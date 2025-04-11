Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter

This Easter, COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll of the Maldives, welcomes guests to a rare culinary celebration with acclaimed Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya. Known for her elegant take on traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Yuko will be in residence from April 19th to 22nd, 2025, bringing her refined flavours to the serene shores of COMO Maalifushi.

As part of the resort’s Easter festivities, Chef Yuko will curate a series of unforgettable dining experiences—from exquisite Omakase-style tasting menus to hands-on sushi masterclasses—set in the most scenic corners of the island, hosted at the island’s most scenic settings: the overwater Tai Restaurant and exclusive destination dining spots under the stars.

On 20th & 22nd April, guests can join Chef Yuko for an exclusive Japanese Culinary Masterclass, followed by a specially prepared lunch. This hands-on session offers a rare opportunity to learn authentic techniques from a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef, with prices starting from US$100 per guest.

On Monday, 21st April, guests are invited to savour A Taste of Japan—an à la carte lunch menu that celebrates iconic Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist. This leisurely yet sophisticated dining experience will take place in one of the resort’s most picturesque settings, offering a feast for both the palate and the senses.

On the final night, Tuesday, 22 April, guests will be treated to Omakase by the Ocean—a serene, intimate tasting experience personally curated by Chef Yuko. Set within Tai, our breathtaking oceanfront specialty restaurant, this exclusive multi-course dinner offers a deeply personal journey through Japanese culinary artistry. Pricing available upon request.

“We’re delighted to host Chef Yuko Furuya during this special Easter period,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director for COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Her approach to Japanese cuisine

mirrors COMO’s values—fresh, seasonal and deeply rooted in place. This collaboration offers our guests a truly unique way to celebrate the season of renewal and indulgence.”

Born into a family of chefs, Chef Yuko Furuya trained under her mother, the esteemed Chef Satoko Furuya, and now runs her own private dining restaurant, Kenrantei, in Kobe, Japan. She is a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef and a respected culinary instructor, known for her meticulous technique and creative flair.

This exclusive Easter residency forms part of COMO Maalifushi’s ongoing programme of world-class experiences, blending global talent with the island’s natural beauty and COMO’s signature understated elegance.