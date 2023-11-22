Insiders
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort appoints Santosh Singh as Yoga & Fitness Trainer and RunWestin Ambassador
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced the appointment of Santosh Singh, as the Yoga and Fitness Trainer. With over 7 years of experience, Santosh brings extensive exposure in ancient Yogic wisdom and advanced training techniques to realign and recharge the mind and body while you’re on vacation.
In his new role, Santosh will also serve as the RunWestin ambassador, guiding and assisting guests in maintaining their running routines with enthusiasm. Speaking on his appointment, Santosh expressed, “I’m beyond thrilled to commence this journey with the wellness-focused, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. As a trainer and a dedicated fitness enthusiast, I can relate to guests who may encounter challenges in maintaining their inner balance while traveling, and aim to guide them through their fitness and wellness goals while on vacation with my expertise.”
In line with the resort’s unwavering commitment to holistic well-being, the resort has introduced a range of activities, including Aqua Aerobics, Pilates, Yoga Nidra, and more under Santosh’s guidance. These activities provide a unique opportunity to tailor personalized programs for each guest, incorporating ancient practices, enjoyable activities, complementary therapies, and ample movement to celebrate each guest’s individuality.
General Manager, Vijay Kumar said, “At The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, the brand’s pillars of wellness are not just a concept; it’s a way of life. We believe that well-being is a journey, and every step matters. We want to empower our guests to prioritize their physical and mental health, making their stay a true rejuvenation of body and soul.”
For further details or reservations, please visit westin-maldives.com or reach out via email at mlewi.reservation@westin.com.
Insider Reviews
Escape to paradise: A review of Amari Raaya Maldives
Amari Raaya Maldives resort is a true gem in the midst of the stunning Raa Atoll. From the moment I arrived at the airport, the resort’s warm hospitality and attention to detail impressed me. The seamless transfer by seaplane was an exhilarating experience, and the Manta Air lounge provided a comfortable and enjoyable waiting area with delectable snacks and drinks.
Upon reaching the resort, I was welcomed by the friendly resort team and treated to a delicious lunch at the Amaya Food Gallery, which set the tone for the culinary delights that awaited during my stay. My accommodation, the Beach Pool Villa, was a haven of luxury, offering a spacious and well-appointed retreat with the added indulgence of a private pool overlooking the pristine beach.
The variety of villa options at Amari Raaya caters to all preferences, whether guests seek proximity to the beach, breathtaking ocean views, or the magic of Maldivian sunsets. The resort leaves no stone unturned in ensuring every guest’s experience is unforgettable.
The culinary journey at Amari Raaya is an exceptional highlight of the resort. With eight diverse dining options, guests can explore a world of flavors and indulge in a gastronomic adventure. From the vibrant and flavorful street food at Amaya Food Gallery to the delightful rooftop bar Ampers&nd, offering stunning sunset views and delectable cocktails, every meal was a delight to the senses. The incorporation of Italian favorites and locally-inspired seafood dishes further added to the culinary magic.
As the sun set, the resort transformed into a vibrant hub of cultural experiences. With live music, traditional Boduberu nights, and cultural events, guests could immerse themselves in the local traditions and create lasting memories of their time in the Maldives.
Amari Raaya Maldives resort is a perfect fusion of luxury, natural beauty, and authentic experiences. Whether you seek relaxation on the beach, exploration of marine life, or the excitement of cultural festivities, the resort offers something for everyone. The attentive staff, incredible dining options, and enchanting surroundings make Amari Raaya a dream destination for any traveler looking to experience paradise in the Maldives. I can’t wait to return to this slice of heaven in the future!
In Summary
- Accommodations:
- Beach and overwater villas provide unobstructed views of the Raa Atoll waters.
- Range of options including Beach Villas, Ocean Pool Villas, and the lavish Amari Presidential Villa.
- Dining:
- Eight food and beverage outlets offer a fusion of Thai, Asian, Maldivian, and Western flavors.
- Options include the vibrant Amaya Food Gallery, romantic Ampers&nd, and private beach dinners.
- Recreation and Play:
- Dive into a variety of recreational activities, including scuba diving courses and water sports.
- Facilities like Fitness and Yoga Pavilion, Artist Zone, and Chef’s Garden cater to diverse interests.
- Services:
- 24-hour room service, tailored excursions, and family-friendly amenities like baby care and babysitting.
- Special Occasions:
- Ideal venue for weddings, events, or exclusive island takeovers, turning dreams into reality.
- Overall Atmosphere:
- A castaway experience amid 5-star luxury, combining natural beauty with unparalleled hospitality.
Amari Raaya Maldives invites guests to escape the world and celebrate life’s best moments in this tropical haven.
Insiders
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi welcomes marine biologist Caitlin Rentell to lead sustainable marine conservation initiatives
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives has welcomed Caitlin Rentell, a talented and passionate marine biologist, to their team. Caitlin brings her expertise and dedication to the forefront of marine conservation efforts, focusing on critical initiatives to protect the pristine marine ecosystems of the Maldives. With her arrival, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is enhancing its commitment to preserving the enchanting waters of this tropical paradise.
