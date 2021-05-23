Veligandu Island Resort unveils photo collection, showcases inspiring 37-year history

The secluded haven of Veligandu Island Resort & Spa in the North Ari Atoll, a property of the Crown & Champa Resorts Collection, has unveiled ‘The Tale of Veligandu’, a compilation of time-honoured photographs which plunges readers into the charm, history, and transformation of one of the Maldives’ pioneering resorts.

Announcing ‘The Tale of Veligandu’, Fathuhulla Ibrahim, General Manager, said: “Veligandu is one of the long-established resorts in the country, and we have created it for our guests to connect with our fascinating past.”

“It is brimming with vivid photography and an inspiring archive of images over the years, showcasing some of the most captivating and heart-warming moments of Veligandu history. We cherish these moments in our hearts; these moments are our life.”

The resort’s humble origins began in 1984 with the development of a small island in the Indian Ocean, which was named ‘Veligandu’ after the Dhivehi word for ‘sandbank’, starting only with 17 standard rooms made with corals, which were used as bricks during the time, and with no air conditioners, one small restaurant, one bar, two Dhonis, one jetty, and with less than 50 team members.

The resort went through a series of refurbishment works, year after year, to bring in a fresh look, sustainability, and innovative technologies to keep up with the ever-changing tastes of global travellers whilst maintaining its local Maldivian charm.

Today, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa has distinguished itself as one of the leading resorts in the country, voted amongst the top resorts for romance in Asia and the Maldives.

With 91 tastefully appointed accommodations, including overwater and beach villas, an impressive array of entertainment, facilities, and activities, as well as the warm Maldivian hospitality the resort is renowned for, guests are guaranteed a truly authentic and memorable holiday experience in this secluded paradise.

Veligandu invites guests to have a glimpse of the resort’s treasured tales and the collection of age-old photographs by visiting the history book: ‘The Tale of Veligandu’.

