren seabeds by planting new corals underwater. This project aims to enhance marine ecosystems in the long term and encourages guest participation in protecting and nurturing the coral reefs around Moofushi Island.
Community Engagement and Education
The resort engages with local communities, particularly students, through educational programs, workshops, and activities to raise awareness about the region’s rich biodiversity. By organizing marine conservation classes on nearby islands like Himandhoo, Constance Moofushi empowers locals to become stewards of the marine environment crucial to their livelihoods. Collaborative efforts with schools, such as inviting students to participate in the Coral Restoration Project, foster a sense of responsibility and appreciation for marine habitats.
Protecting Sea Life and Biodiversity
To combat plastic pollution and safeguard local wildlife, Constance Moofushi collaborates with communities and schools to conduct regular beach clean-ups on Mathieveri and Himandhoo islands. These clean-ups not only protect the environment but also unite individuals from diverse backgrounds in preserving marine life.
Promoting Recycling and Waste Management
The resort organizes initiatives like the Recycling Competition with local schools to promote environmental stewardship and responsible waste management. Additionally, Constance Moofushi has implemented Waste Management Programs, including the adoption of Food Intel Tech systems in its kitchens. These systems track food waste, reduce the resort’s carbon footprint, and support local farms and businesses. Furthermore, through a partnership with Nespresso, the resort recycles coffee capsules, contributing to a closed-loop system and furthering its commitment to sustainability.
By prioritizing sustainability practices and community engagement, Constance Moofushi Maldives Resort demonstrates its dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for generations to come.
Food
BBM launches American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in Maldives
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), at the forefront of culinary innovation in the Maldives, has announced the launch of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise, a condiment that redefines the benchmarks for taste, consistency, and culinary adaptability. Steering this exciting launch is BBM’s Marketing Head, Praval Kumar, a marketing professional with over a decade of sales and marketing experience within the FMCG and food and beverage sectors. With a storied career that spans across leading brands such as leading multinationals in India and Sri Lanka, Kumar’s expertise is set to position American Specialty Mayonnaise as a leader in the premium condiment market in the Maldives.
We delve into a comprehensive Q&A with Praval Kumar, exploring the vision behind introducing this culinary marvel to the Maldivian market.
Q: What makes American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise stand out in the competitive culinary market?
A: American Specialty mayonnaise is not just a condiment; it’s a testament to culinary excellence. Crafted from premium ingredients, including egg yolks, oil, vinegar, and select seasonings, it offers a velvety smooth texture and a luxurious mouthfeel that enhances every dish. What truly sets it apart from the leading competitors in the region is its robust consistency, utility for professional kitchens where durability and flavor are paramount.
Q: How does this mayonnaise benefit chefs and culinary professionals in the Maldives?
A: The Maldives is renowned for its exceptional culinary offerings, and our premium heavy-duty mayonnaise is designed to meet the high standards of this market. In a landscape which is heavily dominated by tourists in resorts, American Specialty Mayo’s superior binding and stability make it perfect for a wide range of culinary applications, from gourmet dressings to exquisite dips. The balance of savory and tangy flavors provides a versatile base that encourages culinary creativity, enabling chefs to elevate their dishes to new heights.
Q: Can you speak to the quality and production standards of American Specialty Mayonnaise?
A: Absolutely. Made in US, the American Specialty mayonnaise is produced in state-of-the-art facilities, adhering to the highest quality control measures. Every step, from sourcing premium ingredients to rigorous production protocols, is meticulously monitored. This ensures consistency, freshness, and the exceptional taste that American Specialty is known for. We take pride in our commitment to excellence, which is reflected in every jar of this premium heavy-duty mayonnaise.
Q: With the diverse culinary landscape of the Maldives, how versatile is the use of this mayonnaise?
A: The culinary landscape in Maldives in hugely diversified due to large number of tourists visiting the country from across the globe. These tourists have varied taste preferences and expectations. American Specialty mayonnaise is incredibly adaptable, seamlessly integrating into various culinary traditions. Whether it’s being used as a base for a delicate salad dressing, a rich spread for sandwiches, or as a dipping sauce for a range of appetizers, its ability to enhance flavor profiles makes it a staple in any kitchen. It’s this versatility that we believe will make American Specialty a favored choice among Maldivian resort chefs as well as hotels and cafes in the mainland.
Q: What are BBM’s expectations with the launch of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in the Maldives?
A: BBM is excited to bring a product of such high caliber to the Maldives. We anticipate that American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise will become an essential ingredient for the chefs across resorts owing to its quality, flavor, and versatility. Our goal is to support the culinary industry by providing products that inspire creativity and excellence in the kitchen.
Q: What sustainability initiatives are in place for the production of American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise?
A: Sustainability is at the heart of American Specialty productions. For the production of this premium heavy-duty mayonnaise, the team engages in ethical sourcing of ingredients, ensuring that the eggs come from farms that prioritize animal welfare, and the oils are sourced from sustainable plantations. Additionally, the manufacturing processes are designed to minimize waste and reduce energy consumption, aligning with the commitment to environmental stewardship.
Q: How does American Specialty Mayonnaise cater to the evolving tastes of the Maldivian market?
A: The Maldivian market is unique and blends local flavors with international influences. Recognizing this, the mayonnaise is crafted to be both versatile and adaptable, serving as the perfect base for a multitude of culinary creations. Whether it’s incorporating local seafood delicacies or enhancing international gourmet dishes, our mayonnaise is designed to complement and elevate the diverse palate of the Maldivian cuisine.
