Sip and Savour at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s new overwater Sunset Lounge

Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy a luxurious getaway at the Nova Maldives resort. The three shared their stunning vacation photos with their fans on Instagram, showcasing the resort’s pristine beauty and their own captivating charm.

Jasmine Tookes Captivates Fans with Maldives Snaps

Upon her arrival at the resort, Jasmine Tookes posted a mesmerizing photo of herself in an elegant black dress, simply captioned “Maldives 🤎”. The image perfectly captured the essence of the island’s tranquil ambiance, setting the tone for her Maldivian adventure.

Alluding to the resort’s breathtaking scenery, Tookes shared a collection of stunning photos featuring the resort’s turquoise blue lagoon and pristine beach. The caption, “Make me lose my breath 🌊”, aptly captured the mesmerizing effect of the island’s natural splendor. Her fans were equally captivated, with many leaving comments expressing their awe. One fan commented, “Wow paradise ❤️❤️”, while another exclaimed, “Woahh ❤️ hey Siri, add Maldives to my bucket list 😅”.

Tookes further showcased the beach’s allure with a series of photos depicting her basking in the tropical sunshine. The caption, “🌊🌞🤎”, perfectly encapsulated the idyllic escape she had embarked upon.

Kelsey Merritt Embraces Maldives Adventures

After arriving at the resort, Kelsey Merritt posted to Instagram in a stunning white one-piece swimming suit near the azure blue lagoon captioned “vacation mode”.

She posted another photo in a black swimming suit with snorkeling gear on captioned “UV 10 ☀️🤿”.

Merritt made another post near the overwater restaurant captioned “lunch views @novamaldives”.

Merritt made another post captioned “she’s officially open water certified 🤿 so happy I finally had the time to get my padi license on this trip!” with photos of scuba diving including a photo with a giant manta ray.

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik was the last of the three to arrive in the Maldives, but she made up for lost time by posting a series of stunning photos of the resort and its surroundings. She also took some time to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of the island.

“Pure bliss in the Maldives @novamaldives,” she captioned one photo.

Shanina also shared a series of photos of herself enjoying the resort’s many amenities, including the pool, spa, and overwater restaurant.

“Make me sway ….” she captioned one of the posts.

Nova Maldives Resort: A Luxurious Paradise

Through their captivating Instagram posts, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt have undoubtedly inspired their fans to consider Nova Maldives as their next holiday destination. The resort’s pristine beauty and luxurious amenities provide the perfect backdrop for a truly unforgettable getaway.

Located in South Ari Atoll, Nova Maldives is a 5-star resort that offers a range of luxurious accommodations, including overwater villas with private pools. The resort also boasts a variety of world-class restaurants, bars, and activities, making it the perfect place to relax, unwind, and explore the natural beauty of the Maldives.