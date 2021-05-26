Hard Rock Hotel Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers’ Choice Award

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has been nominated for Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The nomination this year follows having been named among Top Indian Ocean Resorts at last year’s Conde Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers Choice Award.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Last year, more than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“It’s great to be once again nominated in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards,” Tolga Unan, Managing Director of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives, said.

“The Maldives is a destination like no other, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives creates the perfect stage for our guests. A musical escape, filled with fun activities for families and couples alike.”

Stunning views and legendary amenities take vacation at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives to the next level with 178 extravagant guestrooms, suites, villas and over water pool villas.

Guests can also treat their taste buds to delectable on-site food and beverage options, ranging from a Pool Bar and Pan-Latin restaurant to authentic American cuisine, just steps from the hotel.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is located within CROSSROADS Maldives – the first integrated multi-island leisure destination in the country and just a 15-minute boat ride from the airport.

Inspired by local culture, tropical architecture is infused with contemporary design features alongside regionally inspired authentic music memorabilia.

The hotel also offers direct access to The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives, which locates a rich combination of world-class offerings including entertainment, boutique stores, restaurants, bars and leisure activities.

To vote, search for ‘Hard Rock Hotel Maldives’ in the hotels/resorts category after you visit https://www.cntraveler.com/rca/vote.