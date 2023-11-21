THE OZEN COLLECTION honors leading Maldivian partners in grand celebration

As the sun dips into the Indian Ocean, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes you to the Over Water Sunset Lounge, a pop-up bar experience that redefines the magic of twilight with its signature cocktail selections. This captivating venue offers guests a front-row seat to mesmerising sunsets from 6:00pm to 7:30pm daily, excluding Tuesdays.

Located at the exclusive adults-only island, Rangali Island, the setting provides an idyllic backdrop for guests to unwind while sipping handcrafted cocktails from the resident mixologist, amidst the calming ocean breeze and breathtaking Maldivian sunset. The lounge offers guests an elegant yet laid-back environment with indoor and outdoor seating and unobstructed views of the dreamy Indian Ocean complemented by soothing live entertainment.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is excited to welcome guests to the Over Water Sunset Lounge, where the golden hour becomes a daily celebration of nature’s beauty and the art of mixology.

For further information, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.