News
Marriott Maldives Business Council launches partnership with USAID to elevate mutual collaboration with local islands
Recently, the Maldives had the honor of a visit by the honorable Samantha Power, Administrator of The United States Agency for International Development (USAID). During her visit to Maldives, she signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chairman of Marriott Maldives Business Council, Renato De Oliveira. USAID and the seven Marriott International resorts in Maldives will partner to explore how to enhance mutually beneficial collaboration with local islands and expand economic opportunities for their residents.
The partnership is aligned with Marriott International ‘Take Care’ culture, a commitment to promote opportunity, community and purpose for all. Take Care is not just about taking care of ourselves, but also about taking care of others, to support and give back to the local communities.
Working together, Marriott Maldives Business Council and USAID will foster engagements between resort islands and local island councils, women’s development committees, and island private sector actors to bring economic, social, and environmental benefits to local island populations with a focus on maximizing opportunities for women and youth. Potential examples of these opportunities include tourism excursions on nearby inhabited islands, increased resort employment of local island residents, joint waste recycling efforts, locally sourced agriculture products, and more.
“We are honored to embark on this inspiring partnership with USAID. Together we are paving the way for thriving communities and building a future where everyone’s potential is unleashed,” said Renato De Oliveira, Chairman of Marriott Maldives Business Council and General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “We will continue to build deeper connections in local communities which are aimed to sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.
“USAID is grateful to Marriott Maldives Business Council for sharing our vision of a mutually beneficial partnership between local islands and resorts,” said Gabriel Grau, USAID Mission Director for Sri Lanka and Maldives. “Our “Sister Islands” initiative under USAID’s Democracy Delivers banner promises to boost local islands socially, environmentally, and economically, while bringing business benefits to resorts through improved tourism offerings, locally sourced products and local employees.”
Insiders
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort appoints Santosh Singh as Yoga & Fitness Trainer and RunWestin Ambassador
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced the appointment of Santosh Singh, as the Yoga and Fitness Trainer. With over 7 years of experience, Santosh brings extensive exposure in ancient Yogic wisdom and advanced training techniques to realign and recharge the mind and body while you’re on vacation.
In his new role, Santosh will also serve as the RunWestin ambassador, guiding and assisting guests in maintaining their running routines with enthusiasm. Speaking on his appointment, Santosh expressed, “I’m beyond thrilled to commence this journey with the wellness-focused, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. As a trainer and a dedicated fitness enthusiast, I can relate to guests who may encounter challenges in maintaining their inner balance while traveling, and aim to guide them through their fitness and wellness goals while on vacation with my expertise.”
In line with the resort’s unwavering commitment to holistic well-being, the resort has introduced a range of activities, including Aqua Aerobics, Pilates, Yoga Nidra, and more under Santosh’s guidance. These activities provide a unique opportunity to tailor personalized programs for each guest, incorporating ancient practices, enjoyable activities, complementary therapies, and ample movement to celebrate each guest’s individuality.
General Manager, Vijay Kumar said, “At The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, the brand’s pillars of wellness are not just a concept; it’s a way of life. We believe that well-being is a journey, and every step matters. We want to empower our guests to prioritize their physical and mental health, making their stay a true rejuvenation of body and soul.”
For further details or reservations, please visit westin-maldives.com or reach out via email at mlewi.reservation@westin.com.
News
Believe in magic this festive season at COMO Maldives
Believe in magic this festive season at COMO Hotels and Resorts’ luxury lifestyle resorts in the Maldives. COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi invites you to immerse yourselves in a world of enchantment with a captivating line- up of activities and culinary delights that promise to make your holiday truly magical with programmes and celebrations.
COMO Cocoa Island
The festivities kicks off at COMO Cocoa Island with the opening of The Konro Grill and Bar , a special pop-up restaurant serving delectable yakitori and an exquisite sake bar where flavours of Japan will meet the Maldives in this remarkable beachside dining experience. Available from December 20th 2023 to April 10th 2024, delicious, fresh vegetables, meats and seafood skewers will be grilled in front of you on a traditional Konro grill on Faru Beach.
Certified physiotherapist Kim Kosters returns to COMO Cocoa Island for a second residency this year at COMO Shambhala to share with guests the art of living pain free. Through a combination of physiotherapy, massage and movement, Kosters will be offering treatments to aid in releasing muscle tension and help to reduce chronic pain from December 15th 2023 to February 15th 2024.
