Celebration
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, whisks up the Festive Season with Christmas Cake-Mixing Ceremony
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton where every moment is a celebration, and every experience is naturally wonderful, is all set to transport guests into a festive wonderland. The warmth of the season was welcomed with a heartfelt Christmas cake-mixing ceremony. Nestled in the heart of paradise, this SAiisational event marks the beginning of the holiday season, inviting guests to embark on a delightful journey filled with magic, joy, and the sweet aroma of Christmas.
Against the backdrop of the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, SAii Lagoon Maldives invited guests to participate in the homely tradition of Christmas cake mixing. The ceremony, infused with heartfelt moments, creates a magical atmosphere, setting the stage for a season of celebrations. As families and friends come together to mix and mingle, the resort unveiled a festive lineup of activities, including a beach Christmas party, a kids’ Christmas party with a special visit from the North Pole, and a delectable Christmas brunch that promises both joy and flavor. The resort’s calendar is filled with a series of delightful events, leading up to the New Year, ensuring that every guest experiences the true spirit of the holidays, the SAiiway.
With the spirit of the Christmas season, the SAii Lagoon Maldives also has a surprise Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale lined up from the 24th of November till the 27th of November offering exclusive and limited-time holiday discounts valid for travel till 31st of October 2024. Unwrap the joys of this holiday season through the website and bring your Maldives holiday dream closer to you.
Cheval Blanc Randheli celebrates a decade of excellence
The renowned Cheval Blanc Randheli resort is preparing to mark a momentous occasion – its 10th anniversary of setting the standard for luxury and excellence in Maldives. This milestone celebration promises a fusion of adventure, elegance, and culinary delight for guests who have made this iconic resort their home away from home.
Since its inception in 2013, Cheval Blanc Randheli has consistently been a beacon of luxury in the Maldives. The resort has become synonymous with opulence, personalized service, and a commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences. From pristine overwater villas to breathtaking views of the turquoise lagoons, Cheval Blanc Randheli has redefined the concept of tropical paradise.
For those seeking an extra dose of adventure, the 10th-anniversary celebrations offer an exclusive opportunity to embark on a thrilling turtle snorkeling expedition. Dive into the crystal-clear waters and discover the mesmerizing marine life that inhabits the vibrant coral reefs surrounding the resort. It’s a chance to create memories that will last a lifetime and deepen the connection with the natural wonders of the Maldives.
As the sun gracefully sets over the Maison, a magical evening unfolds. Guests are invited to the White Bar pool, where live music will serenade them in a stunning and elegant setting. The ambiance sets the stage for an unforgettable night, with the highlight being the extraordinary culinary experience at Le 1947.
Le 1947, the crown jewel of Cheval Blanc Randheli’s dining experiences, will showcase a specially crafted menu by the illustrious chefs from La Vague D’Or. This exclusive gastronomic journey promises to blend the rich flavors of the French Riviera with the unique essence of the Maldives. Guests are in for a culinary masterpiece, ensuring a taste sensation like no other.
As Cheval Blanc Randheli raises a toast to a decade of excellence, the resort expresses heartfelt gratitude to its patrons for being an integral part of this incredible journey. The 10th-anniversary celebration is a testament to the enduring commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and experiences that linger in the memories of those fortunate enough to experience the magic of Cheval Blanc Randheli.
As the celebrations unfold on November 15, 2023, it is clear that Cheval Blanc Randheli is not just a resort; it’s a destination where luxury meets adventure, and every moment is crafted to perfection. Here’s to another decade of excellence in the Maldives’ paradise.
Experience a tropical Christmas extravaganza at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
Christmas falls during peak season in the tropics of the Maldives, making it the perfect destination to run away to for warm breezes and sunset dinners by the sea. This festive season, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives located on Huruvalhi Island in the Raa Atoll, has put a festive twist on the best camp standard activities, with three weeks of exciting events and activities. From December 20th to January 7th, guests can immerse in all things Maldivian culture – from wellness moments to watersports, live entertainment and delicious feasts, the programming offers a December to remember.
Camp Standard began at The Standard, Miami, an adults only property, in 2016. The concept offers an opportunity for guests to connect to their inner child on a weekend ‘camp’, disconnecting from the outside world. Camp Standard is now taking on a new form at The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives, with a festive twist available for all ages.
