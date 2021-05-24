Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives opens June 6

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, the much-anticipated luxury island retreat in the Maldivian archipelago opens its doors on June 6.

A remarkable five-star property located in the North Male Atoll, Kuda Villingili is the Maldives redefined; a unique, experience-driven concept, home to an impressive line-up of gourmet dining options, an idyllic beachfront spa, and an azure, spacious 150m pool, encircled by stylish sunbeds, cabanas and bars.

Providing prime access to one of the world’s top 10 surfing spots — ‘Chickens’ — as well as a host of daily activities and nightly entertainment such as lobster and champagne nights and sunset DJ sessions, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers guests the opportunity to reconnect after a year of isolation, as well as space for privacy, luxury and rest.

Gastronomy

The diversity of cultural expression is celebrated throughout the resort’s gourmet offerings.

With views of the idyllic beachfront, the resort’s signature dining establishment – The Restaurant – serves the freshest, handcrafted food for breakfast and offers three menus at dinner: Fire, Earth and Ocean.

Inspired by the traditional American Steak House experience, Fire explores the art of grilling meats to perfection.

Earth is an Asian-inspired concept that celebrates organic ingredients to enhance classic dishes like noodles and dim sum creations, and Ocean is a fine-dining experience championing seafood specialties, prepared with a European sensibility.

Relaxed, flavorsome and social, The Hawkers is an upscale three-stall street food market that sits poolside and serves up soulful, sharing style options.

The open kitchen dishes up Indian-Arabic inspired flame-grilled kebabs, charcoaled tandoor, and mouth-watering shawarma, along with Thai-Japanese delicacies such as robatayaki grill and sushi, and Italian-Mediterranean favourites like savoury wood-fired pizza.

A South American take on the classic lunch beach menu is available at The Beach Club, together with daily live DJ sets and an extended list of refreshing frozen cocktails and rosé wines.

The resort’s two bars, the Main Bar and the Poolside bar, both offer classic cocktails, mocktails and hand-crafted beers.

And overlooking the lagoon, the resort’s cozy Cigar Lounge offers the finest international whiskies and cognacs and a wide selection of premium cigars in a warm, sophisticated and sumptuously leather-decorated ambience.

Wellness, sports

Featuring oversized stone baths, organic and plant-based products by VOYA, the spa at Kuda Villingili is rooted in self-love, self-discovery and wellness.

Boasting eight self-contained oceanfront spa villas, each promises a holistic journey to reclaim self-connection, self-care and balance through an array of therapeutic and mindful practices.

Restorative leisure pursuits include an elevated yoga pavilion, Technogym and a recreation centre with table tennis, billiards, karaoke & table games.

There are two state-of-the-art tennis courts, beach volleyball and island excursions that range from surfing, scuba and stargazing to wildlife encounters, sandbank dining and big game fishing.

Design, accommodation

Conceived with nature in mind by the Maldivian architectural firm GX Associates in collaboration with the Singapore-based interior design company URBNarc, the resort boasts 95 luxury villas – 36 overwater and 59 beachside.

All are inspired by the sprawling nature of the Maldives and offer panoramic views of the pristine ocean, allowing for the natural sounds of the sea to awaken the senses.

The resort’s interiors authentically reflect the natural beauty that surrounds the island.

Traditional Maldivian art pieces and textiles are dotted throughout, and the expert use of natural materials enhance the harmony between water, light and wind.

Inspired by the ocean and local fauna, interiors feature custom, eco-friendly furniture and fittings (including carpets manufactured from recycled plastic bottles).

This mixed-use resort development also offers a variety of accommodation types to meet the needs of all – groups, couples, solo travellers and families.

Activities

Guests are invited to snorkel amidst the majestic manta rays, reef sharks, hundreds of species of tropical fish and coral reefs and at sundown, they will be surrounded by the areas’ unique fluorescent marine life.

Kayaking, wakeboarding, jet skiing, windsurfing and surfing the majestic waves at nearby Chickens Break, one of the world’s top ten surfing spots, is also on offer.

Back on land, sushi masterclasses, mixology courses, morning yoga sessions, fun-filled cardio lessons and tennis tournaments await – and they’re included in the price of the villa.

Kuda Villingili’s littlest guests will be spoiled for choice. The resort’s experienced team will organise fun filled activities including crab discovery, treasure hunts, creative workshops and sandcastle competitions, all designed to ensure that your child’s experience is as unforgettable as yours.

Nightly rates at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives start from $1,000 (£720), including breakfast. For more information or to book, please visit www.kudavillingili.com