Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives awarded Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is once again awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award.

Tripadvisor gives a Travellers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions, and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10 per cent of properties on their website.

Having owned the title since 2018, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, has proven consistency in service to their guests, despite the hard times of the pandemic in 2020.

“We consistently ensuring guests have their best experience discovering the paradise in the Maldives and our resort,” Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of the resort, said.

Designed by award-winning hospitality firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, this one-island-one-resort destination invites you into an oasis of tranquillity with its collection of beach and water villas, dining venues, and recreational spaces.

The resort design showcases sophisticated architecture, a state-of-the-art interior, and a high ceiling of palm-fringed roof. It combines contemporary exterior with Maldives’ traditional influence of wood and rattan, inventive rustic appeal, and inviting peaceful atmosphere.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort is featuring 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from three different restaurants: award-winning Firedoor for a culinary delight of fine cuisine, The Edge for a wide selection of international culinary all-day dining, and Breeze Poolside Dining & Bar for a laidback ambiance, light menus, cocktails, and wines.

In addition, award-winning The Spa offers a pampering experience that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and revitalised. With an extensive menu of treatments, tranquil overwater spa rooms, and eco-friendly spa products from Comfort Zone, The Spa is an experience not-to-be-missed while staying on the island.

There is always something to enjoy and experience for any age. Marine lovers can explore our rich house-reef, try out fun water sports, or take a snorkelling and diving trip around our Atoll. Kids can enjoy amusement and games at the Little Explorer’s Kids Club while the rest of the family hang out at the cozy Beach Club.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, invites guests to book directly from their website, where guests can enjoy six exclusive benefits such as best rate guarantee, exclusive member’s rate for Park Rewards members, flexibility, pre-arrival requests assistance, free Wi-Fi during stay.

Another important benefit that was recently introduced is the “Room for Trees” programme, where the Park Hotel Group will plant a tree for every booking made through our website.