Caitlin’s primary responsibilities at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will include spearheading coral restoration efforts, engaging with guests and island team members in educational outreach programs, creating activities for the younger guest of the resort with the Koamas Kids Club team to raise awareness about marine life conservation, and fostering eco-tourism initiatives through collaborations with NGO and other local islands. Her work will make a significant contribution to strengthening the reef ecosystem, ultimately improving the region’s overall ecological health. These initiatives will also serve as an invaluable resource for educational purposes, allowing guests to learn and appreciate the Maldives’ unique marine environment.
UK National, Caitlin Rentell, holds a degree in Marine Biology from the prestigious University of Plymouth, United Kingdom, and has dedicated her academic career to understanding the anthropogenic impacts on our precious marine environment, particularly focusing on the menace of plastic pollution. Throughout her studies, Caitlin developed a profound understanding of the challenges facing our oceans and the urgent need for action.
After completing her degree, Caitlin ventured to the Maldives and joined a sea turtle rehabilitation NGO located on a local island in the Lhaviyani Atoll. During her time working with the NGO, she gained invaluable experience in coral restoration and community outreach. She actively engaged with the local community to address pressing issues such as waste disposal, all while educating future generations about the importance of preserving the ocean and its unique ecosystems.
Caitlin’s passion for marine conservation and her commitment to involving local communities align perfectly with Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s sustainable values and dedication to preserving the Maldives’ remarkable marine heritage.
“Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is excited to welcome Caitlin Rentell to our team, and we are all looking forward to her leadership in the pursuit of sustainable marine conservation initiatives,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “With her dedication and expertise, the resort reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty.”
Insiders
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives welcomes new Executive Chef Nguyen Minh Phuc
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has announced the arrival of its new Executive Chef, Nguyen Minh Phuc.
A native of Vietnam, Chef Phuc brings a wealth of experience since 2003 from hotels and resorts around the world, from the Kingdom of Bahrain to South East Asia including Accor Hotels in Vietnam and recently served as Executive Chef at Marriott Hotels in the Maldives and Bali, Indonesia. Chef Phuc holds a bachelor’s degree in Cuisine Art, Food Preparation and Cooking from Vietnam Tourism College as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
To mark his debut, Chef Phuc is launching the Boat to Table BBQ Night at the resort’s signature restaurant, Seasalt every Sunday. This unique dining experience allows guests to choose their own fresh seafood from a local fisherman’s boat, which is then cooked to their liking by Chef Phuc and his culinary team.
The Boat to Table BBQ Night is a celebration of the local community’s fresh ingredients, local products, and sustainable practices. Guided by Hyatt’s food philosophy “Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served.”, Chef Phuc is committed to supporting the local community, especially the fishermen in the Raa Atoll Maldives, and reducing food waste. This new dining experience introduces guests to a different way to experience the Maldives.
Each week, a fisherman’s boat will park by Seasalt restaurant and the fishermen will carry a basket of fish directly from the boat to the grill area to display their catch. Customers are then invited to choose the fish they would like to eat, and the chef prepares the fish in front of them and grills it directly on charcoal according to the diners’ preference.
“I am so pleased to be joining the team at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. I have long been an admirer of the resort and the way it incorporates sustainable practices and local customs into its programming for guests. While creating my debut menu for the resort, it was important to me to celebrate the local fishermen, giving them the chance to show guests that their food is truly authentic and local, and creating a space for guests to connect and engage directly with the fishermen,” comments Chef Phuc.
“The Boat to Table menu will give guests of the chance to taste a variety of freshly caught fish, all native to the Maldvies, and gives us the chance to help them minimise food waste by choosing the correct size of fish according to their appetite.”
Guests at the Boat to Table BBQ Night can enjoy a variety of fresh seafood dishes, including sashimi, ceviche, tartare, and grilled fish fillets. All of the food is prepared on the spot, ensuring that the seafood is as fresh as possible and minimising food waste.
Chef Phuc will also be bringing his signature cooking style to the rest of the resort’s restaurants, which include Umami, Pibati, Mirus Bar and the recently opened The Shack.
For more information email to kothaifaru@alilahotels.com
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Atmosphere Core announces strategic management moves & hires
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Maldives celebration: A double delight of Diwali and Devi’s first birthday
-
News1 week ago
Discover the newest Guest House and Restaurant in Baa Kamadhoo
-
News1 week ago
LUX* South Ari Atoll presents Scandinavian festive charm with award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon
-
Food1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves
-
News1 week ago
Kurumba Maldives elevates commitment to sustainable tourism with Gold Certification from Green Growth 2050
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts presents five-star line-up of Christmas classics with tropical twist
-
Food1 week ago
Savour taste of Tuscany at COMO Maalifushi