News
Believe in magic this festive season at COMO Maldives
Believe in magic this festive season at COMO Hotels and Resorts’ luxury lifestyle resorts in the Maldives. COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi invites you to immerse yourselves in a world of enchantment with a captivating line- up of activities and culinary delights that promise to make your holiday truly magical with programmes and celebrations.
COMO Cocoa Island
The festivities kicks off at COMO Cocoa Island with the opening of The Konro Grill and Bar , a special pop-up restaurant serving delectable yakitori and an exquisite sake bar where flavours of Japan will meet the Maldives in this remarkable beachside dining experience. Available from December 20th 2023 to April 10th 2024, delicious, fresh vegetables, meats and seafood skewers will be grilled in front of you on a traditional Konro grill on Faru Beach.
Certified physiotherapist Kim Kosters returns to COMO Cocoa Island for a second residency this year at COMO Shambhala to share with guests the art of living pain free. Through a combination of physiotherapy, massage and movement, Kosters will be offering treatments to aid in releasing muscle tension and help to reduce chronic pain from December 15th 2023 to February 15th 2024.
Prepare for an extraordinary festive season at COMO Cocoa Island, boasting a magical lineup of activities and sumptuous feasts to welcome the New Year. Younger guests will delight in a festive schedule filled with engaging games, crafts, and activities.
Book a stay for a minimum of five nights and be rewarded with two extra nights for your relaxing getaway. This offer also includes a complimentary return speedboat transfer to and from Malé. A resort credit of US$300 will be gifted for stays between December 20th 2023 and January 8th 2024.
COMO Maalifushi
A thoughtfully curated program of seasonal feasts and family activities awaits guests of all ages at COMO Maalifushi, adding a touch of enchantment to this season of celebration. Cherish moments with family and friends, each one infused with the magic of the season.
Make time for family and friends at this special time of year, each moment filled with the magic of the season. Guests can participate in a mesmerising whaleshark night snorkelling experience and observe these gentle giants when migrate through the warm Maldivian waters of Thaa Atoll from November to April. Guests can also set sail on champagne cruises on our luxury yacht or escape to Lavadhoo, our private island for castaway island picnics.
Younger guests will find entertainment and inspiration at Play by COMO, a space designed to encourage purposeful and creative child-directed play for children aged four to 12. A schedule of activities will ignite their creativity and infuse fun and magic into the festive season.
Stimulate healing with Traditional Chinese healing with TCM specialist David Mioduski at COMO Shambhala from November 15th 2023 to January 15th 2024. Offering acupuncture, Chinese Medical Massage or Tui Na, cupping therapy and Traditional Martial Arts Exercises such as Tai Qi Chuan and Qi Gong, guests can seek a transformative wellness experience with Mioduski.
Book a stay for a minimum of five nights and be rewarded with two extra nights for your relaxing getaway. This offer also includes a complimentary return seaplane transfer to and from Malé. A resort credit of US$300 will be gifted for stays between December 20th 2023 and January 8th 2024.
For more information on COMO Hotels and Resorts or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-maalifushi and https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Awards
Reethi Beach Resort shines bright at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023
Reethi Beach Resort has garnered significant recognition at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023, securing an impressive six accolades that emphasise the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards stands as an esteemed international entity and is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry. It offers international recognition, with winners selected through votes from over 300,000 international travellers and industry players across more than 100 different categories during a four-week period.
Reethi Beach Resort proudly earned recognition in the following categories:
- Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Maldives
- Best Luxury Eco Resort – Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Resort – Maldives
The resort’s culinary offerings and dining experiences were also honoured:
- Best All-Day Buffet Dining in the Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Grill in the Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant in the Indian Ocean
Renowned for its culinary excellence, Reethi Beach Resort has established itself as a culinary haven in the Maldives. At the helm is Executive Chef Farish Mukthar, a distinguished certified Master Chef affiliated with the prestigious World Master Chefs Society. With visionary leadership, Chef Farish not only curates the menus for all of the resort’s dining establishments but also upholds the elevated standards that discerning guests anticipate from this exceptional destination. His expertise adds a distinctive flavour to the resort’s gastronomic offerings, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience that mirrors the resort’s commitment to excellence.
Beyond the awards, Reethi Beach Resort is celebrated for its dedication to exceptional service, offering a diverse range of delectable dining experiences that transcend conventional expectations. The resort’s steadfast focus on environmental preservation and sustainability adds an eco-conscious layer to its allure.
