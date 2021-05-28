OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI unveils new luxurious stay option

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI in the Maldives has recently launched The OZEN Reserve – an ideal getaway for families and friends travelling together.

Tucked into a lush tropical garden, this three-bedroom Reserve ensures maximum privacy and a true sense of solitude and offers front-row seats to the spectacular Maldivian sunsets.

“With the introduction of The OZEN Reserve, our guests now have even more choices of exquisite accommodations to enjoy their stay at Bolifushi island,” Luisa Lalli, the General Manager of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, said.

“At the Reserve, guests enjoy signature Reserve Experience benefits such as Dine-in Service, a Dedicated ‘Rolls Royce’ Buggy, and a Personal Hiyani (Butler) available 24/7 for true exclusivity and relaxation.”

Haven of tranquillity

At The Ozen Reserve, a 600-sq-m sprawling space is home to two floors outfitted with three bedrooms, a living room, dining space, and an outdoor veranda. A refreshing L-shaped private pool with rainforest green tiles and shaded outdoor seating, just perfect for a relaxed family time!

This abundant sanctuary accommodates up to six guests, with a maximum of six adults and a maximum of four children.

The ground floor features an opulent master suite with a sensuous air-conditioned bathroom, a marble bathtub, marble double vanity, rain shower, and walk-in wardrobe.

Floor-to-ceiling windows opening to stunning beach views add to the charm.

Close by is the cheerful kids’ room with twin beds and a comfy seating area.

The elegantly furnished oceanfront living room comes with a dining space, where guests can enjoy complimentary dining service in the comfort of their island home.

Walk up an elegant wooden staircase to the first floor with a private bedroom and a large study cum billiards room – all overlooking the aquamarine lagoon.

Chic living areas, plush amenities, coffee and tea making facilities, and a maxi bar replenished daily with wines, beers, spirits, beverages, and snacks to delight guests.

Refined elegance

Surrounded by a gorgeous natural reef and turquoise waters, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exudes elegance, style, and timeless sophistication.

From fabulous overwater villas with slides to exotic fine dining and ice skating by the beach, every experience is tastefully crafted to indulge leisure travellers with an unforgettable getaway.

The resort offers 14 iconic Reserve in four categories: Sunset Earth Pool Reserve, Private Ocean Reserve with Slide, and the newest addition, The OZEN Reserve.

As well as 75 private villas across four categories: Earth Pool Villa, Sunrise Earth Pool Pavilion, Ocean Pool Suite, and Ocean Pool Suites with Slide – and one magnificent villa, the Royal Reserve.