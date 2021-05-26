Dusit Thani Maldives puts guests nose-to-nose with fascinating fish as manta ray season begins

From May to November every year, Baa Atoll’s protected marine park, Hanifaru Bay, comes alive with plankton, attracting manta rays and whale sharks to feed and play in the turquoise waters.

Just 15 minutes away by boat, Dusit Thani Maldives offers its guests gracious hospitality, five-star luxury, and front-row seats to all the aquatic action for an unforgettable summer holiday.

Part of The Maldives’ first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Mudhdhoo Island is home only to the resort for a truly immersive experience in the archipelago’s stunning nature.

Guests can stroll barefoot on pristine white shores, cycle through lush jungle, and slip directly into the ocean from luxurious overwater villas to snorkel the vibrant 360-degree house reef.

Marine marvels are an integral part of the Maldivian experience.

The resort’s Ocean Dive Centre provides access to an endless array of aquatic adventures. The centre’s expert team is on alert throughout manta season, with up-to-the-minute information on feeding conditions in Hanifaru Bay.

Just a short boat ride brings guests up close and personal with mantas, whale sharks and more.

To capture the magic, Dusit Thani Maldives is offering an all-inclusive Meet The Manta Rays package featuring five nights in an overwater villa, daily meals at the resort’s restaurants with selected alcoholic beverages, and seaplane transfers.

Alongside a boat trip to Hanifaru Bay for an amazing opportunity to swim with the rays, a choice of turtle safari or dolphin cruise enhances the unforgettable aquatic experience.