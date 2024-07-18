News
Island indulgence at COMO Maalifushi this summer
Escape to the turquoise waters and natural beauty of the Maldives with the exclusive Island Indulgence offer at COMO Maalifushi. This limited-time promotion is available for stays until October 31st 2024, providing an all-inclusive luxury experience for families and couples alike.
COMO Maalifushi is the only resort located in the unspoilt Thaa Atoll, offering an abundance of dining options and activities for all to enjoy. Overlooking the main pool, Madi, the beachside all-day dining venue, celebrates flavour and freshness with beach barbecues, healthy salads, and COMO Shambhala Kitchen classics. COMO Shambhala Kitchen is a healthful cuisine concept full of flavour with an emphasis on plant-based nutrition. Thila serves cuisine from Madi restaurant, along with cocktails ranging from the classics to island creations and more.
For a complete indulgence, this all-inclusive offer includes:
- Upgrade to daily full board meals with breakfast, lunch and dinner at Madi restaurant or Thila bar for two adults
- Selected beverages during meal times (beers, wines, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages).
- “Children’s Special” offer for families, allowing up to two children below 12 years of age to receive: Complimentary full board meals (from the children’s menu); Juices and soft drinks during meal times; and, complimentary, free-flow ice cream during the day (outside of meal hours)
- Bottled COMO water in all rooms, suites and villas
- Selected items in the mini bar replenished on daily basis
- Complimentary access to padel court, pool and Play by COMO
- Daily yoga classes at COMO Shambhala
- Complimentary use of snorkelling equipment
- Complimentary use of non-motorised water sports equipment including sea kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, windsurfing equipment and catamarans
With plenty of activities available for all to enjoy, the adventurous can catch waves at more than a dozen of the world’s best surf breaks from April to October, and diving enthusiasts will find themselves in one of the greatest underwater regions, with over 32 different dive sites teeming with marine life and offering clear visibility. For a unique adventure, guests can kayak across to the resort’s own castaway island, Lavadhoo. Additionally, COMO Maalifushi caters to younger guests with its Play by COMO children’s programme, ensuring an enjoyable stay for the entire family.
This August 5th to 14th, NASA astronaut Nicole Stott will lead our iconic Space Camp activities for young adventurers, where guests can learn about outer space through art, food, and movement.
This offer is strictly for direct bookings either via email to the reservations team at res.maalifushi@comohotels.com or online at COMO Maalifushi.
Dive into fun with popsicles at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort’s pool bar
Get ready to chill out and dive into a burst of flavour with the exciting new popsicle experience at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort! The Pool Bar will transform into the ultimate spot for fun, flavor, and unforgettable memories.
Picture this: the sun is shining, the pool is glistening, and suddenly, the delightful sound of a bell rings out. Bartenders will be roaming the pool bar area, offering a tantalising selection of popsicles in three mouth-watering flavours: Lemon Margarita, Passion Fruit Margarita, and a refreshing Strawberry Non-Alcoholic Margarita. Each popsicle is crafted to perfection, providing the perfect blend of cool refreshment and delicious taste.
When guests hear the bell, it’s time to get excited! One of the friendly bartenders will be on the move, bringing popsicles directly to guests around and in the pool. It’s a spontaneous and delightful way to cool down while soaking up the sun. The visually stunning presentation and the refreshing flavours are sure to catch attention and add a splash of fun to the day.
The popsicle experience is all about creating joy and sparking connections. The bartenders are trained to engage with guests, ensuring everyone feels part of the fun. The resort encourages guests to capture and share our popsicle moments on social media, spreading the joy with friends and fellow travellers.
The resort believes that every moment at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort should be memorable. The daily popsicle event is designed to add a unique and playful touch to the stay of guests.
Mercure Kooddoo Resort offers a unique Maldivian holiday for discerning guests. Combining style and substance with beautiful beachfront views and lush accommodations, the resort provides everything needed for the perfect getaway.
Gourmet bliss: Escapade gourmande by Constance Hotels in Maldives
Luxury, enjoyment and culinary delights: from August 11 to 18 2024, the Escapade Gourmande – translated as “Gourmet Getaway” – will take place at Constance Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives. During this exclusive gastronomic experience, the two Constance hotels on the islands of Halaveli and Moofushi in the Ari Atoll will present exquisite, multi-course dinners.
