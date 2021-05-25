COMO Hotels celebrate 30 year anniversary

The award-winning lifestyle brand, COMO Hotels and Resorts is celebrating three decades in hospitality.

Conceived in 1991 with the opening of COMO The Halkin in London’s chic Belgravia, the collection has now grown to 15 hotels and resorts in some of the world’s most coveted destinations.

For guests joining COMO Hotels and Resorts throughout 2021 the world is really their oyster as the group’s exciting destinations reopen.

Meaningful experiences have always been at the forefront of the brand promise and to mark this important anniversary, COMO properties around the world will provide guests with an extended night as part of the newly curated COMO Pearl offer, exclusively available throughout 2021.

The additional time will present guests with the chance to dive deeper into the sounds and sights of each destination and enjoy the individual approach to hospitality that sits at the heart of the COMO spirit.

Travellers can choose from private island escapes in the Maldives at COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi or the Caribbean with a stay at our multi-award-winning COMO Parrot Cay with a villa-built-for-two, four, or even 22. Each is set in its private gardens beside one of the most coveted beaches in the world.

In Europe, the Tuscan estate COMO Castello Del Nero reopens with a newly imagined COMO Shambhala wellness centre on June 11, its Italian essence captured and reimagined by designer Paola Navone, making it the perfect Italian getaway this summer.

Guests can also get planning, to elope with COMO for the wedding they put on hold, the Bali honeymoon they never had, a deep-dive wellness and yoga experience, a get-together of family and friends with a Thai villa on the cliffs at COMO Point Yamu, or a journey to Bhutan in search of a more spiritual path to end the year at COMO Uma Bhutan

COMO will continue its mission to maintain a focus on wellbeing through its sister brand in wellness, COMO Shambhala.

COMO Shambhala advocates proactive holistic wellness, combining modern science with ancient healing. Its practice drives real results through a team of experts, spa therapies, products, yoga, activity and energy-giving cuisine at wellness retreats at each COMO property.

As part of the 30-anniversary celebrations, COMO Shambhala introduces a new wellness experience to be enjoyed exclusively at our island resorts: a private couple’s massage class, teaching guests the skills they need to benefit from this centuries-old healing tradition at home.

During the experience, massage therapist will teach both chair-based and massage bed techniques, explaining the anatomy of the back and the key areas to target.

Couples will be shown each massage sequence in detail, before getting the opportunity to practice on each other.

At the end, guests receive a bottle of COMO Shambhala massage oil to continue practicing at home.

In the spirit of ‘passion, style and creativity’, COMO Hotels and Resorts has also been running Q&As with some of their favourite creative visionaries from the last 30 years to mark their anniversary.

These include conversations with Italian designer Paola Navone (who did the interiors of several COMO resorts), US artist Bradley Theodore (who’s work hangs in COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach), adventurer and activist Sean-Lee Davis (who recently stayed at COMO Maalifushi), and botanical artists Phillipa and Alex Nikulinsky (who’s Western Australian artwork hangs in COMO The Treasury), among others.

