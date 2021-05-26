Amilla Maldives elevates pioneering wellness concept

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has taken its ground-breaking ‘Wellness Your Way’ concept to new heights, with creative and fun additions that enhance guests’ holistic wellness.

In the fiercely competitive Maldives hospitality market, Amilla strives to set itself apart from other Maldives island resorts by staying ahead of the curve.

A key part of this involves having a truly modern understanding of wellness.

Amilla’s gurus understand that ‘wellness’ can mean different things to each guest. They also know that contemporary holistic solutions are the most effective. Which is why they designed the highly customised ‘Wellness Your Way’ concept.

The pioneering programme is tailored to each guest’s wellness goals and spreads across every aspect of their resort experience, from nutrition to plant-based remedies, mindfulness and movement.

The guiding principle of ‘Wellness Your Way’ is that the path to wellness begins with the fuel that enters your body.

Many of the five-star resort’s guests are already following specific ‘eating lifestyles’, or special dietary plans. And those interested in starting one can be guided by the Amilla team towards the best option for them.

As a cornerstone of Amilla’s wellness concept, Amilla is the first resort in the Maldives to offer the country’s broadest selection of dairy-free, gluten-free, low carb, keto, paleo, vegan and vegetarian menus across all its dining outlets. There are even cocktail menus packed with probiotic sodas and a sugar-free section.

But it doesn’t end there!

The delicious wellness cuisine even extends to a new ‘Sleep Well at Amilla’ evening turndown service, featuring sweet tasty treats made with natural sleep-improving ingredients, rather than traditional chocolates on the pillows. Ingredients include tart cherry juice, turmeric, nuts and banana to help lull guests into a deep, restful sleep.

The holistic concept also expands to the resort’s new ‘Dhivehi Beys’ spa treatments which take inspiration from traditional Maldivian herbal medicine to breathe new life into the typical spa experience.

Nutrition from ground up

Enhancing immunity is a core goal of ‘Wellness Your Way’ – a target that’s in high demand in 2021, since the global pandemic brought new awareness to this issue.

All ingredients used in Amilla’s kitchens are palm oil and MSG-free.

Since healthy, leisurely dining is a vital part of guests’ holiday experience, the resort ensures only the freshest and highest quality ingredients are used.

Comfort food is also important, and Amilla does not fail to deliver here either, with more healthful alternatives.

The burgers contain grass-fed, hormone-free beef, homegrown lettuce and homemade sauces to ensure every bite is satisfying. All this can be served on a low carb, gluten-free almond flaxseed roll.

The resort’s new ‘Chill’d’ café offers guests detox tonics, herbal teas and wellness smoothies made with ingredients such as camu camu, lions mane mushroom, hemp and more.

It’s supported by Amilla’s unique ‘Homemade@Amilla’ concept, which uses homegrown ingredients to create in-house all kinds of things including probiotic drinks such as kombucha and fruit soda, fermented to enhance immunity and gut health.

These menu changes allow guests full control over their wellness, without missing out on their enjoyment of tasty dishes.

Making moves

A broad range of movement can also be tailored to guests’ needs in the ‘Wellness Your Way’ programme, including pilates, yoga, martial arts, tennis coaching and personal training sessions.

However, once again, Amilla has another string to its bow – and it’s one which is completely unique in the Maldives.

Situated in the shade of majestic banyan trees, Amilla’s new ‘Jungle Gymnasium’ features fun, island-made, ‘Flintstonian’ fitness equipment including barbells, a coconut weight machine and monkey bars.

This incredibly popular outdoor ‘playground for adults’ enables guests to swap their well-worn workout playlists for birdsong and fresh air – only enhancing their sense of enjoyment and wellness.

After all, combining playfulness with blue sky thinking is a hallmark of Amilla.