The event will be hosted by the partner winemaker, Domaine Albert Mann from Alsace, ensuring a rich selection of fine wines throughout the event. Renowned for their commitment to biodynamic farming and excellent wine quality, Domaine Albert Mann produces wines that beautifully express the terroir of their vineyards. Their involvement ensures guests will enjoy a curated selection of fine wines, perfectly paired with each dish to enhance the overall culinary experience.
Joining them are renowned Bocuse d’Argent 2019 winner, Swedish Chef Sebastian Gibrand; 2019 Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, Fabrizio Fiorani from Italy; and French Pastry Chef and influencer, Thomas Alphonsine. All three played significant roles at the annual Constance Festival Culinaire in March 2024 at Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius: Chef Gibrand served as a jury member, Chef Fiorani participated as a contestant, and Thomas Alphonsine attended as an influencer to cover the event.
Constance Moofushi Maldives:
- Monday 12th August: Sandbank Wine Evening orchestrated by Chef Sebastian Gibrand, paired with Albert Mann wines
- Tuesday 13th August: Breakfast Pastry corner by Thomas Alphonsine and Wine Tasting in the lagoon with Chef Sebastian Gibrand & Chef Fabrizio Fiorani, paired with Albert Mann wines
Constance Halaveli Maldives:
- Wednesday 14th August: Wine Dinner with Chef Sebastian Gibrand & Chef Fabrizio Fiorani paired with Albert Mann wines
- Friday 16th August: Breakfast Pastry corner by Thomas Alphonsine
Jerome Faure, Corporate Sommelier at Constance Hotels & Resorts, expresses the importance of pairing that elevates each meal during the event: “The concept is to put the main characters, the winemaker & chefs, together for them to create the perfect harmony.”
A highlight of the event also includes a masterclass by Domaine Albert Mann, which provides a unique opportunity for Constance’s sommeliers to participate in valuable, educational training sessions. Guests and participants look forward to an unforgettable week.
Nova Maldives unveils group brunching experiences for families, friends
Nova Maldives, the soulful community-based luxury island resort in the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, has introduced its new Group Brunching Experiences. In response to the booming trend of group brunching in the GCC, Nova is embracing this vibrant social phenomenon by introducing these specially curated culinary journeys. Recognising that friends and families travelling together seek to extend their holiday enjoyment with communal dining, Nova offers experiences that foster connections, create unforgettable memories, and provide unparalleled hospitality in stunning settings with a delightful fusion of flavours.
Guests seeking to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives can now indulge in a variety of group brunching options at Nova Maldives. Thoughtfully crafted to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, these experiences invite groups of all sizes to come together and share memorable moments over exquisite cuisine.
The group brunching experiences at Nova provide an intimate setting for friends and families to bond while savouring delicious cuisine amidst the natural splendour of the Maldives. Whether celebrating a special occasion, reuniting with loved ones, or simply enjoying quality time together, Nova offers the perfect backdrop for creating cherished moments.
Guests can choose from a variety of picturesque settings for their group brunching experience:
- Sandbank Brunch: Indulge in a delightful feast on a secluded sandbank, surrounded by azure waters and soft sands. This unforgettable brunch experience offers breathtaking panoramic views, ensuring moments of serenity and luxury.
- Nava Over-Water Brunch: Enjoy an elegant brunch affair atop the crystal-clear waters. With a sumptuous spread of gourmet delicacies and uninterrupted views of the horizon, guests can create lasting memories while basking in the beauty of their surroundings.
- Beach Brunch: Revel in a laid-back dining experience with your toes in the sand and the gentle ocean breeze as companions. Feast on a variety of flavors while taking in the natural beauty of the Maldivian coastline, making for a relaxed and memorable gathering.
- Traditional Dhoni Brunch: Experience the charm of Maldivian culture with a picnic-style brunch aboard a traditional Dhoni (Maldivian sailing boat). Set sail on the tranquil waters surrounding Nova and enjoy a unique culinary adventure amidst stunning marine vistas.
Speaking about the concept, Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives said, “At Nova Maldives, we are dedicated to providing our guests with unforgettable experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and rich culture of the Maldives. Our Group Brunching Experiences offer friends and families travelling together the perfect opportunity to connect and create lasting memories in paradise.”
These experiences are available on a request basis only and are subject to weather conditions. The offerings and menus are completely bespoke, with pricing dependent on guests’ menu preferences and group size.
To discover Nova’s latest special offers and book your stay, visit www.nova-maldives.com.
