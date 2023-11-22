Raffles Maldives Meradhoo and Maldives National University forge partnership for human resources development

Recently, the Maldives had the honor of a visit by the honorable Samantha Power, Administrator of The United States Agency for International Development (USAID). During her visit to Maldives, she signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chairman of Marriott Maldives Business Council, Renato De Oliveira. USAID and the seven Marriott International resorts in Maldives will partner to explore how to enhance mutually beneficial collaboration with local islands and expand economic opportunities for their residents.

The partnership is aligned with Marriott International ‘Take Care’ culture, a commitment to promote opportunity, community and purpose for all. Take Care is not just about taking care of ourselves, but also about taking care of others, to support and give back to the local communities.

Working together, Marriott Maldives Business Council and USAID will foster engagements between resort islands and local island councils, women’s development committees, and island private sector actors to bring economic, social, and environmental benefits to local island populations with a focus on maximizing opportunities for women and youth. Potential examples of these opportunities include tourism excursions on nearby inhabited islands, increased resort employment of local island residents, joint waste recycling efforts, locally sourced agriculture products, and more.

“We are honored to embark on this inspiring partnership with USAID. Together we are paving the way for thriving communities and building a future where everyone’s potential is unleashed,” said Renato De Oliveira, Chairman of Marriott Maldives Business Council and General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. “We will continue to build deeper connections in local communities which are aimed to sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.

“USAID is grateful to Marriott Maldives Business Council for sharing our vision of a mutually beneficial partnership between local islands and resorts,” said Gabriel Grau, USAID Mission Director for Sri Lanka and Maldives. “Our “Sister Islands” initiative under USAID’s Democracy Delivers banner promises to boost local islands socially, environmentally, and economically, while bringing business benefits to resorts through improved tourism offerings, locally sourced products and local employees.”