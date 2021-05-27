OBLU SELECT Sangeli wins British Airways Customer Excellence Award

OBLU SELECT at Sangeli has received the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2020.

The award is given based on unbiased customer reviews designed to showcase the hotels that impress guests the most.

Each year, British Airways Holidays, which is one of the UK’s leading tour operators, gathers independent hotel reviews and awards Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognise their top-rated hotels.

Reviews are only collected from genuine British Airways Holidays customers, who are asked to score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality.

With an overall score of 9.7 out of 10, OBLU SELECT Sangeli is in in the third position.

“A remarkable achievement considering that only eight Maldivian resorts scored above 9. It is a testimonial to the passion, hard work, and diligence of all our colleagues at Sangeli,” an announcement by the resort read.

“We are deeply grateful to you, for writing about your blissful tropical stays with us. Our team cannot wait to welcome you back to our serene shores for more unforgettable experiences!”

Part of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, OBLU Select at Sangeli is located in North-West Male Atoll on Sangeli island, home to some of the most beautiful diving and snorkelling areas in the entire Male atoll. It is accessible by a 50-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport.

The resort is positioned as a premium all-inclusive, four-star deluxe resort that comprises 137 detached villas in six categories — on the island and above the water.

From a culinary perspective, Sangeli continues to offer the typical advantages of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ core brand philosophy. Within the premium all-inclusive Serenity Plan, guests can look forward to extraordinary fine dining experiences, exotic food and drinks and various activities that are already included during their stay.

The resort has a main restaurant, The Courtyard; two fine dining restaurants, Just Grill and Simply Veg; and a stunning pool bar, The Sangs.

In addition to various themed buffets at The Courtyard, discerning guests have an opportunity to snack at The Sangs as well as book themselves for an exotic fine dining experience — once each at Just Grill as well as at the Simply Veg — for every seven nights stay. Exotic dishes along with a variety of spirits, cocktail and wines, freshly grilled seafood and pure vegetarian dishes will surprise the visitors at various theme nights and interactive live cooking stations.

The minibar will also refilled daily free of charge.

The premium Serenity Plan offers guests various activities that are included during their stay. Under the motto “Fun”, this includes trips by speedboat, sunset fishing, a selection of non-motorised water sports such as stand-up paddling, kayaking or pedalo, and the free rental of snorkelling equipment.

Another highlight of OBLU Select at Sangeli are the exclusive Overwater Honeymoon Pool Suites, which are ideal for an unforgettable honeymoon. These romantic suites are built adjacent to a second private island called One Banyan, and offer their very own sky-light view from a circular bed along with a direct view of the sunset over the sea.

In addition to the Overwater Honeymoon Pool Suites on One Banyan island, this exclusive private island is open only to adults from sunrise to sunset, with its very own adults-only pool along with an exotic bar.