Celebrate June wellness with Crown & Champa Resorts in Maldives

Crown & Champa Resorts, the leading resort collection in the Maldives, will celebrate June wellness this year with inspiring wellbeing activities and energising experiences at its luxurious properties.

Wellness is integral to the ethos and offerings across the collection, and June wellness is an excellent opportunity to shine a spotlight on the benefits of healthy living and the remarkable ways to integrate wellness into everyday life.

Nine Crown & Champa properties will offer a myriad of specially curated experiences, including revitalising spa treatments, holistic wellness, culinary journeys, and mindfulness sessions on June 12, in observance of Global Wellness Day.

Celebrated in more than 100 countries across the world, Global Wellness Day was first established in 2012 as a day to come together and appreciate the beauty and variety of life, with an emphasis on living well, and inspired by the mantra: “One day can change your whole life.”

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island

Already booked out for June, guests at this ultra-luxury Maldives resort will have the opportunity to spend the day exploring the island’s complimentary active wellness experiences: from swimming, kayaking, and snorkelling in the turquoise lagoon.

Hurawalhi Maldives

The adults-only luxury resort will offer a spa experience for couples called ‘Romantic Retreat’, a 75-minute defining body ritual featuring a choice of renewing Asian massages set in a tranquil and romantic setting.

Private yoga can also be arranged on the private decks of guest villas, enhanced by uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean.

Kagi Maldives Spa Island

The Lifestyle Reset Retreats will guide guests towards a more balanced and authentic life, with a comprehensive programme consisting of yoga and meditation, renewing spa treatments and holistic healing, alongside wholesome meals and locally-inspired experiences for the ultimate wellbeing-focused holiday.

Veligandu Island Resort

Alongside healthy and detox drinks and locally-sourced menu items on offer, the secluded haven will further spoil romantic couples with ‘Heaven On Earth’.

This signature spa treatment is the ultimate body and face ritual, featuring an Oriental massage, followed by a nourishing hand therapy and hydrating facials.

The celestial sounds of Tibetan singing bowls complete this blissful experience.

Komandoo Island Resort

Guests at the truly adults-only (18+) resort can take advantage of its spa’s signature ‘Him & Her Treatment’, a romantic indulgence featuring restorative and calming Balinese Massage, that is followed by champagne, for couples to fully savour the pampering experience.

Meeru Island Resort

The family-friendly resort will host several activities throughout the property’s tropical grounds, including a morning run through the beach and golf course and a sustainable garden tour.

Younger guests can spend time cycling around the island or take part in a complete excursion programme, suitable for the whole family.

Vilamendhoo Island Resort

The famed dive resort in the South Ari Atoll not only offers a fantastic choice of ocean activities including diving, snorkelling, paddle boarding and kayaking but also presents on-request healthy cooking classes which allow guests to learn how to prepare a nutritious feast, using fresh and natural ingredients from land and sea.

Kuredu Island Resort

A comprehensive calendar of health and fitness activities will include beach runs, yoga sessions, boot camp classes, Pilates training, and non-motorised water sports.

Guests can also sample a variety of healthy juices and bites available at the resort’s extensive selection of food & beverage outlets.

Innahura Maldives Resort

The laid-back, easy-going resort will offer ‘Sound Bath’, a meditative experience where those in attendance will fall into a deep state of relaxation and healing as an expert therapist uses a set of Himalayan singing bowls to balance mind, body, and spirit.

International Day of Yoga

In celebration of International Day of Yoga on June 21, Duniye Spas will be offering a special yoga class on the beach from 5-6pm complimentary for all guests.

Participating resorts include Hurawalhi Island Resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, and Innahura Maldives Resort.

Guests joining the yoga session can conclude the experience with a 75-minute deeply relaxing Indian Head and Deep Tissue Massage.

Soulful Monday: Workplace Wellness

Conducted by the experienced team of Duniye Spas, Soulful Monday will be offered to all resort teams scheduled every Monday starting June 7. This unique 30-minute happiness and energy booster soulful session is dedicated to promoting wellness at the workplace and embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Year-round wellness

Crown & Champa Resorts’ properties offer a range of spa and wellness experiences across our properties all year-round.

To learn more about the group’s diverse portfolio of resorts in the Maldives, please visit the Crown & Champa Resorts Collection.