Prepare for an extraordinary festive season at COMO Cocoa Island, boasting a magical lineup of activities and sumptuous feasts to welcome the New Year. Younger guests will delight in a festive schedule filled with engaging games, crafts, and activities.
Book a stay for a minimum of five nights and be rewarded with two extra nights for your relaxing getaway. This offer also includes a complimentary return speedboat transfer to and from Malé. A resort credit of US$300 will be gifted for stays between December 20th 2023 and January 8th 2024.
COMO Maalifushi
A thoughtfully curated program of seasonal feasts and family activities awaits guests of all ages at COMO Maalifushi, adding a touch of enchantment to this season of celebration. Cherish moments with family and friends, each one infused with the magic of the season.
Make time for family and friends at this special time of year, each moment filled with the magic of the season. Guests can participate in a mesmerising whaleshark night snorkelling experience and observe these gentle giants when migrate through the warm Maldivian waters of Thaa Atoll from November to April. Guests can also set sail on champagne cruises on our luxury yacht or escape to Lavadhoo, our private island for castaway island picnics.
Younger guests will find entertainment and inspiration at Play by COMO, a space designed to encourage purposeful and creative child-directed play for children aged four to 12. A schedule of activities will ignite their creativity and infuse fun and magic into the festive season.
Stimulate healing with Traditional Chinese healing with TCM specialist David Mioduski at COMO Shambhala from November 15th 2023 to January 15th 2024. Offering acupuncture, Chinese Medical Massage or Tui Na, cupping therapy and Traditional Martial Arts Exercises such as Tai Qi Chuan and Qi Gong, guests can seek a transformative wellness experience with Mioduski.
Book a stay for a minimum of five nights and be rewarded with two extra nights for your relaxing getaway. This offer also includes a complimentary return seaplane transfer to and from Malé. A resort credit of US$300 will be gifted for stays between December 20th 2023 and January 8th 2024.
For more information on COMO Hotels and Resorts or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-maalifushi and https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Awards
Reethi Beach Resort shines bright at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023
Reethi Beach Resort has garnered significant recognition at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023, securing an impressive six accolades that emphasise the resort’s commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards stands as an esteemed international entity and is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry. It offers international recognition, with winners selected through votes from over 300,000 international travellers and industry players across more than 100 different categories during a four-week period.
Reethi Beach Resort proudly earned recognition in the following categories:
- Best Luxury All-Inclusive Resort – Maldives
- Best Luxury Eco Resort – Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Resort – Maldives
The resort’s culinary offerings and dining experiences were also honoured:
- Best All-Day Buffet Dining in the Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Grill in the Indian Ocean
- Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant in the Indian Ocean
Renowned for its culinary excellence, Reethi Beach Resort has established itself as a culinary haven in the Maldives. At the helm is Executive Chef Farish Mukthar, a distinguished certified Master Chef affiliated with the prestigious World Master Chefs Society. With visionary leadership, Chef Farish not only curates the menus for all of the resort’s dining establishments but also upholds the elevated standards that discerning guests anticipate from this exceptional destination. His expertise adds a distinctive flavour to the resort’s gastronomic offerings, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience that mirrors the resort’s commitment to excellence.
Beyond the awards, Reethi Beach Resort is celebrated for its dedication to exceptional service, offering a diverse range of delectable dining experiences that transcend conventional expectations. The resort’s steadfast focus on environmental preservation and sustainability adds an eco-conscious layer to its allure.
These six prestigious awards underscore Reethi Beach Resort’s devotion to delivering outstanding services and crafting unforgettable experiences for its guests. It solidifies the resort’s position as a standout destination in the Maldives, showcasing that exceptional hospitality goes hand-in-hand with a dedication to authenticity and sustainability.
Reethi Beach boasts over 20 years of hospitality in the Maldives, located in the idyllic Baa Atoll, the only UNESCO biosphere in the Maldivian archipelago. The island is a pioneer in the atoll for sustainable tourism and has recently been awarded the Green Globe Certification, demonstrating the long-term environmental commitments of the resort. It offers a wide array of timeless experiences, from swimming in the infamous Hanifaru Bay to catching a glimpse of the gentle giants that reside within the turquoise blue waters, which promises true escapism. Our adventurous connoisseurs seek Reethi Beach Resort, not merely for its aura of a paradise island, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence here at our property. Reethi Beach Resort serves as a venerated oasis for travellers, guests and families alike.
Trending
