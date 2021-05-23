Constance Moofushi Maldives: Gourmet dream escape

Settle into a luxury haven perched over a turquoise lagoon, experience barefoot chic and unwind in the overwater villas at Constance Moofushi.

In addition to its exceptional setting, top facilities and first class hospitality, the property is a gastronomic oasis. The variety of excellent menus and drinks make it a true epicurean escape.

The main restaurant, Manta, has been given a new look, creating a lively and happy atmosphere, using local materials with recycled shells and corks.

The renewed food display stations allow the chefs to showcase their work and present live spectacles during decadent breakfasts and sumptuous dinners while interacting with the guests.

Expect daily-changing themes at dinner where the Executive Seychellois Chef, Daniel Agathine, and his team of chefs from around the world offer a stunning array of delicious dishes and the sommeliers help you choose the perfect accompanying grape.

At Manta, the whole world is on your plate.

You will be spellbound by the appetising seafood barbecue, sushi, pizzas, Maldivian specialties, Thai-style meats and the perfect cheeseboard. For dessert, homemade ice creams and sorbets accompany the various pastries.

From the classics to more surprising flavours, you will want to try it all! An amazing cocktail selection also awaits you at the cosy and lively Manta Bar for an aperitif or after-dinner drinks.

Right on the beach and next to the pool, the Totem bar is the perfect spot to enjoy a freshly blended juice or mocktail.

The new menu focuses on the healthy and fresh ingredients from the Indian Ocean islands – fresh tuna from the Maldives, sugar cane from Mauritius, turmeric from the Seychelles and vanilla pods from Madagascar.

The Totem Wagyu Beef Burger is definitely the go-to meal if you are feeling hungry while the new Fish Burger with dark Sesame Bun is also a must try. If you would like to try the signature burger of Moofushi, the recipe is here.

For dinner, perhaps you will choose the Tuna, freshly caught and cooked to perfection by Alizée Restaurant’s brigade, who delivers a tempting à la carte menu every night. With wave-side tables set right on the beach, you will be lucky to enjoy an exquisite barefoot dinner under the stars.

Constance Moofushi offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor authentic hedonist experience.

With sounds of the ocean caressing the beach in the background, the tropical breeze through your hair and the fine sand under your bare feet, you can connect with nature all while enjoying excellent food and top drinks.

Positioned as a front-runner in gastronomy and sommellerie in the Indian Ocean, Constance Moofushi epitomises Constance’s culinary spirit, combining haute cuisine and regularly welcoming renowned chefs to share their passion, ideas and culinary traditions.

Constance Moofushi offers all-inclusive stays which guarantee your peace of mind and a fully lived experience: from your villa on the stilts, the delightful menus concocted by our chefs, access to 125 grape variation from the cellar, unlimited cocktails and snacks and even your meditation session on the beach, everything is included.

Why go anywhere else? The All-Inclusive package ensures it is a holiday that has it all. If you are a food enthusiast, be sure to book a ticket for Constance Moofushi.

Up to 50 per cent discount off the price on all-inclusive basis. Offer valid on all room categories until September 30. For more information and bookings, please visit www.constancehotels.com.