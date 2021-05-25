Milaidhoo Island Maldives ranks ‘Best of the Best’ in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Milaidhoo has been recognised as one of the top holiday resorts in the world and is able to carry its ‘Best of the Best’ badge for yet another year after winning the hearts of the Tripadvisor community in the recent Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The Maldivian destination was also awarded 16th Most Romantic resort worldwide, third Most Romantic in Asia, and overall ninth in the Top Resorts in Asia.

“It is with great happiness and pride to learn that even during this difficult period, our Milaidhoo family continues to impress guests with impeccable service, passion and love,” General Manager Shuhan Ahmed said.

Milaidhoo is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions.

The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom- made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need. Activities include overwater spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a tropical island.

As an adult only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

Rates start from $1,535 per night in a Water Pool Villa half board, based on two sharing, applicable for stays until October 31, available only through www.milaidhoo.com or email reservations@milaidhoo.com.