Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and Maldives National University forge partnership for human resources development
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo recently celebrated a significant milestone with the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maldives National University to promote academic exchange and cooperation in human resources development and capacity building. The MOU aims to strengthen, promote, and develop co-operation in education, training, development, and innovation.
This agreement brings forward the shared aim of both entities of producing quality graduates, promoting shared excellence and the development of human capital in the hospitality and tourism sector of the Maldives.
The MoU was sealed with the signatures of Dr. Mohamed Shareef, Vice Chancellor of MNU, and Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.
“The partnership between Maldives National University and Raffles Maldives Meradhoo signifies a step towards bridging the gap between academia and industry in the Maldives. At Raffles, we firmly believe in prioritizing people and cultivating a culture that fosters diversity, equality and inclusion. This partnership aligns perfectly with our core values and objectives, and we are committed to providing opportunities and establishing a supportive community that embraces these principles,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.
Through this collaborative effort, Raffles Maldives will provide valuable opportunities for MNU students to gain first-hand experience directly working with a wide network of Raffles talent and empowering future hoteliers to hone their skills. Not only will it allow the student to work with one of the world’s leading luxury hospitality brands but will also allow them make valuable connections in the hospitality industry, with the aim of helping them launch successful careers in the field.
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, whisks up the Festive Season with Christmas Cake-Mixing Ceremony
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton where every moment is a celebration, and every experience is naturally wonderful, is all set to transport guests into a festive wonderland. The warmth of the season was welcomed with a heartfelt Christmas cake-mixing ceremony. Nestled in the heart of paradise, this SAiisational event marks the beginning of the holiday season, inviting guests to embark on a delightful journey filled with magic, joy, and the sweet aroma of Christmas.
Against the backdrop of the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, SAii Lagoon Maldives invited guests to participate in the homely tradition of Christmas cake mixing. The ceremony, infused with heartfelt moments, creates a magical atmosphere, setting the stage for a season of celebrations. As families and friends come together to mix and mingle, the resort unveiled a festive lineup of activities, including a beach Christmas party, a kids’ Christmas party with a special visit from the North Pole, and a delectable Christmas brunch that promises both joy and flavor. The resort’s calendar is filled with a series of delightful events, leading up to the New Year, ensuring that every guest experiences the true spirit of the holidays, the SAiiway.
With the spirit of the Christmas season, the SAii Lagoon Maldives also has a surprise Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale lined up from the 24th of November till the 27th of November offering exclusive and limited-time holiday discounts valid for travel till 31st of October 2024. Unwrap the joys of this holiday season through the website and bring your Maldives holiday dream closer to you.
Marriott Maldives Business Council launches partnership with USAID to elevate mutual collaboration with local islands
Recently, the Maldives had the honor of a visit by the honorable Samantha Power, Administrator of The United States Agency for International Development (USAID). During her visit to Maldives, she signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chairman of Marriott Maldives Business Council, Renato De Oliveira. USAID and the seven Marriott International resorts in Maldives will partner to explore how to enhance mutually beneficial collaboration with local islands and expand economic opportunities for their residents.
The partnership is aligned with Marriott International ‘Take Care’ culture, a commitment to promote opportunity, community and purpose for all. Take Care is not just about taking care of ourselves, but also about taking care of others, to support and give back to the local communities.
Working together, Marriott Maldives Business Council and USAID will foster engagements between resort islands and local island councils, women’s development committees, and island private sector actors to bring economic, social, and environmental benefits to local island populations with a focus on maximizing opportunities for women and youth. Potential examples of these opportunities include tourism excursions on nearby inhabited islands, increased resort employment of local island residents, joint waste recycling efforts, locally sourced agriculture products, and more.
“We are honored to embark on this inspiring partnership with USAID. Together we are paving the way for thriving communities and building a future where everyone’s potential is unleashed,” said Renato De Oliveira, Chairman of Marriott Maldives Business Council and General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “We will continue to build deeper connections in local communities which are aimed to sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.
“USAID is grateful to Marriott Maldives Business Council for sharing our vision of a mutually beneficial partnership between local islands and resorts,” said Gabriel Grau, USAID Mission Director for Sri Lanka and Maldives. “Our “Sister Islands” initiative under USAID’s Democracy Delivers banner promises to boost local islands socially, environmentally, and economically, while bringing business benefits to resorts through improved tourism offerings, locally sourced products and local employees.”
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort appoints Santosh Singh as Yoga & Fitness Trainer and RunWestin Ambassador
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced the appointment of Santosh Singh, as the Yoga and Fitness Trainer. With over 7 years of experience, Santosh brings extensive exposure in ancient Yogic wisdom and advanced training techniques to realign and recharge the mind and body while you’re on vacation.
In his new role, Santosh will also serve as the RunWestin ambassador, guiding and assisting guests in maintaining their running routines with enthusiasm. Speaking on his appointment, Santosh expressed, “I’m beyond thrilled to commence this journey with the wellness-focused, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. As a trainer and a dedicated fitness enthusiast, I can relate to guests who may encounter challenges in maintaining their inner balance while traveling, and aim to guide them through their fitness and wellness goals while on vacation with my expertise.”
In line with the resort’s unwavering commitment to holistic well-being, the resort has introduced a range of activities, including Aqua Aerobics, Pilates, Yoga Nidra, and more under Santosh’s guidance. These activities provide a unique opportunity to tailor personalized programs for each guest, incorporating ancient practices, enjoyable activities, complementary therapies, and ample movement to celebrate each guest’s individuality.
General Manager, Vijay Kumar said, “At The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, the brand’s pillars of wellness are not just a concept; it’s a way of life. We believe that well-being is a journey, and every step matters. We want to empower our guests to prioritize their physical and mental health, making their stay a true rejuvenation of body and soul.”
For further details or reservations, please visit westin-maldives.com or reach out via email at mlewi.reservation@westin.com.