The festivities will kick off with the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the beach reception, expect free flowing coconut eggnog, frozen and hot chocolate and live music. The parties will continue with various bonfire nights and beach celebrations for all ages, including the inaugural Camp Standard NYE Countdown.
Young adventurers will have the opportunity to engage in an array of educational and fun experiences. From treasure hunts, to pizza making, art and craft classes and story-telling sessions that dive into Maldivian folklore, the little ones will be tugging at your side with one request only: Lil’ Shark Kids Cub. In line with the property’s environmental values, the “Save the Turtle” program, led by the in-house marine biologist, will educate and inspire the younger generation and a swim with Santa event on Christmas Day will see dreams come true.
For those seeking adventure, look no further than the Snorkeling Safari & Turtle Expedition, a guided educational snorkel led by Mr. Salty and the talented marine team. Or watch the sky turn gold and witness the beauty of Dolphins in their natural habitat on the sunset Dolphin Cruise. Discover the thrill of motorized and non-motorized water sports, or explore the depths with diving options at 40 different dive points around the resort.
Embark on a culinary adventure with a variety of themed dining experiences throughout the week. From Food Street’s tantalizing array of Asian Cuisine to Arabian Delicacies, Seafood Market, and Mediterranean Tastes, each experience will be a delightful voyage of flavours. Dive into the heart of Maldivian culture with authentic Maldivian Food at the opulent Christmas and New Year’s Eve Grand Gala Dinners whilst celebrating the year that has passed in style. See the full program and costs here.
Settle in for all the fun and make the Maldives your home away from home this festive season with the Stowaway package. Starting at $3,404.00 for a minimum 5 night stay, the package includes a range of special perks and prices including free seaplane transfers, 20% off all restaurants and bars, a 20% discount at The Standard Spa, weekly house reef snorkel tours and more.
Celebrate the season of light and discover love at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, a paradisiacal haven nestled in the North Male Atoll, has announced an intimate Diwali celebration that promises to dazzle and delight. From Rajasthan to the reefs, Delhi to the Dhigu beach, and Bangalore to the Breeze bar, this Diwali is all about spreading light and discovering love at the resort, and this goes out as an exclusive invitation to all Indian travelers to make Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives your chosen vacation destination.
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India as it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, and this year, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives brings a collection of vibrant traditions to the serene shores of the Maldives, offering an exceptional and immersive experience for the guests.
During the entire month of November, the resort will be having a dedicated Indian food counter at the dinner buffet featuring all-time favorites of every and child alike such as Tikka Masalas, Palak Paneer, and various other curries and breads.
What’s more the resort’s scenic poolside bar, is ready to treat the Indian guests with a special authentic Thali meal together with a famous glass of Lassi. Guests can choose from vegetarian or non-vegetarian options, each featuring different curries, rice, pickles, salads, desserts, and more. After all, what better way to stay close to the familiar aroma and taste of the delectable cuisine than enjoying the familiar tastes while you are on vacation?
The little Maharajas and Ranis are all welcome to enjoy eventful activities at the resort’s Kids Club with daily events such as Mehendi art, t-shirt painting, Diwali-themed cupcake decoration workshops, greeting card making, dance workshops, and more.
At the heart of the resort is the belief that love and gracious hospitality have the power to transcend borders and unite people. The resort thus plans on bringing all the guests to the calm and quiet shores of the Veli beach for a celebration of light with a slow-flow evening of stand-up cocktails accompanied by pass-around canapes and snacks. The cocktail will commence after a culturally symbolic event where all guests are welcome to light a Diyas (oil lamp) and place upon a beautifully laid-out Rangoli art, accompanied by the muse of Indian music.
Grand Park Kodhipparu boasts five categories of overwater villas, some of which are equipped with a private plunge pool as well as an overwater mesh where guests can lie in or even enjoy a siesta while enjoying the ocean breeze. Every bathroom is equipped with a spacious bathtub as well as a spacious deck with a staircase that has been designed in a way where guests can directly jump into the water if they feel like going for a spontaneous swim!
What’s more, the resort announces the launch of its exclusive Diwali offer for Indian travelers on the website that comes with a host of benefits such as free roundtrip speedboat transfers from the airport to the resort, a complimentary floating breakfast experience, a complimentary photoshoot session, and more. This offer is valid for bookings made during the month of November 2023.
For reservations and more information visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male- atoll/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/offers/diwali-offer-maldives/
