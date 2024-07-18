Island indulgence at COMO Maalifushi this summer

Nova Maldives, the soulful community-based luxury island resort in the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, has introduced its new Group Brunching Experiences. In response to the booming trend of group brunching in the GCC, Nova is embracing this vibrant social phenomenon by introducing these specially curated culinary journeys. Recognising that friends and families travelling together seek to extend their holiday enjoyment with communal dining, Nova offers experiences that foster connections, create unforgettable memories, and provide unparalleled hospitality in stunning settings with a delightful fusion of flavours.

Guests seeking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives can now indulge in a variety of group brunching options at Nova Maldives. Thoughtfully crafted to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, these experiences invite groups of all sizes to come together and share memorable moments over exquisite cuisine.

The group brunching experiences at Nova provide an intimate setting for friends and families to bond while savouring delicious cuisine amidst the natural splendour of the Maldives. Whether celebrating a special occasion, reuniting with loved ones, or simply enjoying quality time together, Nova offers the perfect backdrop for creating cherished moments.

Guests can choose from a variety of picturesque settings for their group brunching experience:

Sandbank Brunch: Indulge in a delightful feast on a secluded sandbank, surrounded by azure waters and soft sands. This unforgettable brunch experience offers breathtaking panoramic views, ensuring moments of serenity and luxury.

Nava Over-Water Brunch: Enjoy an elegant brunch affair atop the crystal-clear waters. With a sumptuous spread of gourmet delicacies and uninterrupted views of the horizon, guests can create lasting memories while basking in the beauty of their surroundings.

Beach Brunch: Revel in a laid-back dining experience with your toes in the sand and the gentle ocean breeze as companions. Feast on a variety of flavors while taking in the natural beauty of the Maldivian coastline, making for a relaxed and memorable gathering.

Traditional Dhoni Brunch: Experience the charm of Maldivian culture with a picnic-style brunch aboard a traditional Dhoni (Maldivian sailing boat). Set sail on the tranquil waters surrounding Nova and enjoy a unique culinary adventure amidst stunning marine vistas.

Speaking about the concept, Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives said, “At Nova Maldives, we are dedicated to providing our guests with unforgettable experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and rich culture of the Maldives. Our Group Brunching Experiences offer friends and families travelling together the perfect opportunity to connect and create lasting memories in paradise.”

These experiences are available on a request basis only and are subject to weather conditions. The offerings and menus are completely bespoke, with pricing dependent on guests’ menu preferences and group size.

To discover Nova’s latest special offers and book your stay, visit www.nova-maldives.com.