Q: How does American Specialty ensure the highest level of food safety in its mayonnaise production?
A: Food safety is paramount in the production process. The team adheres to rigorous international food safety standards and certifications, to ensure that the mayonnaise meets the highest safety and quality criteria. From the selection of ingredients to the final packaging, every step of the process is subject to strict quality control measures, including regular audits and inspections, to guarantee the safety and integrity of our products.
Q: Can you provide some innovative culinary applications for American Specialty Premium Heavy-Duty Mayonnaise in Maldivian cuisine?
A: Absolutely! This mayonnaise is a culinary chameleon, adept at enhancing traditional Maldivian dishes and creating innovative new flavors. For instance, it can be used to create a sumptuous base for traditional Maldivian tuna salads, add a creamy texture to curries without altering their spicy profile, or even as a secret ingredient in tropical fruit-based desserts for a subtle richness. Its robust structure makes it ideal for creating artful presentations, such as stabilized sauces and dressings that maintain their integrity in the tropical heat.
Culture
Festivities of Eid Al-Fitr at Bandos Maldives
Experience the vibrant festivities of Eid Al-Fitr at Bandos Maldives on Wednesday, 10th April 2024. The resort welcomes guests to join in the joyous atmosphere, filled with a lineup of exciting events and experiences designed for everyone.
Start your day with the cherished tradition of Eid Sai at Gallery Restaurant, where families and friends gather for a delightful breakfast and heartfelt greetings. Then, embark on a culinary journey at Sea Breeze, where talented chefs will guide you through the art of making traditional Eid dishes.
As the day unfolds, join us at Huvan Beach for Eid Majaa, an evening filled with beachside celebrations, games, music, and laughter for guests of all ages. Indulge in the rich flavors of Maldivian cuisine at Eid Jaafaiy, a lavish buffet dinner at Gallery Restaurant, reminiscent of local traditions.
End the night with the rhythmic beats of Boduberu at Sand Bar, experiencing the heartbeat of Maldivian culture under the starlit sky. Come together at Bandos Maldives to celebrate the spirit of Eid Al-Fitr and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
News
Unveiling The Nautilus Maldives’ Ocean Discovery Week
This summer, The Nautilus Maldives, invites guests to explore the sparkling seas and embark on an unforgettable journey with distinguished diving experts Jeff and Sarah Milisen from Hawaii. The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week is taking place from July 24th to 31st, marking the debut of this exciting annual event.
The Nautilus lies in the Maldives renowned Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, boasting over 40 dive sites teeming with incredible marine life. Divers and snorkellers can immerse themselves in the tranquility of these waters, enhanced by the enchanting spectacle of the starlit sky. As daylight fades, guests can witness the ocean transform into a mesmerising realm illuminated by bioluminescent organisms and the gentle glow of underwater torches.
Jeff Milisen, a distinguished marine biology scientist and celebrated blackwater photographer, unveils the mysteries of nocturnal marine life. Renowned for his captivating imagery capturing elusive species, Jeff’s expertise has garnered international acclaim, including 14 prestigious contest wins. Jeff’s book “A Field Guide to Blackwater Diving in Hawaii”, published in 2020, is used to train dive professionals and scientists worldwide. Complementing Jeff’s passion, Sarah Milisen, Director of Education at a 5-Star PADI Dive Center in Hawaii, channels her extensive in-water experience of 23 years into nurturing environmentally conscious ocean stewards.
Throughout The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of the ocean through guided night snorkelling and diving experiences. Led by knowledgeable guides Jeff and Sarah, participants will delve into the captivating realm of nocturnal marine life. They’ll be treated to a mesmerising display of fluorescent corals, and the intricate patterns of nocturnal fish, offering a unique perspective on the underwater world after dark.
As part of the week’s activities, guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to embark on an excursion to Hanifaru Bay, renowned as one of the world’s premier manta ray feeding grounds and accessible via a luxurious speedboat journey just 30 minutes from The Nautilus. Here, they can witness the awe-inspiring sight of these majestic creatures as they glide through the water in their timeless and mesmerising dance. Before venturing out on the private guided manta experience, guests will have the privilege of learning from The Nautilus’s resident marine biologist, gaining insights into the fascinating behaviour and ecology of manta rays.
Guests can venture beyond the ocean’s embrace and indulge in a myriad of activities to suit every adventurer’s palate. From exhilarating water sports such as Seabob or E -foil expeditions to mindful and tranquil escapes at Solasta Spa, where guests can experience unique in-water relaxation techniques including floating yoga, breathwork and meditation in the overwater pavilion, and water sound healing.
Young wonderers and teenagers are invited to participate in a marine biologist workshop, Bubble Maker courses, an underwater treasure hunt, a watercolour art workshop, a mocktail making class, and an engaging blackwater photo exhibition hosted by Jeff. Aspiring underwater photographers will have the exclusive opportunity to learn the art of underwater photography from Jeff, who generously shares his professional insights and techniques.
Gastronomic connoisseurs can indulge in a journey of flavour and sophistication unlike any other, with The Nautilus’s award-winning culinary and mixology team as they celebrate the theme with a tantalising array of aqua-inspired cocktail creations and meticulously curated dining experiences.
To secure your spot at the exclusive The Nautilus Ocean Discovery Week, a one-of-a-kind event that unfolds once a year only, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com to reserve your ultra-luxe bohemian summer escape. For more information visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com.
