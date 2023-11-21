News
Sip and Savour at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s new overwater Sunset Lounge
As the sun dips into the Indian Ocean, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes you to the Over Water Sunset Lounge, a pop-up bar experience that redefines the magic of twilight with its signature cocktail selections. This captivating venue offers guests a front-row seat to mesmerising sunsets from 6:00pm to 7:30pm daily, excluding Tuesdays.
Located at the exclusive adults-only island, Rangali Island, the setting provides an idyllic backdrop for guests to unwind while sipping handcrafted cocktails from the resident mixologist, amidst the calming ocean breeze and breathtaking Maldivian sunset. The lounge offers guests an elegant yet laid-back environment with indoor and outdoor seating and unobstructed views of the dreamy Indian Ocean complemented by soothing live entertainment.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is excited to welcome guests to the Over Water Sunset Lounge, where the golden hour becomes a daily celebration of nature’s beauty and the art of mixology.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For further information, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Awards
Amari Raaya Maldives receives Golden Travel Award for Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023
Amari Raaya Maldives has been recognized for its exceptional hospitality and unparalleled guest experiences by Golden Travel Awards. The resort has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Best New Luxury Resort Maldives 2023.
Organized by Travel Luxe Media Group and in collaboration with renowned travel magazines, the Golden Travel Awards celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry, highlighting the finest hotels and resorts across the globe. Amari Raaya Maldives’ triumph in this esteemed competition underscores its position as a haven of tranquility and unparalleled luxury amidst the mesmerizing beauty of the Maldives.
Since its debut in August 2023, Amari Raaya Maldives has captivated discerning travelers with its blend of contemporary design, Maldivian heritage, and intuitive service. The resort’s 187 exquisitely crafted villas offer guests a sanctuary of relaxation and indulgence. Culinary excellence is a hallmark of Amari Raaya Maldives, with a diverse range of dining options that tantalize taste buds and showcase the finest flavors of the world.
Awards
Madifushi Private Island wins Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024
Madifushi Private Island has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best New Hotel: Asia, Africa, Middle East & Oceania” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the resort, which has only been open since January 2023.
The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry. The awards are voted for by an independent panel of experts, who consider factors such as the quality of the accommodations, the service, the dining experience, and the overall ambiance of the resort.
Madifushi Private Island is a luxury resort located on a private island in the Meemu Atoll, Maldives. The resort offers guests a unique and unforgettable experience, with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, and a variety of activities to enjoy. Madifushi Private Island is committed to sustainability and uses a variety of eco-friendly practices.
Condé Nast Johansens is a luxury travel guide that was founded in 1982. The guide is known for its independent and expert recommendations of hotels, restaurants, and other travel experiences around the world. The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry.
Lifestyle
Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt enjoy luxurious getaway at Nova Maldives
Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy a luxurious getaway at the Nova Maldives resort. The three shared their stunning vacation photos with their fans on Instagram, showcasing the resort’s pristine beauty and their own captivating charm.
Jasmine Tookes Captivates Fans with Maldives Snaps
Upon her arrival at the resort, Jasmine Tookes posted a mesmerizing photo of herself in an elegant black dress, simply captioned “Maldives 🤎”. The image perfectly captured the essence of the island’s tranquil ambiance, setting the tone for her Maldivian adventure.
Alluding to the resort’s breathtaking scenery, Tookes shared a collection of stunning photos featuring the resort’s turquoise blue lagoon and pristine beach. The caption, “Make me lose my breath 🌊”, aptly captured the mesmerizing effect of the island’s natural splendor. Her fans were equally captivated, with many leaving comments expressing their awe. One fan commented, “Wow paradise ❤️❤️”, while another exclaimed, “Woahh ❤️ hey Siri, add Maldives to my bucket list 😅”.
Tookes further showcased the beach’s allure with a series of photos depicting her basking in the tropical sunshine. The caption, “🌊🌞🤎”, perfectly encapsulated the idyllic escape she had embarked upon.
Kelsey Merritt Embraces Maldives Adventures
After arriving at the resort, Kelsey Merritt posted to Instagram in a stunning white one-piece swimming suit near the azure blue lagoon captioned “vacation mode”.
She posted another photo in a black swimming suit with snorkeling gear on captioned “UV 10 ☀️🤿”.
Kelsey Merritt in a black swimming suit with snorkeling gear on in Nova Maldives
Merritt made another post near the overwater restaurant captioned “lunch views @novamaldives”.
Merritt made another post captioned “she’s officially open water certified 🤿 so happy I finally had the time to get my padi license on this trip!” with photos of scuba diving including a photo with a giant manta ray.
Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik was the last of the three to arrive in the Maldives, but she made up for lost time by posting a series of stunning photos of the resort and its surroundings. She also took some time to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet of the island.
“Pure bliss in the Maldives @novamaldives,” she captioned one photo.
Shanina also shared a series of photos of herself enjoying the resort’s many amenities, including the pool, spa, and overwater restaurant.
“Make me sway ….” she captioned one of the posts.
Nova Maldives Resort: A Luxurious Paradise
Through their captivating Instagram posts, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik and Kelsey Merritt have undoubtedly inspired their fans to consider Nova Maldives as their next holiday destination. The resort’s pristine beauty and luxurious amenities provide the perfect backdrop for a truly unforgettable getaway.
Located in South Ari Atoll, Nova Maldives is a 5-star resort that offers a range of luxurious accommodations, including overwater villas with private pools. The resort also boasts a variety of world-class restaurants, bars, and activities, making it the perfect place to relax, unwind, and explore the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Atmosphere Core announces strategic management moves & hires
-
News7 days ago
Discover the newest Guest House and Restaurant in Baa Kamadhoo
-
News1 week ago
Iconic moments at Baros Maldives: Experience epitome of authentic Maldivian luxury hospitality this festive season
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Maldives celebration: A double delight of Diwali and Devi’s first birthday
-
News1 week ago
LUX* South Ari Atoll presents Scandinavian festive charm with award-winning interior stylist Reena Simon
-
Awards1 week ago
Fushifaru wins ‘Hotel of the Year’ at LUXE Global Awards 2023
-
Food1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveils Madi Hiyaa: A fusion of Japanese culinary mastery and Maldivian elegance over the ocean waves
-
News1 week ago
November just got better with unbeatable last-minute deal by Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives