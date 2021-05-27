Hideaway Beach Resort shines again as top guest choice in 2021

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has been recognised again as a top destination by those that matter most– its guests.

It earned a spot on the list of 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award Winners for all around excellence in the hospitality industry.

Started in 2002, Travellers’ Choice Awards are given to venues that consistently earn high reviews and comments over a 12-month period and are ranked in the top 10 per cent of properties on Tripadvisor.

Hideaway surely deserves this accolade, which is the highest honour given by Tripadvisor. Whether its location, cleanliness, value, or focus on Covid-19 safety, Hideaway has worked hard to find itself on your bucket list.

A hidden jewel tucked away deep in the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers the rare opportunity to experience true luxury and seclusion.

Located on Dhonakulhi Island, Haa Alifu Atoll, this five-star resort is a scenic 50-minute domestic flight from Velana International Airport, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride.

It is pristine, untouched, and picturesque; with only 10 per cent of the island occupied, it remains an oasis that perfectly balances recreation, relaxation, and natural beauty.

With its spacious villas and extra attention to detail, which culminates in features like butler service for each villa and dense natural foliage and space separating the different rooms, it is apparent that the resort is the perfect destination where space meets privacy.

The 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award is an acknowledgement of the service-oriented mindset, personalised touch, and promise of an unforgettable experience that accompanies a stay at Hideaway.

Come check out Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa which is known to be one of the best luxury hideaway resorts in the Maldives.

See for yourself what makes it worthy of this recognition and social distance in style in your spacious villa in the sunny side of life at your private hideaway.

To inquire about Hideaway or book a stay at the resort, please visit www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com or send an email to reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com.