Fushifaru Maldives revamps culinary experiences

Fushifaru Maldives has revamped its culinary offering through embellished dining experiences, increased variety of international dishes and exclusive fine-dining menu items and premium ingredients.

This is thanks to the passion and dedication and of Executive Chef Kadrianta Sinulingga, and Food and Beverage Manager Ali Sameer. Their teamwork has been successful and has led to the creation of refreshing concepts and unique dining experiences for guests from across the world.

Fushifaru’s main all-day dining restaurant, Korakali, has been redesigned and offers regional and international flavours throughout breakfast, lunch and dinner.

With the newly added Vegan Corner, Korakali welcomes guests with all dietary requirements to sit back and relax whilst enjoying incredible food with unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean.

There are also gluten-free, kosher and jainese food options on request.

In the evenings, the dinner theme-nights vary, from Arabian Night with Arabic Shawarma, to Italian Night with homemade pasta.

The variety of international dishes throughout the week will keep your tastebuds excited for more! Why not savour these meals with the Wine Menu containing over 110 labels of the world’s best wines.

Fushifaru’s fine-dining outlet, Raakani, named after the Spider Conch Shell, exudes elegance and exquisite ‘surf and turf’ cuisine, with premium ingredients.

Sit back and unwind with the subtle use of local materials such as palm-thatched dining platforms with panoramic views of the crystal clear seas and white beaches of Lhaviyani atoll.

An à la carte lunch and dinner is served here, and there are special nights with live music such as Lobster Night and BBQ Night available to book too.

You can also enjoy an interactive Teppanyaki experience here, with homemade sushi and Wagyu beef.

Signature cocktails, such as the Maldivian Daiquiri, are complemented by the best sunset views on the island whilst lounging by the pool at Fanihandhi Bar. Have a light lunch from the snack menu here, or grab some homemade ice cream at the Ice Cream Bar.

In the evenings, enjoy quality entertainment such as Live Music, Cocktail Show, Disco and Boduberu.

There are plans to open a new outlet very soon, called Thundi, which will serve healthy salads, smoothies, fresh fruits and manual brew coffee during the day.

Additionally, a range of light snacks, including Halal and Vegetarian dishes, can be served straight to the privacy of Villa, 24 hours of the day, with In-Villa Dining.

Want to experience something out of the ordinary? This is exactly what the ‘Dine Anywhere’ experiences are for.

Choose any venue from the Sandbank, Beach, Handhu Platform or your own Private Pool for an unforgettable dining experience with your loved one.

Other once in a lifetime experiences include, Private Karaoke or Private Movie Under The Stars, a Sandbank Picnic, Floating Breakfast in your own Villa, Maldivian Cooking Classes and Sleeping Under The Stars on our beautiful, natural sandbank.