Marriott Maldives Business Council launches partnership with USAID to elevate mutual collaboration with local islands

Believe in magic this festive season at COMO Hotels and Resorts’ luxury lifestyle resorts in the Maldives. COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi invites you to immerse yourselves in a world of enchantment with a captivating line- up of activities and culinary delights that promise to make your holiday truly magical with programmes and celebrations.

COMO Cocoa Island

The festivities kicks off at COMO Cocoa Island with the opening of The Konro Grill and Bar , a special pop-up restaurant serving delectable yakitori and an exquisite sake bar where flavours of Japan will meet the Maldives in this remarkable beachside dining experience. Available from December 20th 2023 to April 10th 2024, delicious, fresh vegetables, meats and seafood skewers will be grilled in front of you on a traditional Konro grill on Faru Beach.

Certified physiotherapist Kim Kosters returns to COMO Cocoa Island for a second residency this year at COMO Shambhala to share with guests the art of living pain free. Through a combination of physiotherapy, massage and movement, Kosters will be offering treatments to aid in releasing muscle tension and help to reduce chronic pain from December 15th 2023 to February 15th 2024.

Prepare for an extraordinary festive season at COMO Cocoa Island, boasting a magical lineup of activities and sumptuous feasts to welcome the New Year. Younger guests will delight in a festive schedule filled with engaging games, crafts, and activities.

Book a stay for a minimum of five nights and be rewarded with two extra nights for your relaxing getaway. This offer also includes a complimentary return speedboat transfer to and from Malé. A resort credit of US$300 will be gifted for stays between December 20th 2023 and January 8th 2024.

COMO Maalifushi

A thoughtfully curated program of seasonal feasts and family activities awaits guests of all ages at COMO Maalifushi, adding a touch of enchantment to this season of celebration. Cherish moments with family and friends, each one infused with the magic of the season.

Make time for family and friends at this special time of year, each moment filled with the magic of the season. Guests can participate in a mesmerising whaleshark night snorkelling experience and observe these gentle giants when migrate through the warm Maldivian waters of Thaa Atoll from November to April. Guests can also set sail on champagne cruises on our luxury yacht or escape to Lavadhoo, our private island for castaway island picnics.

Younger guests will find entertainment and inspiration at Play by COMO, a space designed to encourage purposeful and creative child-directed play for children aged four to 12. A schedule of activities will ignite their creativity and infuse fun and magic into the festive season.

Stimulate healing with Traditional Chinese healing with TCM specialist David Mioduski at COMO Shambhala from November 15th 2023 to January 15th 2024. Offering acupuncture, Chinese Medical Massage or Tui Na, cupping therapy and Traditional Martial Arts Exercises such as Tai Qi Chuan and Qi Gong, guests can seek a transformative wellness experience with Mioduski.

Book a stay for a minimum of five nights and be rewarded with two extra nights for your relaxing getaway. This offer also includes a complimentary return seaplane transfer to and from Malé. A resort credit of US$300 will be gifted for stays between December 20th 2023 and January 8th 2024.

For more information on COMO Hotels and Resorts or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-maalifushi and https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island