These six prestigious awards underscore Reethi Beach Resort’s devotion to delivering outstanding services and crafting unforgettable experiences for its guests. It solidifies the resort’s position as a standout destination in the Maldives, showcasing that exceptional hospitality goes hand-in-hand with a dedication to authenticity and sustainability.
Reethi Beach boasts over 20 years of hospitality in the Maldives, located in the idyllic Baa Atoll, the only UNESCO biosphere in the Maldivian archipelago. The island is a pioneer in the atoll for sustainable tourism and has recently been awarded the Green Globe Certification, demonstrating the long-term environmental commitments of the resort. It offers a wide array of timeless experiences, from swimming in the infamous Hanifaru Bay to catching a glimpse of the gentle giants that reside within the turquoise blue waters, which promises true escapism. Our adventurous connoisseurs seek Reethi Beach Resort, not merely for its aura of a paradise island, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence here at our property. Reethi Beach Resort serves as a venerated oasis for travellers, guests and families alike.
News
THE OZEN COLLECTION honors leading Maldivian partners in grand celebration
THE OZEN COLLECTION, a distinguished hospitality brand, extended warm invitations to leading Maldivian Destination Management Companies (DMCs) for an inspiring celebration at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI on Friday, November 17, 2023. Nestled within the enchanting private gardens of the Royal RESERVE, a lavish three-bedroom sanctuary, the evening commenced with a gracious welcome, leading into an appreciation ceremony and a starlit gala dinner.
Each partner was celebrated as a distinguished winner, solidifying the connections between the brand and its longstanding partners. Stéphane Laguete, Chief Commercial Officer at Atmosphere Core, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “The objective is to show our appreciation for the unwavering support the company has received throughout its journey. In the competitive landscape of the Maldives, it is crucial for us, as a dynamic company, to reciprocate support. These appreciation events aim to create a lasting impression, ensuring our partners remember us in the future. While this event was exclusive to THE OZEN COLLECTION, we aspire to extend the appreciation nights to represent all our brands in the future.”
The event drew the participation of 30 representatives from 15 esteemed local DMCs, including Intour Maldives Pvt Ltd, Pearl Travel Service Pvt Ltd, Viluxur Holidays Pvt Ltd, Bliss Maldives Pvt. Ltd., Capital Travel & Tours Pvt Ltd, Let’s Go Maldives, Neoscapes Maldives, Reollo Travel, Resort Life Travel, Travelers Street Pvt Ltd, Naalis Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd, Alpha Maldives Pvt Ltd, Getaway Maldives Pvt Ltd, Exciting Travel Holidays, and Luxury Lagoon Holiday Pvt Ltd.
All the representatives enjoyed the evening as it provided a chance for industry experts, sales and marketing professionals, and senior leaders from THE OZEN COLLECTION to reconnect through informal conversations and shared celebrations, in a true nod to REFINED ELEGANCE.
News
Sip and Savour at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s new overwater Sunset Lounge
As the sun dips into the Indian Ocean, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes you to the Over Water Sunset Lounge, a pop-up bar experience that redefines the magic of twilight with its signature cocktail selections. This captivating venue offers guests a front-row seat to mesmerising sunsets from 6:00pm to 7:30pm daily, excluding Tuesdays.
Located at the exclusive adults-only island, Rangali Island, the setting provides an idyllic backdrop for guests to unwind while sipping handcrafted cocktails from the resident mixologist, amidst the calming ocean breeze and breathtaking Maldivian sunset. The lounge offers guests an elegant yet laid-back environment with indoor and outdoor seating and unobstructed views of the dreamy Indian Ocean complemented by soothing live entertainment.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is excited to welcome guests to the Over Water Sunset Lounge, where the golden hour becomes a daily celebration of nature’s beauty and the art of mixology.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For further information, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Atmosphere Core announces strategic management moves & hires
-
News1 week ago
Discover the newest Guest House and Restaurant in Baa Kamadhoo
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Maldives celebration: A double delight of Diwali and Devi’s first birthday
-
News1 week ago
LUX* South Ari Atoll presents Scandinavian festive charm with award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon
-
News1 week ago
Iconic moments at Baros Maldives: Experience epitome of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality this festive season
-
Food1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves
-
News1 week ago
Kurumba Maldives elevates commitment to sustainable tourism with Gold Certification from Green Growth 2050
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts presents five-star line-up of Christmas classics with tropical twist