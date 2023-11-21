News
THE OZEN COLLECTION honors leading Maldivian partners in grand celebration
THE OZEN COLLECTION, a distinguished hospitality brand, extended warm invitations to leading Maldivian Destination Management Companies (DMCs) for an inspiring celebration at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI on Friday, November 17, 2023. Nestled within the enchanting private gardens of the Royal RESERVE, a lavish three-bedroom sanctuary, the evening commenced with a gracious welcome, leading into an appreciation ceremony and a starlit gala dinner.
Each partner was celebrated as a distinguished winner, solidifying the connections between the brand and its longstanding partners. Stéphane Laguete, Chief Commercial Officer at Atmosphere Core, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “The objective is to show our appreciation for the unwavering support the company has received throughout its journey. In the competitive landscape of the Maldives, it is crucial for us, as a dynamic company, to reciprocate support. These appreciation events aim to create a lasting impression, ensuring our partners remember us in the future. While this event was exclusive to THE OZEN COLLECTION, we aspire to extend the appreciation nights to represent all our brands in the future.”
The event drew the participation of 30 representatives from 15 esteemed local DMCs, including Intour Maldives Pvt Ltd, Pearl Travel Service Pvt Ltd, Viluxur Holidays Pvt Ltd, Bliss Maldives Pvt. Ltd., Capital Travel & Tours Pvt Ltd, Let’s Go Maldives, Neoscapes Maldives, Reollo Travel, Resort Life Travel, Travelers Street Pvt Ltd, Naalis Travels & Tours Pvt Ltd, Alpha Maldives Pvt Ltd, Getaway Maldives Pvt Ltd, Exciting Travel Holidays, and Luxury Lagoon Holiday Pvt Ltd.
All the representatives enjoyed the evening as it provided a chance for industry experts, sales and marketing professionals, and senior leaders from THE OZEN COLLECTION to reconnect through informal conversations and shared celebrations, in a true nod to REFINED ELEGANCE.
Sip and Savour at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s new overwater Sunset Lounge
As the sun dips into the Indian Ocean, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes you to the Over Water Sunset Lounge, a pop-up bar experience that redefines the magic of twilight with its signature cocktail selections. This captivating venue offers guests a front-row seat to mesmerising sunsets from 6:00pm to 7:30pm daily, excluding Tuesdays.
Located at the exclusive adults-only island, Rangali Island, the setting provides an idyllic backdrop for guests to unwind while sipping handcrafted cocktails from the resident mixologist, amidst the calming ocean breeze and breathtaking Maldivian sunset. The lounge offers guests an elegant yet laid-back environment with indoor and outdoor seating and unobstructed views of the dreamy Indian Ocean complemented by soothing live entertainment.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is excited to welcome guests to the Over Water Sunset Lounge, where the golden hour becomes a daily celebration of nature’s beauty and the art of mixology.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For further information, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Amari Raaya Maldives receives Golden Travel Award for Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has been recognized for its exceptional hospitality and unparalleled guest experiences by Golden Travel Awards. The resort has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023.
Organized by Travel Luxe Media Group and in collaboration with renowned travel magazines, the Golden Travel Awards celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry, highlighting the finest hotels and resorts across the globe. Amari Raaya Maldives’ triumph in this esteemed competition underscores its position as a haven of tranquility and unparalleled luxury amidst the mesmerizing beauty of the Maldives.
Since its debut in August 2023, Amari Raaya Maldives has captivated discerning travelers with its blend of contemporary design, Maldivian heritage, and intuitive service. The resort’s 187 exquisitely crafted villas offer guests a sanctuary of relaxation and indulgence. Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Amari Raaya Maldives, with a diverse range of dining options that tantalize taste buds and showcase the finest flavors of the world.
Madifushi Private Island wins Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024
Madifushi Private Island has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best New Hotel: Asia, Africa, Middle East & Oceania” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the resort, which has only been open since January 2023.
The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by an independent panel of experts, who consider factors such as the quality of the accommodations, the service, the dining experience, and the overall ambiance of the resort.
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort located on a private island in the Meemu Atoll, Maldives. The resort offers guests a unique and unforgettable experience, with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a variety of activities to enjoy. Madifushi Private Island is committed to sustainability and uses a variety of eco-friendly practices.
Condé Nast Johansens is a luxury travel guide that was founded in 1982. The guide is known for its independent and expert recommendations of hotels, restaurants, and other travel experiences around the world. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry.
